A Dubai apartment can involve several overlapping relationships. An owner may lease it to a tenant, authorise a management company to operate it, or offer furnished accommodation to paying guests. When ownership changes or someone requests possession, the first question is which agreement governs the person occupying the property. Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess those documents together before recommending a notice, a complaint or a claim.

Identify the arrangement before applying tenancy rules

Start with the parties, their obligations and the actual use of the unit. Separate the owner's agreement with an operator from the operator's agreement with a guest. A booking confirmation, management agreement and residential lease serve different purposes, even when they relate to the same address.

Decree No 41 of 2013 regulates the licensed holiday home activity. It permits guest accommodation on daily, weekly, monthly and annual terms. Consequently, the length of a stay alone does not establish whether ordinary tenancy protections govern a particular relationship. The licensing position, contractual structure and actual arrangement must also be considered.

Create a simple document list showing who signed each agreement, who receives payments and who controls access. This often exposes practical problems before anyone begins proceedings, such as an operator promising accommodation beyond the period of its authority.

Check what continues after a property sale

Article 28 of Dubai Law No 26 of 2007 protects a tenant's continuation under an existing lease when ownership transfers, provided that the tenancy has a fixed term. A sale therefore does not automatically cancel that lease or require immediate departure.

For a buyer, occupied property requires a careful handover. Obtain the current lease, amendments, payment schedule, deposit records, permissions and copies of any notices. Ask the seller to identify unresolved maintenance complaints and promises made to the occupier. Agree how the parties will account for rent already collected and money held for another person.

A tenant receiving new payment instructions should verify the transfer and the recipient's authority through reliable documents before redirecting funds. Where holiday accommodation is involved, separately review the management appointment, existing bookings and permit arrangements. Do not assume that buying the unit automatically transfers every operational permission or resolves obligations to guests. Prepare a dated handover schedule identifying outstanding payments, keys, access cards and responsibility for responding to existing reservations. Ask each responsible party to confirm the information before completion.

Establish the extent of permission to sublet

Unless otherwise agreed in the lease, Article 24 requires the landlord's written consent before the tenant assigns use or sublets the property. Unauthorised subletting is also an express ground for seeking eviction under the amended Article 25. Affected subtenants may have compensation rights against the tenant.

Read the permission closely. Does it allow an ordinary sublease, holiday home operation or appointment of a particular manager? Which unit and period does it cover? Who may collect guest payments? A general statement that the landlord accepts visitors should not be treated as clear commercial authorisation.

Written owner approval and tourism approval address different questions. One concerns the applicant's private authority to use another person's property; the other concerns permission to conduct a regulated activity. A sensible review checks both before bookings are accepted.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism reported 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025. That is a citywide tourism figure, rather than a count of holiday home guests, licensed units or rental disputes. For an individual property, the operator’s authority, unit permit and accepted booking terms still need to be checked separately.

Obtain approval for the activity and the unit

Administrative Resolution No 1 of 2020 distinguishes the licence to conduct the activity from the permit approving a particular furnished unit. Applicants must establish their legal authority over the property. Its sale agreement must not expressly prohibit holiday home use.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, or DET, states that apartments and villas must be registered and approved before listing. Its portal supports permit applications, renewals, amendments and cancellations. An advertisement already appearing on a booking platform is therefore insufficient evidence of regulatory compliance.

DET's current permit checklist includes ownership documentation, landlord identification, a property management letter and a current DEWA bill. A developer's no objection certificate is required where applicable. Operators must align permit dates with the management letter. If a representative signs that letter, the application needs a formal power of attorney and the representative's passport copy.

Building access should be addressed before guests arrive. Article 17 of the implementing resolution requires developers, property managers and other specified parties to enable activity consistent with valid licences and permits. This should be read alongside the permit conditions, rather than as an unrestricted right to ignore property restrictions.

Make guest responsibilities clear from the start

Holiday home operators must offer entire units rather than individual rooms or bed spaces. The decree also requires guest protection insurance, accurate information about the accommodation and its classification, and regular maintenance. These obligations continue to matter when the owner and operator are disputing money between themselves.

The implementing resolution requires a guest contract consistent with the licence and permit, with a copy supplied to the guest. It also provides for regulatory suspension or revocation in specified circumstances, including an owner's request for closure. That regulatory process should be assessed separately from contractual termination and claims arising from interrupted bookings.

For practical purposes, record the agreed arrival and departure dates, charges, deposit arrangements and contact person. Keep the version accepted by the guest, together with payment receipts and inspection photographs. Clearly identify who will handle an urgent repair or refund request when the property manager changes.

Use the proper procedure to recover possession

For an ordinary tenancy, Article 25 distinguishes eviction during the term from eviction at expiry. A claim based on unpaid rent generally requires failure to pay within 30 days after service of a payment demand, unless otherwise agreed. That period should not be applied indiscriminately to every eviction ground.

At expiry, the statutory grounds concern qualifying reconstruction or additions, substantial restoration or maintenance, personal or specified family use, and sale. Each has its own conditions. The landlord must give reasons at least 12 months before eviction. Article 25 requires notices for both categories to be served through a notary public or registered mail. A disputed notice does not itself authorise physical removal.

Landlords must not disconnect services or interfere with a tenant's use of the property. Changing the locks is no substitute for lawful proceedings.

Match the complaint to the legal relationship

The Rental Disputes Center generally determines Dubai landlord and tenant disputes, related urgent applications and enforcement. Statutory exceptions include specified free zones with their own competent courts or tribunals, lease finance arrangements and qualifying long term leases.

DET regulates holiday home compliance and can investigate complaints concerning licensed or unlicensed activity. A guest's monetary claim, an operator's contractual dispute and an ordinary tenancy claim should each receive a separate jurisdiction assessment.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help organise a chronology linking each requested remedy to the relevant contract and evidence. Preserve complete messages, payment records, notices and proof of delivery. Identify whether the immediate objective is continued occupation, compliant operation, possession, repayment or compensation.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does selling an occupied apartment end the tenancy?

No automatic cancellation follows from a sale where the fixed term lease protection applies. Review the lease, any previous notice and the proposed possession date before agreeing a handover.

2. Is a landlord approval letter enough for holiday home bookings?

No. Check the required operator authorisation and unit permit separately. DET requires approval before listing, so private consent alone does not complete the regulatory process.

3. When should I consult rental dispute lawyers in Dubai?

Seek a document review before purchasing an occupied unit, granting subletting permission or responding to an eviction demand. Early advice is particularly useful where several agreements describe different rights over the same property.

4. What should a buyer request for a holiday home unit?

Request the management appointment, current unit permit, existing bookings, guest contracts, deposit records and a dated handover schedule. Check who receives payments and who remains responsible for reservations after completion. Review the ordinary lease position separately where a tenant also has rights over the unit.

5. How should a guest preserve evidence of an interrupted booking?

Keep the booking confirmation, accepted terms, payment receipts, messages, photographs and any closure or cancellation notice. Record the dates, the accommodation actually provided and the precise refund or other outcome requested. Identify the contracting operator so the complaint can be assessed against the correct relationship and procedure.