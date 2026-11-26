A property may look attractive and still carry legal problems that change the investment decision. An unresolved mortgage, an unauthorised signatory, uncertain possession arrangements or an unsuitable payment clause can become expensive after a buyer commits. Lawyers in Dubai can examine these issues before the transaction reaches the point where a deposit or binding obligation is difficult to unwind.

Real estate due diligence should establish what is being purchased, who can lawfully sell it, which obligations accompany it and how the buyer will obtain the intended rights. The checks differ between a completed resale and an off plan purchase. Both require documents and official verification rather than reliance on a brochure or sales conversation.

Dubai’s published 2025 market figures identify about 193,100 investors, including 129,600 new investors. This measures market participation, not completed legal checks or investment safety. Each purchase still needs its own title, authority, liability and possession review.

Start with ownership and authority

Obtain the title deed for a completed property and verify it through the Dubai Land Department's official service. Compare the registered owner's details with the seller's identity and the property description in the proposed agreement. Check the unit number, land reference, area and any associated parking or storage rights.

If a company owns the property, examine its legal existence and the authority of the person signing. Where an agent acts under a power of attorney, check its scope and suitability for the proposed sale. A person introducing a property does not necessarily have authority to bind its owner.

Dubai's registration rules are fundamental. Article 9 of Law No. 7 of 2006, as replaced by Law No. 7 of 2019, requires dispositions creating, transferring, changing or extinguishing real property rights to be registered before they are effective. A signed private agreement and proof of payment should not be confused with completed registration of the relevant property right.

Confirm the ownership rights available to the buyer

The buyer's eligibility and the property's location must be examined together. Foreign purchasers should verify that the property and the proposed interest fall within an area and category permitting their acquisition. Dubai Land Department's property status service provides information relevant to designated ownership areas.

Freehold ownership, usufruct and long leasehold rights have different legal consequences. The sale materials should accurately describe the interest available, its duration where relevant and any restrictions. If the purchaser intends to use a company or another ownership vehicle, confirm that the proposed structure is acceptable before signing.

Also establish the permitted use. A residential purchase does not by itself establish permission for every commercial activity, subdivision or short term letting arrangement. Ask for the applicable building rules and any approvals material to the intended use.

Identify financial liabilities and possession issues

Request evidence of any mortgage, registered restriction, attachment or other issue affecting transfer. A financed resale should include a practical mechanism for settlement of the seller's loan and release of the mortgage. The order of payments and registration steps should be clear to all parties.

Review service charges, outstanding balances and the documents required for transfer. Identify which party bears liabilities arising before completion and what happens if an undisclosed balance emerges. Obtain documentary confirmation instead of relying solely on the seller's statement that everything is paid.

If a tenant occupies the property, inspect the tenancy agreement, payment record and relevant notices. Clarify whether the buyer is acquiring an income producing property or expecting vacant possession. Ownership transfer should not be treated as automatically ending an existing tenancy. Where vacant possession matters, the agreement should address the legal and practical position explicitly.

Apply additional checks to off plan purchases

For an off plan property, verify the developer, project identity, registration position and current construction status. Dubai Land Department provides a project status enquiry showing project details and reported completion percentage. Official information should be compared with the developer's payment requests and contractual milestones.

Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 regulates registration of qualifying off plan dispositions in the Interim Real Property Register. Ask for the transaction's registration documentation and investigate any discrepancy between the purchaser, unit and agreed price. Registration checks should form part of the transaction process, rather than being left until handover.

Law No. 8 of 2007 establishes the project escrow framework. Verify the approved project account and payment instructions independently before transferring funds. Escrow controls reduce particular risks, but do not guarantee timely completion, investment returns or immediate recovery if a project encounters difficulty.

Examine default and termination provisions

The sale agreement should be read as a complete allocation of obligations. Review the completion date, permitted extensions, specification changes, payment schedule, default notices, refund provisions and dispute clause. A buyer should understand what conduct may trigger a default and how an alleged developer breach must be raised.

For purchaser default in qualifying off plan sales, the developer's statutory remedies depend on the process in Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020. The developer must notify DLD, which verifies the breach and serves a 30 day notice requiring performance. The subsequent remedies depend on project completion and other statutory conditions. Retention percentages should never be presented as an immediate right detached from that procedure.

Lawyers in Dubai can identify provisions requiring clarification before signature, including a deposit described as refundable in marketing but treated differently in the agreement. Any negotiated change should appear in the documents that will govern the transaction.

Check physical condition and warranty evidence

Legal review should be coordinated with a suitable technical inspection. An engineer or surveyor can identify defects and record the condition at handover; a legal adviser can then assess the contractual and statutory consequences.

For jointly owned real property, Article 40 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 provides a ten year developer liability period for structural defects from the project completion certificate. It also provides a one year period for specified defective installations from handover, with a different starting point where the owner refuses possession. These protections have defined scope and should not be described as an unlimited warranty for every issue.

Keep completion certificates, handover records, snagging reports and repair correspondence. Identify the responsible party and obtain advice promptly when defects emerge, because warranty duration and the time allowed to bring a claim are different questions.

Turn findings into a decision

A useful report should distinguish issues requiring resolution before payment from matters that can be addressed through contractual protection or later follow up. It should identify missing evidence and explain how each concern affects the proposed purchase.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to provide a clear completion checklist covering approvals, payment conditions, release documents and registration. Due diligence has practical value when its findings change the documents or the decision to proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is checking a title deed enough?

No. Title verification is an important starting point, but authority, encumbrances, occupation, charges, permitted use and contractual obligations may require separate investigation.

2. Does a project escrow account guarantee a refund?

No. The escrow framework controls project funds, while any refund entitlement and actual recovery depend on the applicable facts, legal route and available funds. Project registration should not be treated as investment insurance.

3. When should legal due diligence begin?

Ideally before paying a binding deposit or signing the main agreement. A property lawyer can then raise material issues while contractual terms and completion conditions can still be negotiated.

4. What should a property completion checklist record?

List each required approval, payment condition, mortgage release and registration step, with the responsible person and evidence of completion. Flag missing documents and conditions that must be resolved before funds are released. Compare the checklist with the signed agreement and the intended possession arrangements.

5. How should a buyer handle conflicting property information?

Record the discrepancy between the official record, agreement, seller’s explanation and marketing material. Request documentary clarification before relying on the disputed point. Identify whether it affects ownership, payment, possession or intended use so the transaction can be assessed on the correct basis.