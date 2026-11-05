Rental Dispute Lawyers In Dubai For Commercial Leases

A disagreement over a shop, office or warehouse can interrupt a business long before a court decides who is right. A tenant may need access for deliveries while challenging an eviction notice. A landlord may need to recover unpaid rent without exposing the property to damage or leaving a defective notice that delays the claim.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help both sides identify the rights attached to the premises, the contractual obligations and the evidence needed for a workable remedy. Commercial lease disputes require particular attention to business use, alterations, payment arrangements and the cost of leaving the property. The starting point is a complete picture of the tenancy and the outcome each party needs.

Identify the agreement and the competent forum

The title on the first page does not answer every jurisdiction question. Review the property location, the parties, the rights granted and the substance of the arrangement. A warehouse tenancy, a serviced office agreement and a concession within a larger business may require different analysis.

Article 6 of Dubai Decree No. 26 of 2013 gives the Rental Disputes Centre jurisdiction over rental disputes within its scope, including applications for urgent relief. The decree excludes specified categories, including disputes in free zones with their own competent judicial bodies and certain other arrangements. A commercial address in a free zone therefore requires closer examination.

The proposed claim should also identify the correct defendant. A building manager who sends invoices may be acting for the owner rather than assuming the landlord's obligations personally.

Reconstruct the full commercial bargain

Bring together the signed lease, Ejari record, amendments, renewal correspondence and every side agreement. Compare the tenant's legal name with the trade licence and payment records. Where a business changed its company structure, establish whether the tenancy was transferred with the necessary authority.

Commercial concessions often sit outside the main contract. A rent concession may depend on opening by a particular date, completing works or remaining for a minimum term. Identify whether it was unconditional, temporary or repayable following early departure.

Prepare one schedule showing the contractual rent, payment dates, deposits, service charges and any disputed amounts. This can reveal that the disagreement concerns an adjustment or incentive rather than the headline annual rent. It also gives the lawyer a reliable basis for a demand or defence.

Read renewal and eviction notices separately

Article 14 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, generally requires at least 90 days' notice before expiry for a proposed amendment to lease terms, unless the parties agreed otherwise. A request to change rent therefore needs a different analysis from a claim to recover possession.

Article 25 distinguishes eviction during the lease from specified grounds associated with expiry. Nonpayment ordinarily involves a 30 day payment notice, subject to the statutory qualification. Sale, qualifying personal use, demolition and comprehensive restoration have their own conditions, with at least 12 months' notice for the grounds in Article 25(2), served through a notary public or registered mail. Commercial vacancy can also matter under the conditions in Article 25(1)(d).

For every notice, record its date, wording, sender, delivery method and the date actually received. Do not calculate all deadlines from the day someone forwarded a screenshot. Preserve the formal service record and obtain advice on any defect before relying on it.

Address alterations and business use early

A dispute about premises may be driven by what the business does inside them. For example, a tenant may have approval to operate an office but later use part of the space for storage or customer activities requiring additional permissions.

Compare the permitted use in the lease with the trade licence, building approvals and actual operation. Identify which permissions the landlord promised to provide and which were the tenant's responsibility. A licence issued to the business does not by itself resolve every restriction in the property documents.

Fit out disputes deserve their own document file. Include approved drawings, consent letters, contractor invoices and photographs before and after the work. Establish who owns installed equipment and what must be removed at handover. These details can affect both a claim for damage and the commercial value of an agreed exit.

Respond properly when access or services are interrupted

Loss of electricity, blocked entry or restrictions on deliveries can create an immediate operational problem. Record what happened, when it began and who communicated the restriction. Distinguish a landlord's interference from a utility failure or an independent safety measure.

Article 34 of the Dubai Tenancy Law protects the tenant against interference with use of the property. Official explanatory notes issued in 2026 describe police intervention to stop unlawful interference and document it, followed by a possible compensation claim before the Rental Disputes Centre supported by official records.

A business should preserve access logs, communications and evidence of affected deliveries or appointments. Its response should address safety and lawful access without escalating the dispute through force or unauthorised entry.

Keep payment issues from multiplying

A tenant challenging one breach should obtain advice before withholding rent or deducting expenditure unilaterally. Article 31 provides for continued payment during an eviction case until the judgment is executed. An existing disagreement does not remove the need to assess continuing payment obligations.

If the landlord refuses payment, retain evidence of the attempted payment and ask about the appropriate formal procedure. Keep the funds and records available. An unanswered message offering an unspecified amount may not establish the same position as a properly documented tender.

Landlords should provide a transparent account. Separate rent from disputed utilities, penalties and repair charges. A clear calculation can narrow the issues and reduce arguments about what a payment actually discharged.

Build a defensible calculation of business loss

Compensation should be linked to a proven breach and an identifiable loss. A fall in sales alone does not establish that the landlord caused it. Seasonal demand, staffing problems and unrelated closures may need to be considered.

Prepare a chronology comparing the interruption with trading records. Explain cancelled bookings, spoiled stock, temporary storage, relocation expenditure and costs saved during the affected period. A claim for lost profit should account for expenses that would have been incurred in earning the revenue.

For example, a restaurant losing access for several days should retain reservation cancellations and stock records, alongside its normal trading figures. An accountant can help present the calculation, while the lawyer identifies which losses have a sufficient legal and factual connection to the alleged breach.

Negotiate the handover as carefully as the payment

A settlement that only states an amount may leave the parties disputing the premises weeks later. Specify the date for vacating, the condition required, the treatment of equipment and the return of keys and access cards.

Address outstanding cheques, deposits, utilities, inspections and any continuing guarantee. If the landlord accepts alterations without reinstatement, record that agreement clearly. If payment depends on a successful inspection, define what will be inspected and how objections will be recorded.

Where appropriate, consider documenting the settlement through an available judicial process so its enforcement position is clear. Article 10 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 provides for approved rental conciliation agreements to have executory force.

RDC reported 443 reconciliation agreements between April and June 2025, with an average settlement period of six days per case. The published figures concern that settlement activity across rental cases, not only commercial leases, and are not a timetable or outcome guarantee for a contested case.

Choosing commercial tenancy dispute lawyers in Dubai

When comparing rental dispute lawyers in Dubai, ask for an assessment of the actual lease and notices. The adviser should explain the likely forum, available remedies, evidential weaknesses and the immediate steps needed to protect the business or property.

Confirm who will advise, prepare filings and conduct any authorised court representation. Obtain a written fee scope covering the stages required, including enforcement if relevant. The best lawyer for commercial lease disputes in Dubai will depend on the matter, the team available and the quality of the proposed work, rather than a ranking or a promise of success.

Common questions about commercial lease disputes

1. Can a landlord end a commercial lease simply because it expires

Expiry should be considered with the applicable renewal and eviction provisions, the lease terms and the stated ground for possession. It should not be treated as an automatic answer to every tenancy dispute.

2. Can a tenant recover the whole cost of its fit out

That depends on the agreement, the breach alleged and the evidence supporting the claimed loss. The original construction cost may differ from the loss legally attributable to an early departure.

3. What should be prepared before the first consultation

Provide the complete lease file, payment schedule, notices and service records, with a short chronology. Explain whether the objective is continued occupation, recovery of money or an agreed exit so the advice addresses the decision that matters.

4. Can a tenant stop paying rent while disputing access restrictions?

Obtain advice before withholding rent or making deductions. The article discusses continuing payment obligations and the need to preserve evidence of interference while using the appropriate lawful remedy.

5. What should a commercial lease settlement cover besides payment?

Specify handover dates, condition, equipment, keys and access cards, deposits, utilities, cheques and guarantees. Record inspection and reinstatement terms clearly and assess the steps needed to make the settlement enforceable.

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