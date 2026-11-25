Real estate brokers in Dubai are required to sign a standard brokerage form with their client, such as Form A, and register it with the Dubai Land Department. A recent Dubai Court of Cassation judgement shows that registration is not a formality, but a condition of the real estate broker’s right to claim commission.

Background

In November 2022, an individual engaged a real estate company (the claimant) to obtain a trade licence for a new business and to secure long term premises meeting specified requirements for its operations.

The real estate company obtained the licence, completed the registration and secured a five year lease of suitable premises at a total rent of AED 11,829,932.10. It then sought commission of 10% of the total rent, being AED 1,182,993.21, together with legal interest at 5% until full payment.

No commission was paid, and the real estate company commenced proceedings before the Dubai Courts against the individual and the newly licensed business.

The Evidence Relied Upon by the Claimant

The real estate company had no written brokerage agreement registered with the Dubai Land Department. It relied instead on:

emails exchanged with the client, said to record the agreement and its terms;

the report of the expert appointed by the court, said to confirm the real estate company’s role in negotiating the lease;

its trade licence, which permits real estate brokerage activity; and

the customary rate of commission, said to apply where no fee had been agreed.

The real estate company further argued that the law requires a brokerage agreement to be in writing but does not expressly declare an unwritten agreement void. On that basis, the real estate company maintained that the agreement could be proved by any means of evidence.

The Decision of the Court of Cassation

The claim was dismissed at first instance and on appeal. On 6 October 2026, the Court of Cassation dismissed the real estate company’s case and ordered it to bear the legal costs.

The court held that a real estate broker is entitled to commission on a Dubai property transaction only where the following three conditions are met:

The real estate broker must be licensed by the competent authority. The real estate broker must be entered in the brokers’ register. The brokerage agreement must be in writing and recorded with the Dubai Land Department.

The court treated these conditions as matters of public order. The parties cannot agree to set them aside, and an agreement concluded without them is void. It follows that a brokerage agreement may be proved only by the written, registered agreement itself. Emails, correspondence or evidence of the real estate broker’s work on the transaction cannot replace it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a real estate broker in Dubai recover commission without a registered brokerage agreement?

While the outcome of every case depends on the facts and merits, one may assume that following this judgment, such a claim is unlikely to succeed. Registration of the brokerage agreement with the Dubai Land Department is a condition of the right to commission, and the parties cannot agree to waive that condition.

Are emails or WhatsApp messages sufficient to prove a commission agreement?

Correspondence alone is unlikely to be sufficient. Emails and messages may show that a fee was discussed or that the real estate broker worked on a transaction, but they cannot replace a written brokerage agreement registered with the Dubai Land Department.

Does the registration requirement apply where brokerage forms part of a wider service, such as a business setup package?

It may. Where a sale or lease is arranged as part of a wider service, a claim for commission on that sale or lease may still be treated as a brokerage claim. In that case, the same registration requirements may apply.

Conclusion

The judgment confirms that, in Dubai, completing a transaction does not by itself entitle a real estate broker to commission. Real estate brokers and intermediaries who arrange sales or leases, including within a wider business setup service, should ensure that the three requirements are met in order to succeed in claiming their commission.

Footnotes

1. Dubai Court of Cassation, Appeal No. 1996 of 2026 (Commercial), judgment of 6 October 2026; Court of First Instance: Case No. 88 of 2026 (Commercial).

2. Regulation No. 85 of 2006 on the Regulation of the Real Estate Brokers’ Register in the Emirate of Dubai, Articles 3, 15 and 26.