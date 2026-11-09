A proposed rent increase, an eviction notice or an unpaid instalment can quickly turn a tenancy disagreement into a financial concern. Before deciding whether to accept a demand or start proceedings, tenants and landlords should establish what the contract permits, which legal requirements apply and what evidence supports their position.

A tenancy dispute lawyer in Dubai can assess these questions and identify the remedy that fits the problem. For those seeking an affordable rental dispute lawyer in Dubai, a useful starting point is a defined assessment of the disputed amount, relevant deadlines and likely cost of each available option.

Dubai Land Department reported 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts worth AED 126.4 billion in 2025 in its announcement of 23 February 2026. These market-wide figures describe rental activity, rather than rental dispute volumes, compensation awards or any lawyer’s results.

Establish the legal position before making a demand

Dubai tenancy disputes are primarily governed by Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. The Rental Dis

s Center, commonly called the RDC, determines disputes within its jurisdiction under Decree No. 26 of 2013. Certain disputes are excluded, including those within free zones with their own competent courts or tribunals. Jurisdiction should therefore be checked at the outset.

The legal assessment should identify the result required. A tenant may need renewal at the lawful rent, repairs or repayment of a deposit. A landlord may seek rent arrears, possession or compensation. Each request needs its own legal basis and supporting documents.

Check both the rent calculation the notice

For a renewal dispute, the first question is whether the proposed increase falls within the applicable rules. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets maximum increases by comparing the existing rent with the average rental value of similar properties under the approved index.

Existing rent compared with the relevant average Maximum increase on renewal At the average, above it, or up to 10% below it 0% 11% to 20% below 5% 21% to 30% below 10% 31% to 40% below 15% More than 40% below 20%

These percentages apply to the existing rent. For example, if the applicable result permits a 10% increase on AED 100,000, the increase is AED 10,000. A landlord cannot simply replace the existing rent with an advertised market asking price.

The second question concerns notice. Article 14 of the tenancy law, as amended, generally requires at least 90 days before expiry for proposed changes to contractual terms, unless the parties agree otherwise.

For residential properties, the Dubai Land Department's Smart Rental Index takes account of factors including building classification. Save the relevant index result and the notification showing when the proposed increase was communicated. Both the permissible amount and the notice requirement need consideration.

Identify which eviction rules apply

Article 25 distinguishes eviction during a tenancy from specified grounds available upon expiry. For unpaid rent, Article 25(1)(a) generally allows an eviction request if payment remains outstanding 30 days after service of a payment notice, unless otherwise agreed. Notices under Article 25(1) require service through a notary public or registered mail.

Under Article 25(2), expiry grounds include sale, personal use by the owner or a relative of the first degree, qualifying reconstruction, and restoration or comprehensive maintenance requiring vacant possession. Relevant conditions must be proved. Personal use requires proof that the owner lacks suitable alternative property. Reconstruction requires the necessary permits, while the maintenance ground requires the prescribed Dubai Municipality report.

For these expiry grounds, the landlord must give at least 12 months' notice before eviction, stating the reason, through a notary public or registered mail.

Where possession is judicially recovered for personal or qualifying family use, Article 26 prohibits letting to a third party for at least two years for residential property and three years for other property. A breach may support compensation.

Have the notice reviewed before agreeing to move. The stated ground, service record and supporting evidence should be assessed together.

Respond properly when rent is refused

A tenant should retain evidence of attempts to pay if a landlord refuses rent during a renewal disagreement. Leaving the money unpaid without taking further steps can create an additional dispute.

The RDC offers an Offer and Deposit procedure through which a party can request an order to offer rent or property keys. The service operates without prejudicing substantive tenancy rights. Its use does not, by itself, determine every disagreement about renewal or the correct rent. A rental dispute lawyer in Dubai can assess the appropriate application and what must happen after the judge's decision.

Separate maintenance responsibility from deposit deductions

Article 16 generally places maintenance and repairs affecting the property's intended use on the landlord, unless the parties agree otherwise. The lease must therefore be checked before deciding who should pay. Article 21 also recognises ordinary wear and tear when assessing the property's condition at handover.

For a repair dispute, keep the original complaint, dated photographs, inspection findings and the landlord's response. If work is urgent, obtain advice on the appropriate remedy before arranging repairs and deducting the amount from rent yourself.

Under Article 20, the landlord must return the security deposit or its remaining balance when the tenancy expires. Dubai Land Department guidance confirms the relevance of the property's condition and any justified repair deductions.

Request an itemised explanation for deductions. Compare photographs taken at the beginning and end of the tenancy, the inventory, inspection reports and supporting invoices. A signed handover record should identify any agreed defects and record delivery of the keys.

Agree the consequences of an early departure

Article 7 provides that a valid tenancy cannot be ended unilaterally during its term except by mutual agreement or as permitted by law. A tenant planning an early departure should review any break clause and its conditions.

Do not assume that paying two months' rent automatically ends every Dubai tenancy. Establish the contractual or legal basis for termination, then record any settlement clearly. It should address the departure date, final rent, deposit, outstanding utilities and the treatment of unused rent cheques. A landlord accepting early surrender should also document the amounts and obligations that remain outstanding.

Protect access to the property and essential services

Article 34 prohibits a landlord from disconnecting services or interfering with the tenant's use of the property. Official explanatory notes published in 2026 clarify that interference can include blocking access and conduct that indirectly prevents enjoyment of the premises.

A tenant affected by such interference may approach the competent police station to seek its cessation and an official record. A compensation claim before the RDC requires supporting evidence of the interference and resulting damage. Preserve police reports, photographs, communications and receipts for losses claimed.

Landlords should use the appropriate legal procedure to pursue payment or possession.

Calculate the full cost of a rental claim

When comparing an affordable rental dispute lawyer in Dubai, request separate figures for professional fees and the expenses of proceedings. Ask whether the quotation includes negotiations, drafting, hearings, an appeal and enforcement. Confirm the treatment of translation costs, expert fees and VAT where applicable.

The RDC currently publishes the following principal registration fees.

Claim category Basic registration fee Minimum and maximum Specified tenancy claims, including eviction, renewal and termination 3.5% of annual rent, or the lease value where the term differs from one year AED 500 to AED 20,000 Monetary claims 3.5% of the amount claimed AED 500 to AED 15,000

Additional charges apply. The correct fee depends on the requests being registered and their classification. For illustration, 3.5% of annual rent of AED 120,000 is AED 4,200 before additional charges. Obtain a calculation for the actual claim before filing.

For a modest deposit dispute, compare the amount realistically recoverable with the total expense. For an eviction dispute, also consider relocation costs and the time needed to secure suitable premises.

Prepare the evidence and consider settlement

The RDC's published filing requirements include the latest lease and Ejari record, identification documents, the claimant's bank details, and supporting evidence. An eviction claim requires the relevant notice and proof of service. Documents must be in Arabic or accompanied by legal translations.

Prepare a short chronology alongside the documents. It should identify the lease dates, payment dates, notices, replies and the point at which the disagreement arose. For financial claims, reconcile every amount against receipts or bank records.

If the lease documentation is missing, obtain advice on proving the tenancy. The RDC's guidance allows a claim without a rental contract where a request to establish the tenancy relationship is added.

The RDC framework provides for conciliation, judicial determination, appeals where permitted and enforcement. A settlement should specify the amount and timing of payments, any handover arrangements and the scope of the claims resolved. Where proceedings continue, monitor procedural deadlines and obtain advice promptly on any judgment.

Choose legal assistance that matches the dispute

Someone searching for a cheap rental lawyer in Dubai should ask what work the quoted fee covers. A consultation about an increase notice has a different scope from a contested eviction with a compensation claim. Ask who will review the documents, prepare the submissions and conduct any representation, and whether later stages require a separate agreement.

An affordable tenancy lawyer in the UAE should explain the rules relevant to the emirate where the property is located. For a Dubai dispute, seek a clear assessment of the available evidence, the remedy sought and the points the other party may challenge.

Before instructing a tenancy dispute lawyer in Dubai, prepare the lease, the disputed notice and a short statement of the outcome you want. Ask for an initial opinion on the immediate deadline, the evidence still needed and the cost of the next step. This gives both tenants and landlords a practical basis for deciding whether to negotiate, make an application or pursue a claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How should a proposed rent increase be checked?

The permissible increase and the notice requirement need separate assessment. The relevant index result, existing rent, lease terms and date of notification should be considered together.

2. Does every eviction notice follow the same rule?

No. The grounds, notice period and service requirements depend on whether eviction is sought during the tenancy or on an applicable ground at expiry. The evidence supporting the stated ground also matters.

3. What if a landlord refuses to accept rent?

The tenant should preserve evidence of attempted payment and obtain advice about the RDC Offer and Deposit route. Using that procedure does not itself settle every issue about renewal or the correct rent.

4. Can ordinary wear and tear justify retaining a deposit?

Ordinary wear and tear must be distinguished from damage for which the tenant is responsible. Condition reports, photographs, invoices and the lease help assess whether a deduction is justified.

5. Which documents support a tenancy dispute assessment?

Useful records include the lease and Ejari, notices and service evidence, payment records, correspondence, photographs and any inspection or handover record. The documents should be organised around the remedy sought.