Statutory Framework And Judicial Enforcement Of Property Sale Agreement Disputes In Dubai

Introduction

Dubai property sales are regulated by the UAE Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025) and Dubai’s real estate regulations, overseen by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

In off-plan sales, the mandatory rules on registration and default of the purchaser restrict the freedom of contract of the parties. Specifically, Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as amended by Law No. 19 of 2020, lays down procedures and remedies in the event of default by a purchaser and expressly treats such requirements as matters of public order. Such compulsory procedures may thus invalidate any contractual terms that are contrary to them.

Federal Civil Transactions Law and General Contractual Principles

Where Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 applies, agreements for the sale of property are governed by the general rules of contracts outlined in the Law of Civil Transactions.

Article 221. Contracts shall be performed in conformity with their terms and the requirements of good faith, taking into account the law, the custom and the nature of the obligation. Furthermore, Article 222 provides that in contracts with reciprocal obligations, a party may refuse performance until the obligation of the other party is due but has not yet been performed.

Under Article 232, a valid and binding contract cannot be revoked, modified, or rescinded unilaterally except by mutual agreement, a court judgment, or pursuant to a provision of law.

Article 221 requires contracts to be completed in accordance with their terms and the criteria of good faith, taking into account the law, custom, and nature of the obligation. Article 222 further states that in contracts including reciprocal obligations, a party may defer performance if the other party’s equivalent obligation has become due but has yet to be performed.

Where the SPA provides for preset compensation or liquidated damages, Article 340 allows the court to reduce the agreed-upon sum if it is too high, the obligation has been partially fulfilled, or the creditor contributed to the harm. A creditor may only claim more than the agreed-upon sum if fraud or gross negligence is shown. Any agreement that does not include these statutory rules is void.

These principles apply alongside any mandatory Dubai real estate legislation governing the transaction, particularly in relation to off-plan sales, default procedures, and termination.

Interim Registration and Off-Plan Sales Regulations

Off-plan property sales in Dubai are principally regulated by Law No. 13 of 2008 Regulating the Interim Real Property Register, as amended by Law No. 9 of 2009, Law No. 19 of 2017, and Law No. 19 of 2020.

Article 3(1) states that all dispositions of off-plan real property units shall be recorded in the Interim Real Property Register of the Dubai Land Department. Any sale or other legal transaction of transferring or restricting ownership or ancillary rights shall be null and void unless registered in that register. This makes registration a necessary condition for the legal recognition of off-plan property sales in Dubai.

Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 supplements Law No. 13 of 2008 by regulating the main obligations of developers and purchasers. Under Article 7, once a project is completed, the relevant completion certificate is obtained, and the purchaser has complied with all obligations under the SPA, a developer cannot refuse to hand over or register. Where the developer fails to register the unit, the DLD may register it directly.

Article 13 deals with area discrepancies. Unless otherwise agreed, the developer shall not charge for the excess area and any shortfall in excess of 5% shall be compensated at the agreed unit price. Article 20 provides for the purchaser to terminate the contract if the developer refuses to provide the final sale contract without a reason, does not link payments to construction progress, changes the agreed specifications in a material way or delivers a unit with fundamental defects.

Articles 21 and 22 distinguish between delays not caused by the developer and delays caused by the developer, including failures regarding approvals, project preparation, registration and disclosures required.

Purchaser Default and Developer Remedies Under Article 11

Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008 as amended states the mandatory procedure in the case of a purchaser’s default under an off-plan SPA. The developer has to notify the DLD first, which will check the default, and give the purchaser 30 days to rectify the breach or to settle amicably. In the event of continued default, DLD issues an official document confirming compliance with the procedure and the percentage of completion of the project.

The developer’s remedies are tied to the state of the construction. Where project completion exceeds 80%, the developer may maintain the SPA and require payment of the outstanding balance, request the DLD to sell the unit by public auction, or rescind the SPA and retain no more than 40% of the unit price. For projects 60%–80% complete, the developer may rescind and keep up to 40%, and up to 25% may be retained where construction has begun but is less than 60% complete. Any excess is generally required to be refunded within one year of rescission or 60 days from resale, whichever is sooner.

Where construction has not commenced for reasons beyond the control of the Developer and without negligence or omission on its part or the project is cancelled pursuant to a final reasoned decision of RERA, all amounts received from purchasers shall be refunded in accordance with Law No. 8 of 2007. The procedures provided for in Article 11 are expressly matters of public order and any non-compliance renders the relevant action invalid. However, buyers have the right to seek relief through the courts or through arbitration.

Cancelled Projects and Escrow Protections

Law No 8 of 2007 requires that payments made for off-plan units be held in an escrow account dedicated to that project and not used for any other development.

Where a project is cancelled, purchaser refunds are governed by the applicable escrow-account and off-plan sale framework.

The provisions of Decree No. 33 of 2020 shall apply to real estate projects in Dubai which are established to be incomplete or officially cancelled in accordance with Law No. 13 of 2008 and its executive regulations. Disputes may also be subject to the jurisdiction of the Special Tribunal for Unfinished and Cancelled Real Property Projects. Article 4, however, specifically excludes projects that are within the geographical jurisdiction of the DIFC.

Dispute Resolution Forums and Procedural Enforcement

Property sale disputes in Dubai may be resolved before the Dubai Courts, through arbitration where the SPA contains a valid arbitration agreement, or before a specialised forum where legislation so requires.

The Dubai Courts generally have jurisdiction over onshore disputes, subject to any exclusive jurisdiction conferred by law on another court or specialised tribunal and any valid agreement between the parties as to forum. The DIFC Courts may exercise jurisdiction where a statutory jurisdictional gateway applies or, in civil and commercial matters, where the parties have specifically, clearly and expressly agreed in writing to submit their dispute to the DIFC Courts.

The Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration applies to UAE-seated arbitrations where the SPA has a valid arbitration clause. As per Article 52 arbitral award shall be binding on the parties and shall have the force of res judicata. It shall be enforced only by recognition of the competent court. The party seeking enforcement shall apply for recognition and an order of enforcement under Article 55, which may be refused where a ground for annulment under Article 53 is established.

For unfinished or cancelled projects falling within Decree No. 33 of 2020, jurisdiction instead lies with the Special Tribunal, which also has authority over the ratification and annulment of arbitral awards concerning disputes within its jurisdiction. Projects located within the DIFC are excluded from this regime.

Conclusion

Disputes concerning the sale of property in Dubai require an understanding of the general contractual principles set out in the UAE Civil Transactions Law as well as the mandatory real estate legislation that applies to the transaction. In off-plan matters, the contractual rights of the parties and the remedies available can be significantly affected by registration requirements, statutory default procedures, escrow protections and project-completion rules.

The appropriate forum and relief will depend upon the nature of the dispute, the status of the Project and the terms of the SPA. Parties should therefore consider the applicable statutory framework at an early stage of the process before seeking termination, enforcement, compensation or other relief.

FAQ’s

1. What commonly causes property sale agreement disputes in Dubai?

Common disputes involve a buyer’s payment default, a seller’s refusal to transfer ownership, failure to obtain required approvals, inaccurate property representations, missed completion dates and disagreement over deposits. Off-plan disputes may also concern construction delays, project registration, escrow payments, cancellation and compliance with regulatory procedures.

2. Is a signed property sale agreement enforceable in Dubai?

A properly concluded sale agreement may create binding contractual obligations, subject to mandatory property-registration rules and other legal requirements. The court will examine the agreement, the parties’ authority, payment records, agreed conditions and performance. A private contract alone may not complete the legal transfer of property ownership without the required registration.

3. Can a buyer cancel a property sale agreement and recover the deposit?

A buyer may seek termination and recovery of the deposit where the seller has committed a sufficiently serious breach or an agreed cancellation right applies. The result depends on the contract, the nature of the breach and the parties’ conduct. The deposit is not automatically refundable merely because the buyer changes their mind.

4. What remedies are available when a seller refuses to transfer the property?

The buyer may seek specific performance, termination, repayment, compensation or another remedy supported by the agreement and applicable law. The court will consider whether the buyer performed or was ready to perform their obligations and whether legal transfer remains possible. Dubai Land Department requirements and third-party property rights may affect the remedy.

5. What evidence is needed in a Dubai property sale dispute?

Relevant evidence may include the signed sale agreement, title documents, Dubai Land Department records, payment receipts, mortgage correspondence, notices, emails, messages and evidence of the parties’ readiness to complete. For off-plan property, project-registration details, escrow records, construction updates and developer notices may also be important.

6. Which authority handles property sale agreement disputes in Dubai?

Jurisdiction depends on the parties, property, contract, relief requested and any valid dispute-resolution clause. Dubai Courts commonly hear civil property-sale disputes, while arbitration may apply where the agreement contains an enforceable arbitration clause. Certain regulatory or preliminary matters may also involve the Dubai Land Department or another competent authority.