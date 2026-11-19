A landlord preparing a rental claim needs to establish more than the tenant's failure to meet an expectation. The claim should identify the obligation, show how it was breached and explain why the requested remedy follows. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai help owners connect the lease, payment records and notices to a workable claim or settlement proposal.

The immediate priority may be collecting arrears, preserving a tenancy on revised terms, obtaining compensation or recovering possession. These objectives require different evidence and may involve different procedures. Agreeing the objective before sending a notice can prevent avoidable disputes about what the landlord actually requested.

Dubai Land Department reported 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts with a total value of AED 126.4 billion in 2025, in its 23 February 2026 update. These are rental-market registration figures, not unpaid-rent totals, landlord claim values or RDC recovery rates. A landlord’s demand still needs its own reconciled account and supporting documents.

Give your lawyer a defined instruction

Explain whether you want the tenant to remain if payment is made, or whether possession is essential for a separate lawful reason. Include any sale timetable, planned works or existing agreement with the tenant. A lawyer cannot assess the proposed strategy properly without understanding those commitments.

Identify the landlord named in the contract and the person authorised to instruct. Where a company owns the property or a management business handles the tenancy, supply the relevant authority documents. A property manager's involvement should not obscure who is bringing the claim or who can approve a compromise.

Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 must be read with Law No. 33 of 2008, which replaced important provisions concerning registration, renewal and eviction. A claim should rely on the amended rule that addresses the actual dispute.

Reconcile the arrears before demanding payment

Prepare a schedule showing each contractual instalment, its due date, the amount received and the remaining balance. Match the entries to bank statements, receipts and cheque records. Include payments received by an authorised manager and identify any credit the tenant says has been omitted.

Keep rent separate from utilities, damage, service related charges and compensation. Explain the contractual or legal basis for each additional amount. A single unexplained total makes it harder to identify the genuine disagreement and can cause a demand to overstate the claim.

If a cheque was returned, retain the bank record and check whether the tenant subsequently paid by another method. Ask about any rent deposited through an official procedure. The relevant question is what remains outstanding, not simply whether the original cheque cleared.

Article 31 provides that an eviction claim does not itself excuse rent payment while the claim is considered and until the resulting judgment is executed. Keep the account current and seek advice on how later sums should be addressed procedurally.

Match the notice to the proposed remedy

Under amended Article 25, a rent default ground generally requires failure to pay within 30 days after service of a demand, unless otherwise agreed. A separate breach ground concerns failure to perform a legal or contractual obligation within 30 days after the relevant compliance notice. The notice requirements must be assessed against the particular ground.

For the grounds in Article 25 paragraph 1, the law requires notice through a Notary Public or registered mail. Keep the notice and evidence of service together. An informal reminder may assist discussions, but should not be assumed to satisfy the statutory requirement for an eviction claim.

Recovery upon expiry for sale, qualifying personal use or qualifying building works follows a different route. Article 25 paragraph 2 requires the stated eviction reason to be notified at least 12 months before eviction through a Notary Public or registered mail, alongside the conditions of the relevant ground. Expiry alone should not be treated as a complete eviction case.

Separate a renewal increase from a possession claim

A landlord seeking higher renewal rent should assess the permitted increase and the notice position before treating the tenant's refusal as a breach. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets maximum increases by comparing the existing rent with the average rental value of similar units under the approved index. It does not simply allow the rent to be raised to an advertised market figure.

Use the Dubai Land Department Rental Index service with the correct property information, existing rent and contract expiry date. Preserve the result used to support the proposed increase.

Amended Article 14 generally requires at least 90 days of notice before expiry when a party proposes to amend lease terms, unless otherwise agreed. A disagreement over an increase therefore requires examination of both the calculation and the notification. That renewal rule should not be substituted for the separate eviction requirements.

Prove a breach without overstating it

Unauthorised subletting is an express eviction ground under amended Article 25. Collect lawful evidence of the arrangement and check whether written approval was given. An additional occupant or an online advertisement should prompt investigation rather than an unsupported conclusion about the precise legal relationship.

Damage also needs careful classification. Article 25 contains grounds involving dangerous alterations, deliberate damage and specified gross negligence. A repair bill does not automatically establish one of those grounds. Identify what happened, its cause and how the evidence meets the provision relied upon.

For a monetary damage claim, retain the original condition report, dated photographs, inspection findings and supporting costs. Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and damage beyond the tenant's control from the obligation to return the property in its original condition. Article 16 also makes the landlord responsible for relevant maintenance unless otherwise agreed. Address these issues before attributing every defect to the tenant.

Make a settlement capable of practical implementation

A settlement proposal should specify the amount accepted, payment dates, any agreed handover and how the deposit will be reconciled. State which claims are resolved and what remains outstanding. If payment is being rescheduled, obtain advice on how default will be handled and whether existing proceedings should remain open or be concluded.

The RDC offers an amicable settlement procedure. An agreement signed by the parties and conciliator and approved by the supervising judge can be enforced through the RDC. A properly documented settlement can therefore provide an enforceable route rather than merely another exchange of promises.

Prepare the claim and the enforcement instructions

Before filing, confirm the correct forum and requested relief. The RDC's first instance rental service lists the latest Ejari lease, party identification, the claimant's bank details and supporting documents. For eviction, it also requires the relevant formal notice and service evidence. Documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.

Present a concise chronology and connect each requested order to the supporting record. Respond to the tenant's actual arguments, including disputed payments, consent or maintenance complaints. Repeating the allegation without addressing contrary evidence will not clarify the issues.

If a judgment is obtained, check what it orders and whether it is enforceable. The RDC execution service covers adjudicated monetary, eviction and renewal claims and requires the appropriate enforcement instrument and supporting documents. Enforcement applications are considered through the prescribed process.

Do not use locks, access restrictions or service disconnection to force departure. Article 34 prohibits interruption of services or interference with the tenant's use. A claim for rent or possession should proceed through lawful measures.

Choosing rental dispute lawyers in Dubai for a landlord claim

Ask who will review the evidence, prepare notices, negotiate and conduct any representation. Confirm the necessary authority for each stage. Request a written scope distinguishing the initial assessment, proceedings, appeals and enforcement, together with how translation and other expenses will be approved.

The advice should identify weaknesses as well as strengths, explain the practical next step and provide a realistic basis for choosing between settlement and litigation. Relevant experience and clear instructions are more useful than an unqualified promise to recover possession or every amount claimed.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I claim unpaid rent without asking for eviction

The RDC provides a route for monetary rental claims. The appropriate claim depends on the evidence and your objective. Recovery of arrears and recovery of possession should be assessed separately, even where both are pursued.

2. Must every landlord give twelve months of notice

No. The period applies to specified grounds under Article 25 paragraph 2. Rent default and other breach grounds have their own conditions and notice requirements. Identify the correct ground before sending a notice.

3. Can I retain the entire security deposit for repairs

Retention should be supported by the lease, evidence and a proper assessment of responsibility. Article 20 requires return of the deposit or its remaining balance, while Article 21 excludes ordinary wear and damage beyond the tenant's control.

4. How should a landlord prepare an arrears schedule?

List each instalment, due date, amount received and balance, with a reference to the supporting bank record or receipt. Include payments to authorised managers, credits and any official deposits, and keep other charges and compensation separate.

5. What should I agree with my lawyer before a landlord claim?

Confirm the objective, client identity and authority to instruct. Agree which notice, negotiation, proceedings, appeal and enforcement stages are included, who will handle them and how translation, experts and other expenses will be approved.