Security Deposit Not Returned In Dubai: How Can A Tenant Recover It?

You have moved out, returned the keys, and paid your final bills. Weeks later, your former landlord still has your security deposit. Perhaps the landlord says the entire apartment needs repainting, but has not supplied an inspection report or an explanation of the amount withheld.

A security deposit not returned in Dubai can be frustrating for anyone, especially an expatriate leaving the UAE, a working professional paying a deposit on a new home, or a family managing two sets of moving costs. A business tenant may face a larger dispute over the condition of commercial premises. The solution starts with a simple question: What was the property like when you received it, and what was it like when you returned it?

This guide explains Dubai’s deposit rules, the difference between ordinary wear and damage, the documents that help prove a claim, and the routes available through the Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

Quick answer: How can a tenant recover a security deposit?

Under Article 20 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, a landlord who takes a tenancy security deposit undertakes to return the deposit or its remaining balance when the lease ends. Article 21 requires the tenant to return the property in the condition in which it was received, except for ordinary wear and tear or damage beyond the tenant’s control.

If your landlord withholds the deposit, ask in writing for repayment or an itemised explanation of deductions. Provide the deposit receipt, tenancy and Ejari records, move-in and move-out photos, inspection records, and proof that you returned the keys. If the parties cannot agree, Dubai’s RDC can consider the dispute. Its public FAQs identify a payment writ as a route for seeking return of a deposit; the appropriate procedure depends on the claim and whether deductions are contested.

What is a tenancy security deposit?

A security deposit is money held to address relevant obligations when the tenancy ends, particularly the condition in which the property is returned. It is not an automatic extra payment to the landlord.

A landlord may say a deduction is needed for damage, cleaning, an alteration, or another amount owed under the tenancy. The tenant may disagree about who caused it, whether it is ordinary wear, or how much remedying it reasonably costs. That is why photographs, an inventory, and a signed handover record can matter more than a long exchange of angry messages.

There is no single deposit percentage prescribed by Articles 20 and 21 for every Dubai tenancy. Check the amount actually paid and the terms of your lease.

Which Dubai laws apply?

Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, governs many landlord–tenant relationships in the emirate. Two provisions are central here.

Article 20 permits a landlord to take a security deposit to ensure maintenance of the property when the lease expires, provided the landlord undertakes to refund the deposit or its remainder to the tenant. It does not say that every deposit must be returned in full regardless of the property’s condition.

Article 21 requires the tenant to surrender the property in the condition in which it was received, excluding ordinary wear and tear and damage caused by matters beyond the tenant’s control. Where the parties disagree, the provision directs the dispute to the competent rental tribunal for a decision.

Other terms may matter. Read your tenancy agreement for approved alterations, cleaning obligations, utility clearance, and the way handover should be recorded. The law’s wear-and-tear exception should not be ignored merely because a landlord prefers to present the next tenant with freshly painted walls.

How to recover your deposit step by step

Find proof that you paid it. Locate the lease clause, bank transfer, receipt, cheque record, or message acknowledging the deposit. Record the exact amount and the person or company that received it. Find the initial inspection, inventory, dated photographs, defect emails, and maintenance requests. Evidence of a pre-existing stain or faulty appliance can answer a later claim that you caused it. Photograph each room, fittings, walls, appliances, and meter readings immediately before leaving. Request a joint inspection and a written record of any disputed items. Obtain proof that the keys and possession were returned. The RDC specifically warns that a tenant should keep evidence of the property’s return. Keep final utility statements, rent receipts, and communications about any agreed repairs. Do not assume you can simply treat the security deposit as the final rent instalment unless that arrangement has been properly agreed or determined. State the property, lease end date, deposit paid, handover date, and amount requested. Ask the landlord to pay to your stated account or provide an itemised list of deductions with supporting records. Give a reasonable date for a response without suggesting that your chosen date is a statutory refund deadline. Was the condition recorded at move-in? Is the issue ordinary wear, tenant-caused damage, or something beyond the tenant’s control? Does the claimed repair cost match the work described? If you accept one deduction, you can still ask for the remaining balance. Consider settlement or an RDC filing. The RDC offers an amicable-settlement service and procedures for monetary claims. It mentions a payment writ for a deposit refund. Where the amount or underlying damage is disputed, check whether a payment writ or a first-instance rental claim is the appropriate route before filing. RDC documents generally must be submitted in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic. RDC fees vary with the procedure and amount claimed. Check the current service page before filing. A clear written demand and complete evidence may resolve a modest dispute without proceedings; a contested claim may need a formal decision.

What evidence matters?

When a security deposit is not returned in Dubai, organise a folder containing:

The signed tenancy agreement and latest Ejari record;

Proof of the deposit amount and recipient;

Move-in and move-out photographs or videos with reliable dates;

Inspection and inventory reports;

Emails or messages reporting existing defects;

Records of maintenance and approved changes;

Rent and final utility payment evidence;

A key-return or handover acknowledgment;

The landlord’s list of deductions and any invoices supplied.

Tip: Make a two-column comparison headed Move-in and Move-out. Put each disputed item on its own row. This makes it easier to show, for example, that a mark photographed before you moved in cannot fairly be attributed to your tenancy.

Get your deposit claim reviewed

Moved out but still waiting for your money? A review of the lease, payment receipt, inspection records, and deductions can clarify whether to seek the full deposit, a balance after justified deductions, or an RDC decision.

Call the firm or use the WhatsApp option on its tenancy disputes page for a confidential consultation. You can leave a general question in the comments or subscribe for further UAE property-law guides. Do not post your lease, identity documents, or bank details publicly.

Conclusion

If your security deposit is not returned in Dubai, start with proof of payment, move-in condition, move-out condition, and return of the keys. Ask for an itemised explanation, challenge deductions that the evidence does not support, and seek the undisputed balance. If discussion fails, use the appropriate RDC process to have the claim assessed.

FAQ’s

1. Is a landlord allowed to keep my entire deposit?

A landlord cannot treat the deposit as an automatic extra payment. Article 20 calls for the deposit or its remainder to be returned. Whether a deduction is justified depends on the tenancy, property condition, and evidence.

2. Can the landlord charge me for ordinary wear and tear?

Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and tear when assessing the condition in which a tenant returns the property. A disagreement about whether a specific mark is normal wear or damage may require a decision on the evidence.

3. Is repainting always deducted from a Dubai security deposit?

Routine repainting should not automatically be charged to the tenant. The cause and extent of any wall damage, the move-in condition, and the tenancy terms matter.

4. How soon must the landlord return my deposit?

Article 20 requires its refund or the refund of its remainder upon expiry of the lease, but the cited provision does not specify a universal number of days. Check the lease, document the handover, and request payment promptly.

5. Can I recover the deposit after leaving the UAE?

Leaving the country does not by itself resolve or erase the dispute. Preserve your documents, confirm how payment will be made, and obtain advice about representation and RDC filing if necessary.

6. Where do I file a security deposit dispute in Dubai?

Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center handles rental claims within its jurisdiction. It identifies a payment writ as a route for requesting a deposit refund; obtain advice on the appropriate procedure if the landlord contests damage or deductions.