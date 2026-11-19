Your lease is about to renew. The landlord proposes a higher rent and points to expensive apartments advertised nearby. You check Dubai’s Rental Index and see a smaller permitted increase or none at all. Which figure matters?

This is a common starting point for rent disputes in dubai. For tenants, an unexpected increase can disrupt a household budget or a business plan. For landlords and investors, a disagreement can delay renewal and rental income. The answer depends on the official index result, the notice given, the tenancy agreement, and the type of property.

This guide explains how to check a proposed increase, respond clearly, and use Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC) if the parties cannot agree.

Quick answer: What if the increase exceeds the Smart Rent Index?

For a Dubai residential tenancy, check the proposed increase using the Dubai Land Department (DLD) Rental Index with the correct property and contract details. If the proposal exceeds the applicable permitted increase, ask the landlord or property manager in writing to explain the calculation and correct the renewal offer.

Also check when notice was given. Dubai’s tenancy law generally requires a party proposing a change to lease terms to notify the other party at least 90 days before expiry, unless the parties agreed otherwise. DLD says that an increase indicated by its Smart Rent Index will not apply if the landlord missed the required 90-day notice.

Keep paying or formally offering the rent you believe is due. If agreement fails, the RDC can address a renewal dispute; the appropriate filing or offer-and-deposit procedure should be checked against your documents. Do not assume that a calculator screenshot alone settles the case.

What is a rent increase dispute?

A rent increase dispute arises when a landlord and tenant disagree about the rent payable on renewal. The disagreement might concern the amount, the date of notice, the property details entered into the calculator, or whether the parties already agreed to different renewal terms.

The Smart Residential Rent Index is DLD’s system for assessing residential rental values. It considers factors including location, building classification, and services. DLD’s online Rental Index service lets a user enter the contract expiry date, property type, area, number of rooms, and current annual rent to see the relevant result.

Which Dubai laws and index rules apply?

The main tenancy framework is Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008. Article 13 allows the parties to reconsider rent when renewing a lease. If they cannot agree, the competent rental tribunal may determine fair rent using the factors in Article 9. Under Article 14, a party wishing to change a term generally must notify the other party at least 90 days before lease expiry, unless they agreed otherwise.

Under Dubai Decree No. 43 of 2013, the maximum rent increase permitted at renewal depends on how far the existing rent falls below the average rent for similar properties under the approved rental index. If the existing rent is up to 10% below the average market rent, no increase is permitted. Where it is between 11% and 20% below the average, the maximum increase is 5%. If the rent is between 21% and 30% below the average, an increase of up to 10% may be applied. Where the rent is between 31% and 40% below the average, the maximum permitted increase is 15%, while rents that are more than 40% below the average may be increased by up to 20%.

Important distinction: DLD’s published Smart Residential Rent Index guidance says it covers residential areas across Dubai excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It describes commercial and industrial smart indices as separate work under development.

How to respond step by step

Put the signed lease, Ejari, proposed renewal, and landlord’s messages in date order. Count back from the contract expiry date to assess the 90-day issue. Read the lease for any agreement about changing terms. Use DLD’s Rental Index service or Dubai REST app. Enter the details accurately, including the contract expiry date and current annual rent. Save a dated copy of the result and the inputs used. Recheck if the property details were entered incorrectly. Compare the landlord’s proposed annual rent with the index result. Separate rent from other proposed charges. A listing for a newly advertised apartment is useful context, but it is not a substitute for the official result for your lease. Ask the landlord or manager to identify the legal basis and index calculation for the proposed increase. State your understanding of the permitted figure and refer to the notice date. Keep the response factual; a clear paper trail is more useful. The parties may resolve the difference and sign renewal terms. The RDC also offers an amicable settlement route. A settlement approved through that process can be enforced at the RDC. If the landlord refuses to receive rent or sign a renewal on the terms you consider lawful, obtain advice promptly about the RDC’s offer-and-deposit service and any renewal claim. That service involves a request to a provisional and summary actions judge; filing a request is not the same as obtaining approval. The RDC lists the lease, proposed new lease, payment instruments, and correspondence among relevant documents. The RDC handles rental disputes within its jurisdiction, including lease renewal claims. Its first-instance service allows online filing or filing through a Real Estate Services Trustee centre. The timing of a hearing and decision depends on the case; do not mistake the service’s registration time for a guaranteed time to resolve the dispute.

Get a clear review before renewal

Facing rent disputes in dubai over an increase? A review of the lease, notice, Ejari, index result, and payment history can identify the actual point of disagreement before it grows into an eviction or non-payment claim.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises tenants, landlords, businesses, and investors on Dubai tenancy disputes and RDC proceedings. Call or use the WhatsApp option on the firm’s tenancy disputes page to request a confidential review. For a general question, leave a comment below or subscribe for future property-law guides; avoid posting personal documents publicly.

Conclusion

When a proposed increase looks too high, check three things together: the official index result, the notice date, and the lease. Preserve the documents, respond in writing, and keep the rent payment issue under control. Those steps give both the landlord and the tenant a clearer basis for settlement or for an RDC decision if settlement fails.