A tenant's strongest evidence often comes from ordinary moments: receiving the keys, reporting a leak, answering a renewal email and returning an access card. When those events are poorly documented, a disagreement about responsibility can become harder to resolve than the underlying problem.

Tenants consulting rental dispute lawyers in Dubai should therefore bring a record of the tenancy, not just the latest demand. The questions change as a lease progresses. At the start, they concern possession and condition. During occupation, they concern repairs and lawful use. At renewal and departure, notices, calculations and handover evidence become particularly important.

This guide covers ordinary tenancies under Law No 26 of 2007, as amended. Shared housing regulated by Law No 4 of 2026 follows separate rules and is outside this guide's scope.

DLD’s January 2025 announcement recorded more than 900,000 registered rental contracts during 2024, up 8% on the previous year. These figures describe registered market activity, not tenant complaints or deposit deductions. For an individual tenancy, the Ejari record, lease terms and evidence collected throughout occupation remain central.

Establish the agreement before taking possession

For tenancies governed by Dubai's tenancy legislation, the agreement should identify the property, permitted purpose, duration, rent and payment method. Contracts and amendments must be registered with RERA. The amended law also requires delivery in a condition allowing the agreed use, subject to its stated exception for agreed incomplete premises.

Read the addendum alongside the main contract. Identify parking, appliances and other facilities promised with the property. Ask who receives maintenance requests, who can authorise work and where formal communications should be sent. Resolve contradictions before paying or signing.

Dubai Land Department provides an official service for registering and renewing tenancy contracts through approved channels, including Ejari and Dubai REST. Retain the resulting certificate with the signed agreement. Check that names, dates, rent and property details match.

At handover, photograph rooms, fittings and visible defects. Record meter readings and the keys or cards supplied. Email any unresolved defects promptly, specifying which existed when possession began. A dated inventory gives both parties a useful reference at departure.

Separate repair responsibility from immediate action

Article 16 places maintenance and repairs affecting intended use on the landlord unless otherwise agreed. Article 17 addresses deterioration not attributable to the tenant. The lease allocation and cause of the problem therefore matter; responsibility cannot be decided solely by calling a repair major or minor.

Describe what happened rather than diagnosing it yourself. A report that water appeared below a bathroom cabinet on a particular date is more useful than an unsupported accusation that all plumbing is defective. Attach clear photographs, request inspection and retain the response.

Where a contractor attends, ask for findings identifying the defect, likely cause and proposed remedy. Distinguish an old component failing through use from damage attributed to an occupier. Record access offered and appointments missed. If the issue continues, explain the practical effect on occupation and ask for a written timetable.

Before commissioning substantial work or deducting costs from rent, obtain advice on the contract, available remedy and any required authorisation. Preserve invoices and correspondence without assuming that every expense will be recoverable.

Use the property within the agreed limits

Tenants must pay rent when due and take reasonable care of the property. Alterations require the relevant permissions; subletting generally requires written landlord consent unless otherwise agreed.

Check proposed changes before ordering work or accepting another occupier's money. An agent's informal reassurance may leave uncertainty about what the landlord actually authorised. Describe the intended arrangement clearly and retain the written response. A residential lease should not be treated as permission for any business or accommodation activity.

Review renewal changes against the right evidence

Unless otherwise agreed, a party proposing changes to lease terms must notify the other at least 90 days before expiry. This applies to renewal amendments, including rent. The amended law allows the relevant tribunal to determine fair rent where agreement cannot be reached.

Record the expiry date, the date the proposal arrived and the contractual notice provision. Compare the proposed document with the existing lease. A renewal may introduce changes to repair responsibility, payment timing or facilities as well as the headline rent.

Decree No 43 of 2013 links maximum increases to how far existing rent falls below the average for comparable property. Its bands permit increases of zero, five, ten, fifteen or twenty per cent. The highest band applies where existing rent is more than forty per cent below the relevant average.

Use DLD's current Rental Index service with the correct contract end date, property details and annual rent. Save the inputs and result. An advertisement for another apartment is not the official calculation. Ask the landlord to explain any discrepancy between the requested increase and the result, and address notice compliance separately.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess these records together before a tenant accepts revised terms. A rent disagreement also needs to be distinguished from a demand for possession, which raises separate statutory grounds and notice requirements.

Plan the deposit discussion before moving out

Article 20 requires return of the deposit or its remainder when the lease expires. Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and damage beyond the tenant's control from the obligation to restore the original condition.

Arrange an inspection early enough to discuss specific concerns. Compare photographs from both ends of the tenancy. Ask for each proposed deduction to identify the item, alleged damage, supporting evidence and amount. A single unexplained charge for restoring the apartment does not help either party assess responsibility.

Keep cleaning receipts, repair approvals and the final account together. If an amount is agreed, record what it settles and when payment is expected. Avoid signing a broad acknowledgment that all matters are resolved while a material deposit issue remains open.

Ask for the inspection arrangements before booking departure travel. If someone will return the keys on your behalf, agree that arrangement in writing and make sure they receive a dated acknowledgment from the person accepting possession.

The RDC's guidance emphasises obtaining proof that possession was returned. Record the handover date, recipient and keys or cards delivered. Moving belongings out and proving delivery back to the landlord are different practical steps.

Preserve evidence when discussion breaks down

Create a short chronology supported by the lease, Ejari certificate, payment records, notices, photographs and messages. State the remedy sought clearly, such as repair of an identified defect or repayment of a specified disputed deduction. Keep original files alongside any annotated copies.

For cases within its jurisdiction, the Rental Disputes Center provides a first instance rental lawsuit service. Its requirements include the latest lease, identity documents and supporting evidence. Submitted documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

Ask rental dispute lawyers in Dubai to identify missing evidence and the appropriate route before submission. A factual written request may resolve a narrow disagreement, while an unresolved claim needs a focused explanation of entitlement and the requested decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does staying after expiry always renew the tenancy?

No. Article 6 concerns continued occupation without landlord objection. In that situation, renewal is for the previous term or one year, whichever is shorter, on the same terms. Review communications and circumstances before assuming that continued possession alone settles a disputed renewal.

2. Can the landlord cut services during a disagreement?

Article 34 prohibits landlord interference, including service disconnection. Official explanatory notes published in 2026 confirm that tenants may approach the relevant police station to stop and document it. Police documentation does not require a prior RDC urgent order. A compensation claim requires official supporting reports and proof of resulting harm. Keep copies of reports and evidence of any losses.

3. What if the landlord will not accept rent?

Keep evidence of the attempted payment and seek guidance promptly. The RDC describes an offer and deposit procedure, with payment treated as fulfilled from the judge's acceptance of the request. Do not assume that leaving money untouched in a personal account has the same legal effect.

4. How should a tenant report an unresolved repair?

Describe the problem, location, date and practical effect on occupation. Attach photographs, request inspection and keep the response and access arrangements. Ask for findings and a proposed timetable before assuming who caused the defect or deducting a repair bill from rent.

5. What should a deposit deduction request contain?

Ask for the item, alleged damage, supporting photographs or report, basis of responsibility and amount claimed. Compare it with the move in record and lease terms. Keep any agreed refund date and unresolved deductions clearly recorded alongside the separate handover acknowledgment.