A disputed service charge invoice can contain several different problems: an incorrect balance, a charge without the necessary approval, or a genuine maintenance failure. Each requires a different response. Before refusing payment, identify what is being challenged and which records support the objection. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help distinguish a dispute over building management charges from a disagreement about rent or a tenant’s obligations under a lease.

For owners, tenants and property managers, the practical starting point is to separate responsibility for payment from the accuracy of the invoice and the quality of the services supplied.

Dubai Land Department reported 60,303 real estate transactions worth AED 252 billion in the first quarter of 2026. These wider market figures do not measure service charge disputes or establish an approved charge for a building. An invoice still needs comparison with the relevant project, budget year and approval record.

Identify the charge and the responsible party

Service charges fund the management, operation, maintenance and repair of jointly owned property. They are different from rent and from every individual utility bill. Usage charges relate to common facilities within the relevant development. Ask management to identify each component instead of treating an overall account balance as one indivisible debt.

Article 16 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 makes the owner responsible for service and usage charges unless the lease provides otherwise. Even where a tenant agrees to pay, the owner is not released from liability if the tenant defaults. A reimbursement claim under the lease therefore requires separate consideration from management’s claim for unpaid charges.

Reconstruct the account before arguing about the total

Request a statement that separates opening balances, invoices, payments, credits and additional charges. Compare it with payment receipts and the dates of purchase, handover and any later transfer. A disagreement may result from an unallocated payment or an amount carried forward from an earlier ownership period rather than the current annual rate.

RERA’s guidance for auditors verifying owner balances before court claims specifically addresses reconciliation, supporting invoices, payment allocation and ownership records. These are useful questions for an owner to raise, although identifying an old balance does not by itself establish who must legally pay it. Preserve the sale agreement and any settlement or clearance documents.

Check approval against the correct budget year

Use the Dubai Land Department Service Charge Index to check the approved information for the relevant project, usage and year. Comparing buildings alone can be misleading because their facilities and approved budgets differ. Ask management to explain any mismatch between the published information and the invoice, including the area or allocation used in the calculation.

Management needs prior RERA approval to charge or collect the relevant common property costs. The approval process includes budget scrutiny and an accredited auditor’s report. RERA can also approve a temporary service charge budget, so an objection should establish the actual approval position rather than assume that an unfinished final budget makes every demand invalid.

Keep maintenance complaints distinct from payment objections

Record maintenance problems with dated photographs, reports and correspondence. Describe the defect, its location, when it was reported and the response received. DLD directs owners with poor service complaints to the Real Estate Violations System through Dubai REST. The owners committee also has a statutory role in reviewing budgets and raising complaints with management and RERA.

A maintenance complaint does not automatically cancel an approved payment obligation. Avoid assuming that an unanswered complaint permits deductions. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess the available challenge and the effect of any payment decision while helping present the service failure through the appropriate regulatory or judicial route.

Treat a formal payment notice as a separate priority

Article 32 provides for a RERA approved written notice requiring payment within 30 days of service. If payment is not made, the statutory process can lead to enforcement before the execution judge at the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre. The law creates a lien for unpaid service charges and permits a judicial sale where necessary. A notice should therefore receive prompt attention even while reconciliation discussions continue.

The Centre’s role is not confined to ordinary tenancy disputes. Article 42 gives it exclusive jurisdiction over disputes concerning rights and obligations under this jointly owned property law. A complaint to RERA and a judicial challenge serve different purposes; neither should be assumed to suspend an enforcement process automatically.

Prepare a focused brief for legal advice

Provide the title deed, lease if relevant, invoices, account statement, payment receipts, approval information and every formal notice. Add a short chronology and identify the outcome sought: correction of the account, clarification of liability, maintenance action or a response to enforcement. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can then assess the documents against the particular claim instead of relying on a general description of unfair charges.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I refuse charges because I never use the facilities?

Nonuse alone does not remove an owner’s approved service charge obligation. Article 28 prevents an owner from avoiding payment by giving up an interest in common parts.

2. Can management block access to force payment?

Article 29 prohibits developers and management entities from preventing an owner’s possession or use of the unit, common parts or common facilities to compel payment contrary to statutory procedures. DLD separately directs tenants affected by service disconnection to seek relief from the Rental Disputes Centre. Document any restriction and seek an appropriate remedy.

3. Does a tenant payment clause protect the owner completely?

No. It may allocate payment responsibility between landlord and tenant, but Article 16 expressly preserves the owner’s liability when the tenant fails to pay.

4. How should disputed invoice items be summarised?

List each contested entry, its budget year, amount and the reason for the objection. Add the matching receipt, approval information or correspondence. Separate an accounting discrepancy from a complaint about maintenance so each issue can be directed to the appropriate process.

5. What should an owner check when an old balance appears?

Compare the opening balance with earlier statements, payment allocations and the ownership timeline. Keep purchase and clearance documents with the reconciliation. Ask management to explain the source of the amount and obtain advice on liability before assuming that age alone defeats the demand.