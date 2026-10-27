Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Security Deposit Not Returned In Dubai: How Can A Tenant Recover It?

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Contributor
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a premier full-service law firm in the UAE,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

You have moved out, returned the keys, and paid your final bills. Weeks later, your former landlord still has your security deposit. Perhaps the landlord says the entire apartment needs repainting, but has not supplied an inspection report or an explanation of the amount withheld.

United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
Author LinkedIn connections

You have moved out, returned the keys, and paid your final bills. Weeks later, your former landlord still has your security deposit. Perhaps the landlord says the entire apartment needs repainting, but has not supplied an inspection report or an explanation of the amount withheld.

A security deposit not returned in Dubai can be frustrating for anyone, especially an expatriate leaving the UAE, a working professional paying a deposit on a new home, or a family managing two sets of moving costs. A business tenant may face a larger dispute over the condition of commercial premises. The solution starts with a simple question: What was the property like when you received it, and what was it like when you returned it?

This guide explains Dubai’s deposit rules, the difference between ordinary wear and damage, the documents that help prove a claim, and the routes available through the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

Quick answer: How can a tenant recover a security deposit?

Under Article 20 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, a landlord who takes a tenancy security deposit undertakes to return the deposit or its remaining balance when the lease ends. Article 21 requires the tenant to return the property in the condition in which it was received, except for ordinary wear and tear or damage beyond the tenant’s control.

If your landlord withholds the deposit, ask in writing for repayment or an itemised explanation of deductions. Provide the deposit receipt, tenancy and Ejari records, move-in and move-out photos, inspection records, and proof that you returned the keys. If the parties cannot agree, Dubai’s RDC can consider the dispute. Its public FAQs identify a payment writ as a route for seeking return of a deposit; the appropriate procedure depends on the claim and whether deductions are contested.

What is a tenancy security deposit?

A security deposit is money held to address relevant obligations when the tenancy ends, particularly the condition in which the property is returned. It is not an automatic extra payment to the landlord.

A landlord may say a deduction is needed for damage, cleaning, an alteration, or another amount owed under the tenancy. The tenant may disagree about who caused it, whether it is ordinary wear, or how much remedying it reasonably costs. That is why photographs, an inventory, and a signed handover record can matter more than a long exchange of angry messages.

There is no single deposit percentage prescribed by Articles 20 and 21 for every Dubai tenancy. Check the amount actually paid and the terms of your lease.

Which Dubai laws apply?

Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, governs many landlord–tenant relationships in the emirate. Two provisions are central here.

Article 20 permits a landlord to take a security deposit to ensure maintenance of the property when the lease expires, provided the landlord undertakes to refund the deposit or its remainder to the tenant. It does not say that every deposit must be returned in full regardless of the property’s condition.

Article 21 requires the tenant to surrender the property in the condition in which it was received, excluding ordinary wear and tear and damage caused by matters beyond the tenant’s control. Where the parties disagree, the provision directs the dispute to the competent rental tribunal for a decision.

Other terms may matter. Read your tenancy agreement for approved alterations, cleaning obligations, utility clearance, and the way handover should be recorded. The law’s wear-and-tear exception should not be ignored merely because a landlord prefers to present the next tenant with freshly painted walls.

How to recover your deposit step by step

  1. Find proof that you paid it. Locate the lease clause, bank transfer, receipt, cheque record, or message acknowledging the deposit. Record the exact amount and the person or company that received it.
  2. Find the initial inspection, inventory, dated photographs, defect emails, and maintenance requests. Evidence of a pre-existing stain or faulty appliance can answer a later claim that you caused it.
  3. Photograph each room, fittings, walls, appliances, and meter readings immediately before leaving. Request a joint inspection and a written record of any disputed items. Obtain proof that the keys and possession were returned. The RDC specifically warns that a tenant should keep evidence of the property’s return.
  4. Keep final utility statements, rent receipts, and communications about any agreed repairs. Do not assume you can simply treat the security deposit as the final rent instalment unless that arrangement has been properly agreed or determined.
  5. State the property, lease end date, deposit paid, handover date, and amount requested. Ask the landlord to pay to your stated account or provide an itemised list of deductions with supporting records. Give a reasonable date for a response without suggesting that your chosen date is a statutory refund deadline.
  6. Was the condition recorded at move-in? Is the issue ordinary wear, tenant-caused damage, or something beyond the tenant’s control? Does the claimed repair cost match the work described? If you accept one deduction, you can still ask for the remaining balance.
  7. Consider settlement or an RDC filing. The RDC offers an amicable-settlement service and procedures for monetary claims. It mentions a payment writ for a deposit refund. Where the amount or underlying damage is disputed, check whether a payment writ or a first-instance rental claim is the appropriate route before filing. RDC documents generally must be submitted in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.
  8. RDC fees vary with the procedure and amount claimed. Check the current service page before filing. A clear written demand and complete evidence may resolve a modest dispute without proceedings; a contested claim may need a formal decision.

What evidence matters?

When a security deposit is not returned in Dubai, organise a folder containing:

  • The signed tenancy agreement and latest Ejari record;
  • Proof of the deposit amount and recipient;
  • Move-in and move-out photographs or videos with reliable dates;
  • Inspection and inventory reports;
  • Emails or messages reporting existing defects;
  • Records of maintenance and approved changes;
  • Rent and final utility payment evidence;
  • A key-return or handover acknowledgment;
  • The landlord’s list of deductions and any invoices supplied.

Tip: Make a two-column comparison headed Move-in and Move-out. Put each disputed item on its own row. This makes it easier to show, for example, that a mark photographed before you moved in cannot fairly be attributed to your tenancy.

Get your deposit claim reviewed

Moved out but still waiting for your money? A review of the lease, payment receipt, inspection records, and deductions can clarify whether to seek the full deposit, a balance after justified deductions, or an RDC decision.

Call the firm or use the WhatsApp option on its tenancy disputes page for a confidential consultation. You can leave a general question in the comments or subscribe for further UAE property-law guides. Do not post your lease, identity documents, or bank details publicly.

Conclusion

If your security deposit is not returned in Dubai, start with proof of payment, move-in condition, move-out condition, and return of the keys. Ask for an itemised explanation, challenge deductions that the evidence does not support, and seek the undisputed balance. If discussion fails, use the appropriate RDC process to have the claim assessed.

FAQ’s

1. Is a landlord allowed to keep my entire deposit?

A landlord cannot treat the deposit as an automatic extra payment. Article 20 calls for the deposit or its remainder to be returned. Whether a deduction is justified depends on the tenancy, property condition, and evidence.

2. Can the landlord charge me for ordinary wear and tear?

Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and tear when assessing the condition in which a tenant returns the property. A disagreement about whether a specific mark is normal wear or damage may require a decision on the evidence.

3. Is repainting always deducted from a Dubai security deposit?

Routine repainting should not automatically be charged to the tenant. The cause and extent of any wall damage, the move-in condition, and the tenancy terms matter.

4. How soon must the landlord return my deposit?

Article 20 requires its refund or the refund of its remainder upon expiry of the lease, but the cited provision does not specify a universal number of days. Check the lease, document the handover, and request payment promptly.

5. Can I recover the deposit after leaving the UAE?

Leaving the country does not by itself resolve or erase the dispute. Preserve your documents, confirm how payment will be made, and obtain advice about representation and RDC filing if necessary.

6. Where do I file a security deposit dispute in Dubai?

Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center handles rental claims within its jurisdiction. It identifies a payment writ as a route for requesting a deposit refund; obtain advice on the appropriate procedure if the landlord contests damage or deductions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

How To Renew A Tenancy Contract In Dubai | Rules, Fees & Timeline

Your tenancy contract is about to expire, but what happens next? Can your landlord change the rent? Do you need a new agreement? In Dubai, renewing a tenancy contract is usually straightforward, but missing key legal deadlines can affect your rights. This guide explains the renewal process, notice requirements, Ejari registration, and the rules every tenant and landlord should know.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
LEADERS ADVOCATES
LEADERS ADVOCATES
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Construction Law In Transition: Key Changes Under The UAE’s New Civil Code

The United Arab Emirates is set to replace its 1985 Civil Code with a comprehensive New Civil Code effective June 2026, introducing significant reforms to construction contract law. While preserving the fundamental framework including the mandatory ten-year structural defect warranty, the new legislation brings material changes such as statutory termination rights for convenience, expanded engineer liability, enhanced contractor notification obligations, and refined risk allocation mechanisms that will resh
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
HAS Law Firm
HAS Law Firm
Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Drug Possession And Personal Use In The UAE: Key Legal Consequences

The United Arab Emirates maintains one of the world's strictest anti-narcotics regimes, with severe penalties for drug possession, use, and trafficking under Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021. Understanding the legal framework is critical for residents and visitors alike, as even small quantities of controlled substances can result in imprisonment, substantial fines, deportation, and permanent entry bans. Recent amendments have introduced limited administrative pathways for certain cases, but the consequenc
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

A Comprehensive Analysis Of Travel Ban Disputes And Resolution Under United Arab Emirates Law

Travel bans in the UAE serve as legal mechanisms to protect creditors, claimants, and authorities across civil, criminal, and family proceedings. With a significant expatriate population, understanding how these restrictions work—from civil debt enforcement to criminal investigations and child custody disputes—has become essential for residents and businesses operating in the Emirates. The legal framework balances enforcement rights with procedural fairness, offering specific remedies for those
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Compensation Claims In The UAE: How To Claim Damages And Financial Losses

A financial loss, damaged property, personal injury, or serious breach of contract can leave a person dealing with more than the immediate problem. There may also be medical expenses, lost income, repair costs, business losses, or emotional distress. UAE law allows an injured party to seek compensation in appropriate cases, but compensation is not automatic.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Urgent Measures And Interim Relief In Onshore UAE Commercial Disputes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 Of 2022

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law introduced an updated procedural framework for civil and commercial disputes before the onshore courts of the United Arab Emirates. It replaced the former Civil Procedure Code and supports a more streamlined and digitally enabled approach to litigation and enforcement.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

E-Commerce And Digital Contracts In The UAE: Legal Framework, Validity And Enforcement

The growth of e-commerce and digital business in the UAE has made electronic contracting an increasingly important part of commercial transactions. Online sales, electronic terms and conditions, digital signatures, platform agreements and automated contracting systems are now commonly used by businesses operating in the UAE.
United Arab EmiratesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy