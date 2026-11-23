A tenant receiving an eviction notice needs to establish what the landlord is claiming, which legal requirements apply and whether any court proceedings have already begun. The notice may raise a genuine ground for recovery, a disputed allegation of breach or a problem with service. Each requires a different response.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess those issues and explain whether the realistic objective is defending continued occupation, resolving a payment dispute or negotiating an orderly departure. The assessment should begin with the notice and the evidence, rather than a promise that every eviction can be stopped.

Dubai Land Department reported more than 514,000 renewed tenancy contracts in 2025, up 3%, in its 23 February 2026 rental-market update. Renewals show continuing tenancy activity; the figure does not count eviction notices, RDC cases or successful tenant defences. An individual notice must still be tested against its legal ground and evidence.

Identify the stage of the dispute

Separate correspondence from the landlord, a formal eviction notice, a filed claim, a judgment and an execution notification. These documents perform different functions. A tenant who has already received a judgment needs advice about that decision and any available challenge, not simply a fresh review of the original notice.

Keep the complete document, attachments and delivery information. Record when and how it reached you and identify any hearing or response date. If a property manager sent it, preserve the communications showing their involvement. Do not assume that an informal discussion changes a deadline or withdraws a pending claim.

Check the alleged ground before counting days

Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, distinguishes grounds for eviction before lease expiry from specified grounds upon expiry. There is no single notice period covering every situation.

For rent default, amended Article 25 generally requires failure to pay within 30 days after the landlord's payment notice, unless the parties agreed otherwise. A different provision addresses failure to comply with a contractual or statutory obligation within 30 days after a compliance notice. Other grounds, including unauthorised subletting and unlawful use, have their own requirements. Do not assume that every alleged breach carries an identical opportunity to remedy it.

The expiry grounds include sale, qualifying personal occupation, demolition and reconstruction or additional construction preventing occupation, and restoration or comprehensive maintenance that cannot occur while the tenant remains. These require at least twelve months of notice stating the reason before the specified eviction date. Article 25 prescribes service through a Notary Public or registered mail.

Check the dates, the stated ground and the evidence of service together. An apparent mistake needs legal assessment of its effect; it should neither be ignored nor treated automatically as a complete defence.

Examine the evidence behind the stated intention

A personal occupation claim requires more than identifying someone who would prefer to use the property. Article 25 concerns the owner's own use or use by a relative within the first degree and requires proof that the owner does not own a suitable alternative for that purpose.

For demolition and reconstruction or additional construction, the required permits matter. Restoration or comprehensive maintenance requires the relevant technical report issued or approved by Dubai Municipality and a condition preventing the works during occupation. Ordinary repairs should not simply be described as comprehensive maintenance without examining these requirements.

Ask counsel which factual points are disputed and what evidence could address them. Relevant material may include the notice, correspondence about the intended use and documents filed by the landlord. A suspicion about motive should be presented as a question requiring proof, rather than an accusation stated as fact.

Understand the effect of a proposed sale

An owner wishing to sell has a recognised statutory ground for seeking eviction upon expiry, subject to the applicable requirements. However, a transfer of ownership does not itself erase the tenancy. Article 28 protects continued occupation under the previous owner's lease where that lease has a legally established date.

If a new owner relies on an earlier notice, obtain advice on the notice, transaction and particular claim. Avoid assuming either that every notice must restart after a sale or that every purchaser automatically inherits an enforceable eviction entitlement.

Preserve the lease and registration records, and verify any requested change in payment instructions before sending money. The identity of the person entitled to receive rent and the basis for eviction should be considered separately.

Keep payment obligations under review

A tenant may have a valid objection to eviction while still owing rent. Article 31 states that an eviction claim does not excuse rent payment during the proceedings and until the judgment is issued and executed. Stopping payments can therefore create an additional dispute.

Prepare a schedule of instalments, payments and any amount genuinely disputed. Match each entry to a receipt, bank record or cheque document. If the landlord refuses payment, preserve evidence of the attempt and seek advice about the RDC Offer and Deposit procedure. That service involves an application to a judge to offer rent or keys, subject to the prescribed process. Sending an informal offer should not be assumed to have the same effect.

Prepare the response through the correct forum

The Rental Disputes Center, or RDC, hears rental disputes within its statutory jurisdiction and can consider applications for urgent or interim relief. Its jurisdiction has exclusions, including specified free zone disputes, lease finance disputes and certain long term lease disputes. Confirm the correct forum before filing.

For an existing case, obtain the claim and supporting documents and answer the actual allegations. Organise the response around the legal ground, disputed facts, relevant notice requirements and the remedy sought. Provide the lease, Ejari record, payment history and complete correspondence.

The RDC's published first instance requirements include the latest Ejari lease and, for eviction claims, the formal notice and evidence of notification. Documents must be submitted in Arabic or with a legal Arabic translation.

Filing a complaint or response should not be assumed to suspend every existing order or execution measure. Ask specifically whether protective relief is available, whether it must be requested separately and what the current procedural position permits. The RDC operates a separate execution procedure for adjudicated eviction and other rental claims.

Respond to pressure without losing useful evidence

Article 34 prohibits a landlord from disconnecting services or interfering with the tenant's use of the property. It provides for approaching the police to stop or record the interference and for a damages claim supported by official reports.

Document what happened, when access or services were affected and the resulting loss. Retain communications and official records. Keep this issue distinct from the merits of the eviction claim: misconduct during the dispute and entitlement to possession can require separate analysis.

Assess compensation and settlement realistically

Where possession was awarded for personal occupation under Article 25, amended Article 26 restricts reletting for at least two years for residential property and three years for other property, counted from recovery. The Arabic provision allows the tribunal to prescribe a shorter period for reasons it determines. A breach can support a request for fair compensation.

That provision should not be applied automatically to every sale or every departure. The notice, judgment, actual recovery and later use must be examined. Preserve lawful evidence of reletting and records of the loss claimed; compensation is not a fixed payment automatically triggered by an advertisement.

A negotiated move may still suit the tenant. Record the departure date, rent treatment, deposit reconciliation, key handover and any payment promised. Clarify which claims are settled and which remain open before signing a release.

Choosing rental dispute lawyers in Dubai

When choosing an eviction lawyer in Dubai, ask how the proposed work covers notice review, evidence, negotiations, representation and any subsequent challenge or execution issue. Confirm the fees and who will handle each stage. Searching for the best eviction lawyer in Dubai for your circumstances should lead to a clear assessment of your documents and options, supported by relevant experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does every tenant receive twelve months of eviction notice

No. Twelve months applies to the specified grounds upon expiry. Article 25 contains separate grounds and requirements for eviction before expiry, including rent default and other breaches.

2. Can a landlord require departure merely because the property was sold

A sale does not itself remove the tenant's rights under the previous owner's lease where Article 28 applies. Any eviction claim must be assessed under its legal ground, notice and supporting evidence.

3. Does filing a case automatically stop eviction

Do not assume so. The effect depends on the current proceedings, orders and applicable procedure. Ask whether a separate application for protective relief or a challenge to execution is required and available.

4. What should I preserve when an eviction notice arrives?

Keep the complete notice, attachments, envelope or delivery record, lease, Ejari documents and full communications. Record receipt and any hearing or response dates, then prepare a payment schedule supported by bank records and receipts.

5. What should a negotiated departure agreement cover?

Record the departure date, rent treatment, deposit reconciliation, key handover and any agreed payment. Identify the claims being settled, any claims remaining open and how existing proceedings will be addressed before signing a release.