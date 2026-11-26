An unpaid instalment, unexplained alteration or disputed repair bill can quickly turn a profitable tenancy into a management problem. A landlord needs more than proof of ownership to resolve it. The useful questions are what the lease requires, what the law permits and which records establish the problem.

Owners consulting rental dispute lawyers in Dubai should bring the complete tenancy file and identify the outcome they need. Recovering rent, arranging access for repairs and settling a deposit disagreement require different decisions. A measured response protects the property while keeping legitimate claims clear.

This guide covers ordinary tenancies under Law No 26 of 2007, as amended. Shared housing regulated by Law No 4 of 2026 follows separate rules and is outside this guide's scope.

Make the tenancy record clear

For tenancies governed by Law 26 of 2007, as amended by Law 33 of 2008, the lease must identify the property, permitted purpose, duration, rent and payment method. Covered leases and amendments must be registered with RERA.

The Dubai Land Department unified contract also records the deposit, contact details and property identifiers, with space for additional terms. Keep the signed contract, Ejari certificate and addenda together. Make sure the person instructing a property manager has authority and that the manager knows which decisions require the owner's approval. Conflicting instructions about payment, renewal or repairs create avoidable uncertainty.

Collect rent through a clear payment process

The unified contract requires tenants to pay using the agreed method and dates. Maintain a ledger showing each amount due, the period it covers, payments received and the remaining balance. Reconcile bank transfers before sending a demand, particularly where a tenant pays several instalments together.

If a payment fails, ask for clarification and preserve the relevant bank record. Record any revised arrangement in writing, including whether it changes a payment date or merely allows temporary time to pay. Keep maintenance complaints alongside the account history so an adviser can assess both issues.

Do not inflate arrears with unexplained administration charges. Separate contractual rent from disputed costs and identify the basis for every amount requested. This makes negotiations more useful and any later claim easier to explain.

Give receipts for payments and identify which liability each payment reduces. If the tenant says a transfer was made to a former manager, investigate the authority and account details before treating the sum as missing. Keep the communication factual and specific.

Control subletting and changes to the property

Unless otherwise agreed, Article 24 requires the landlord's written consent before the tenant assigns use or sublets. Review the actual arrangement before alleging a breach. A visitor, family member and paying occupant are not interchangeable descriptions. Ask for the facts and retain any relevant consent already issued.

The unified contract restricts changes without written landlord approval and requires use for the designated purpose. When approving work, describe its scope, drawings, contractor access and responsibility for reinstatement. Approval should distinguish the owner's permission from any necessary official licence.

The landlord's discretion has limits. Article 18 requires specified assistance with approvals for qualifying works that do not affect the structure, where the tenant supplies the relevant official documents. Assess a properly documented request instead of simply ignoring it.

Allocate repairs before an emergency develops

Under Article 16, maintenance and defects affecting the intended use fall to the landlord unless otherwise agreed. Article 17 also addresses defects and deterioration not attributable to tenant fault. Do not assume a general obligation to care for the property transfers every repair to the tenant.

Create a reporting route for leaks, electrical faults and equipment failures. Ask contractors to describe the cause, urgency and proposed repair before allocating the bill. Distinguish an ageing component from damage caused by misuse. Keep invoices and photographs with the report, and explain disputed responsibility without delaying urgent protective action while the parties argue.

Arrange inspections without intruding on occupation

Agree a workable access procedure for inspections and repairs, including the purpose, proposed time and people attending. Give reasonable advance notice and obtain agreement for routine visits. Ownership should not be treated as permission to enter whenever convenient. If access remains disputed, seek advice about an appropriate lawful application.

Official explanatory notes clarify Article 34 protections against interference with occupation. They address service disconnections, obstructed access, harassment and interference with agreed facilities, including police intervention and documentation. Instruct managers and contractors accordingly. A payment dispute does not justify changing locks or blocking the tenant's access.

After an agreed inspection, send a short record of observations and proposed work. Invite corrections so both parties can distinguish an accepted repair item from a disputed allegation.

Prepare renewal proposals using the permitted increase

Decree 43 of 2013 sets maximum renewal increases by reference to how far the existing rent falls below the applicable average. No increase applies within the first 10 percent band. The maximum rises to 5 percent for a shortfall of 11 to 20 percent, 10 percent for 21 to 30 percent, 15 percent for 31 to 40 percent and 20 percent above 40 percent.

The amended law generally requires notice of proposed changes at least 90 days before expiry, unless otherwise agreed. DLD guidance also connects an increase with timely notice and eligibility under the Smart Rent Index. A nearby advertisement is not a substitute for that assessment.

Use the DLD rental index service with the correct contract and property information, and save the result. Before sending terms, rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help assess an unusual clause or disputed calculation. Diary the renewal review early enough to correct missing information.

Close the tenancy with an evidenced deposit account

Articles 20 and 21 permit a security deposit and require its refund or remaining balance, with handover assessed against the original condition, allowing for ordinary wear and damage beyond tenant control.

Arrange a joint inspection where possible. Compare the inventory and dated photographs, record meter readings and document keys returned. For each proposed deduction, identify the damage, evidence of responsibility and reasonable repair cost. Distinguish repairing damage from upgrading an old item.

The RDC's guidance treats routine cleaning and repainting on departure as ordinarily the owner's responsibility. Do not automatically consume the deposit because a tenancy has ended. Send an itemised account and return the balance properly due.

Record any disagreement separately from the handover receipt. A clear record prevents the return of keys from becoming confused with acceptance of a disputed bill.

Match recovery action to the actual problem

Within its Q2 2025 report, the RDC recorded 108 settlement agreements worth AED 129.334 million in June 2025. Those are agreed settlement values for that month, not amounts proven recovered or expected landlord recoveries. A proposed settlement still needs precise obligations, dates and an appropriate implementation process.

The RDC provides routes for amicable settlement, claims and execution. Check jurisdiction and choose relief that addresses the loss. A claim for money and a request for possession involve different legal questions.

For example, the amended law generally links eviction for unpaid rent to nonpayment continuing for 30 days after a payment notice, unless otherwise agreed, with service through a notary public or registered mail. Informal reminders should not be assumed to satisfy that requirement. Preserve service evidence and obtain advice before committing to a remedy.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a landlord increase rent simply because expenses have risen?

Higher ownership costs do not replace the applicable renewal limits. Check the official index, the permitted percentage and the notice position before proposing a figure. Keep the calculation with the renewal correspondence so the tenant can understand its basis.

2. Does retaining a key allow unrestricted inspection?

Do not treat a spare key as consent for routine entry. Arrange access through an agreed process and keep written confirmation. If a genuine emergency arises, contact the appropriate emergency or building services and document what happened rather than using it to pressure the occupant.

3. What should an owner prepare before seeking advice?

Prepare the lease, Ejari, addenda, payment ledger, correspondence, photographs, repair evidence and any notices. Mark unresolved facts clearly. Ask rental dispute lawyers in Dubai to identify the evidence still needed, the available remedy and the immediate management steps that protect the owner's position.

4. How should a landlord record a revised payment arrangement?

State the amount, affected instalment and agreed date, and clarify whether the arrangement changes the original obligation or allows extra time. Identify who can approve it and keep the tenant’s written response. Reconcile later payments against the same ledger before making a further demand.

5. What instructions should a property manager receive?

Give the manager a clear authority record, payment procedure, repair reporting route and process for arranging access. Identify decisions requiring owner approval and where formal notices must be referred. Keep consistent written instructions so routine management does not create conflicting promises or records.