A disagreement over repairs can produce frequent messages, an angry exchange or a formal complaint. A different situation arises where a person threatens violence, damages property or circulates private material to obtain a concession. Landlords need a response that addresses the actual conduct while preserving the lawful tenancy relationship.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help distinguish an unresolved housing issue from conduct requiring police attention. The distinction affects evidence, notices and the remedy sought. Describing a tenant as difficult or harassing does not establish a legal offence or an automatic entitlement to eviction.

The starting point is to identify what happened, whether anyone faces an immediate risk and which legal obligation may have been breached. A measured response protects the landlord's position and reduces the risk of creating a separate claim through retaliation.

Dubai Land Department reported 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts in 2025, up 6% in volume from 2024, with a total value of AED 126.4 billion. These figures describe the scale of the rental market; they do not count harassment complaints or establish a ground for eviction.

Separate persistent complaints from threatening conduct

A tenant may repeatedly request repairs, dispute a deduction or announce an intention to bring a claim. Those facts should be examined on their merits. The number of messages, or the landlord's disagreement with their content, does not by itself establish harassment.

For example, several reports of a continuing water leak may show an unresolved maintenance problem. Article 16 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 places responsibility for maintenance and defects affecting intended use on the landlord unless the parties agreed otherwise. Check the lease, repair requests and contractor records before characterising the complaints.

Threats to a person's safety, coercive demands and targeted personal abuse require separate assessment. Record the exact words and surrounding circumstances. Distinguish what the sender actually said from the recipient's interpretation. Legitimate use of official complaint procedures should not be treated as wrongdoing merely because it creates inconvenience.

Protect safety while keeping ordinary tenancy matters working

Where there is an immediate danger, seek police assistance rather than arranging a confrontation. The UAE government's emergency guidance identifies 999 for crimes and emergencies. An online complaint is not a substitute for urgent assistance where someone may be harmed.

For other situations, appoint one contact person and use a consistent written channel for property matters. Confirm how repairs, inspections and payment queries will be handled. A professional response can acknowledge a practical problem without agreeing with every accusation.

Avoid messages threatening punishment, deportation or public embarrassment. Do not ask security personnel to pressure the tenant into leaving. Record necessary arrangements accurately and keep personal arguments out of instructions to contractors or building management.

Understand the limits on landlord action

Article 34 of the tenancy law prohibits disconnection of services and interference with the tenant's use of the property. Alleged misconduct by a tenant does not create private authority to change locks, disable access or remove possessions.

The Supreme Legislation Committee's 2026 explanatory notes address direct and indirect interference, including barriers and threats intended to prevent enjoyment of the premises. They explain police intervention to stop and document interference, followed where appropriate by a compensation claim before the Rental Disputes Center supported by official records.

Continue to distinguish lawful inspection arrangements from attempts to pressure the occupant. Obtain advice before entering disputed premises or changing access arrangements. An owner who has a valid complaint can still face consequences for an unlawful response.

Link any eviction request to the statutory conditions

Dubai tenancy law does not list an unpleasant relationship as a separate eviction ground. Article 25, as replaced by Law No. 33 of 2008, sets out particular grounds. Potentially relevant provisions concern illegal use, specified damaging conduct and failure to comply with legal or contractual obligations. Each has conditions that must be established.

Under Article 25(1)(h), an obligation breach involves noncompliance for 30 days following the required notice. Article 25(1) prescribes service through a Notary Public or registered mail. A general complaint letter should not be assumed to satisfy the notice needed for a particular eviction claim.

Ask the legal adviser to identify the precise ground and evidence connecting the conduct to it. A hostile message sent during a rental disagreement does not automatically prove that the premises were used illegally. A police report likewise does not itself terminate the lease. The proposed tenancy remedy requires its own legal analysis.

Assess messages and online posts in their full context

Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 contains provisions relevant to electronic conduct. Article 42 addresses threats or extortion using information technology to compel action or inaction. Article 43 addresses electronic insults and specified allegations affecting another person's standing. The actual language, context and statutory elements matter.

A message requesting a refund and stating that a court claim will follow should be distinguished from a demand accompanied by threats of unlawful harm. Similarly, criticism of a service should be assessed through its actual wording, publication and circumstances rather than labelled defamatory solely because it is unwelcome.

Preserve the complete conversation or post, including account details, dates and the surrounding exchange. Do not respond with accusations in a community group. Any request for removal or correction should be considered alongside preservation of the original evidence and the appropriate reporting route.

Preserve evidence without creating a privacy problem

Keep original emails, received messages, existing voicemail files and relevant documents. Create a separate chronology identifying each event and the material supporting it. Screenshots may assist, but complete records can reveal context that a selected image omits.

Article 44 of the cybercrime law addresses specified invasions of privacy through technology, including certain recording, disclosure and publication activities. Some harmful publication can fall within the provision even where the information is true. Do not assume that a dispute authorises secret recording, tracking, access to another person's accounts or public distribution of private material.

Ask counsel how existing material should be preserved and submitted lawfully. Article 65 recognises the evidential force of electronically derived evidence in criminal proceedings; that does not make every method of collecting or circulating it lawful. Share sensitive records through appropriate legal or official channels.

Prove damage and financial loss separately

An allegation that a tenant damaged the property should be supported by condition records, inspection findings and evidence of cause. Obtain photographs lawfully, compare the original inventory and record repairs before the evidence disappears.

Article 21 of the tenancy law distinguishes the condition required on return from ordinary wear and tear and damage beyond the tenant's control. An existing defect or ageing appliance should not simply be included in a claim for deliberate damage.

Prepare an itemised account linking each claimed amount to an invoice, assessment or other supporting document. Explain who paid and why the work was necessary. Keep disputed rent, repair costs and other alleged loss separate so the decision maker can examine the basis of each claim.

Select the appropriate procedure and a workable outcome

Article 6 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 gives the Rental Disputes Center jurisdiction over covered tenancy disputes and relevant urgent applications, subject to statutory exceptions. Possible crimes require consideration through the competent criminal authorities. Dubai Electronic Security Center's official reporting page directs cybercrime complaints to the Dubai Police reporting service.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can organise the lease, Ejari record, notices, chronology and supporting evidence into the appropriate case. Explain whether the objective is stopping particular conduct, obtaining payment, recovering possession or addressing a threat. A request should identify the legal remedy rather than seek punishment for the relationship having deteriorated.

Where an agreement remains possible, define communication arrangements, outstanding repairs, payments and any agreed handover. A negotiated tenancy settlement should not be assumed to dispose of every criminal issue. Ask for advice on its effect and the formal steps required to implement it.

Common questions for rental dispute lawyers in Dubai

1. Can abusive language automatically justify eviction

No. A tenancy claim must establish an applicable statutory ground and satisfy its conditions. The same words may require a separate criminal assessment, but that does not remove the need to prove the tenancy case.

2. Can a landlord block access until the tenant apologises

No. An apology cannot be made a condition of access by taking measures prohibited under Article 34. Use lawful reporting and dispute procedures while maintaining the tenant's lawful use of the premises.

3. What should be prepared before a legal consultation

Bring the complete lease, relevant messages, notices, proof of service, payment records and a concise chronology. Identify urgent safety concerns and provide your own responses as well. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai need the full exchange to assess the appropriate next step.

4. Should earlier repair complaints be retained as evidence?

Yes. Keep the repair requests, contractor records and your responses with the complete chronology. They help distinguish an unresolved maintenance issue from any separate alleged threat or misconduct.

5. Does a police report itself terminate the tenancy?

No. The proposed tenancy remedy requires its own legal analysis, including an applicable eviction ground, supporting evidence and any required notice. Keep the criminal report and the tenancy documents together for counsel to assess.