A buyer considering cancellation needs to establish what can legally end the purchase and how money already paid can be recovered. Lawyers in Dubai can assess whether the appropriate route is a negotiated exit, a claim against the developer, or participation in proceedings concerning an unfinished or cancelled project. Each route involves different evidence and procedures.

Dubai Land Department reported 60,303 real estate transactions worth AED 252 billion in the first quarter of 2026. These are figures for the wider property market, not off plan cancellations or refunds. An individual buyer’s exit and recovery prospects depend on the agreement, project status, applicable procedure and available funds.

Identify the reason for leaving the purchase

Begin with the outcome you need. A buyer who cannot obtain finance faces a different problem from one whose apartment has changed materially or whose development has stopped. Ask whether you want repayment, completion by a realistic date, a replacement unit or permission to transfer the purchase. Choosing a remedy before examining the agreement can lead to demands that the documents do not support.

Read the signed sale and purchase agreement alongside all amendments. Identify the promised completion date, any extension provisions, construction linked instalments and the notice procedure. A sales brochure can help establish what was represented, but it should be compared carefully with the contractual specification and subsequent written agreements.

Establish a legal basis for termination

Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 permits a purchaser to seek judicial termination in specified circumstances. These include an unjustified refusal to provide the final sale agreement, refusal to link payments to milestones proposed by RERA, material departure from agreed specifications, and serious construction defects established after handover that make the unit unusable. It also recognises termination grounds available under general legal rules.

The provision does not make every complaint an automatic cancellation. Identify the obligation, the alleged failure and why the failure justifies the remedy sought. For delay claims, prepare a chronology showing contractual dates, extensions relied upon, construction updates and explanations received. For specification disputes, compare drawings and schedules rather than relying only on impressions.

Check the official project record

Dubai Land Department offers a Project Status Enquiry showing project details and completion percentage. It can be accessed through its website and Dubai REST. Check that the project number and land details match your documents, and retain the date of the information obtained.

Lawyers in Dubai should distinguish a slow project from one whose construction has been suspended and from one formally cancelled by RERA. DLD guidance explains that a buyer seeking termination where a project has not been cancelled generally needs the competent judicial route; DLD cannot simply cancel the individual contract at the buyer’s request.

Respond properly to a purchaser default notice

Under Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as replaced by Law No. 19 of 2020, a developer alleging purchaser default must notify DLD. After verifying the breach, DLD serves a 30 day notice requiring compliance. If neither compliance nor settlement follows, DLD issues the document needed for the developer’s statutory remedies, recording procedural compliance and project completion.

A complaint against the developer should therefore be supported by a reasoned response to any payment or default notice. Keep proof of payments and service, explain disputed instalments and request missing records. Before withholding money, assess whether the obligation is actually due and whether there is a defensible basis for withholding it.

The statutory retention rules for a defaulting purchaser are not a universal cancellation charge. They depend on the applicable procedure and construction stage. Likewise, the developer’s ability to use that procedure does not remove the purchaser’s right to approach courts or arbitration.

Treat project cancellation as a separate process

Where RERA finally cancels the project by a reasoned decision, Article 11 requires repayment of purchaser funds through the applicable escrow procedures. That entitlement should be distinguished from the timing and practical prospects of collection.

Decree No. 33 of 2020 gives the Special Tribunal for Unfinished and Cancelled Real Property Projects jurisdiction over specified disputes, liquidation matters and related execution proceedings. Its geographical scope excludes projects within the DIFC. The statutory category and project status must be checked before selecting an ordinary court or arbitration route.

DLD guidance recognises that distributions may depend on available funds. Submit clear proof of the purchase, payment history, identity and any previous orders, and establish where your claim must be registered. Do not assume that another investor’s recovery date or percentage predicts your own.

Make any settlement capable of implementation

An agreed exit should identify the exact refund, deductions, payment dates and consequences of nonpayment. Address registration changes, original documents, financing arrangements and when releases become effective. Avoid signing a broad acknowledgment that every obligation has been discharged before the agreed money or other performance has actually been received.

Before instructing lawyers in Dubai, organise one complete electronic file and a short chronology. Ask for an assessment of the legal basis, forum, evidence gaps and recovery prospects. These questions provide a more useful decision framework than a promise that cancellation will be quick.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I cancel because the investment no longer suits me?

First check for an agreed exit right or negotiate a release. A change in commercial preference should not be treated as proof that the developer breached the agreement.

2. Does a delayed handover guarantee a full refund?

No. The contract, relevant extensions, reason for delay and remedy available must be assessed. Establishing an entitlement and collecting payment are separate stages.

3. Should I stop instalments while seeking cancellation?

Obtain advice on the payment obligation and supporting evidence first. Unexplained nonpayment may expose you to the purchaser default procedure even while you dispute the developer’s performance.

4. What evidence should a buyer keep from a project status check?

Retain the project identifier, completion information, status and date of the enquiry, together with the matching purchase documents. Keep later updates separately so changes can be traced. Ask how the official status affects the available forum and remedy.

5. What should a proposed refund settlement specify?

Record the exact amount, deductions, payment dates and recipient account, together with the treatment of registration and financing. Identify when releases become effective and what follows a missed payment. Check that each promised step can be implemented by the parties signing.