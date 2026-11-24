A property deposit can secure different obligations. Money held against damage at the end of a tenancy is not governed in the same way as a payment confirming a purchase. Before demanding repayment, establish what the payment secured, who received it and why the arrangement ended. Lawyers in Dubai can assess those facts and identify the appropriate claim without assuming that every deposit follows one refund rule.

Read the agreement and trace the payment

Collect the signed agreement, reservation form, receipt and bank record. Identify the recipient by its legal name and check whether a broker received the money for another party. Distinguish money actually transferred from a cheque held pending completion. The person communicating with you may not be the party contractually responsible for repayment.

Read the refund conditions alongside the rest of the agreement. A reservation payment, purchase instalment, agency commission and tenancy security deposit may serve different purposes even when they appear on the same payment schedule. Ask for a written breakdown if the receipt combines several amounts.

Assess a Dubai tenancy deposit against the condition evidence

Article 20 of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 permits a landlord to obtain security for maintenance at the end of the lease and requires repayment of the deposit or its remaining balance when the lease expires. Article 21 requires the tenant to return the property in its original condition, allowing for ordinary wear and tear and damage beyond the tenant's control. These provisions concern Dubai tenancies within the law's scope.

Dubai Land Department reported 1.38 million registered tenancy contracts with a total value of AED 126.4 billion in 2025. These figures describe rental activity, not the number or value of deposit disputes. An individual refund still depends on the payment’s purpose, the agreement and the evidence supporting any deduction.

Compare the entry inspection with the exit inspection. Dated photographs, repair correspondence, maintenance reports and a signed handover record can help distinguish an existing defect from damage during occupation. Record when keys and access cards were returned, and preserve any acknowledgment of handover.

Request an itemised explanation for deductions, with supporting invoices, estimates or other evidence. A broad description such as maintenance does not explain the cause, responsibility or reasonable cost of each item. Equally, a tenant should address documented damage rather than assume that the original deposit must always be refunded in full. Keep any disputed rent or utility balance separately identified.

Check what a purchase deposit means

The current federal Civil Transactions Law was issued by Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 and took effect on 1 June 2026. Its temporal rules and applicable special legislation must be considered before applying it to an older transaction.

Under Article 137, paying earnest money when concluding a contract generally indicates that the contract is final and cannot be withdrawn from, unless the agreement or custom provides otherwise. If the parties agree that the payment is the price of a right to withdraw, the payer who withdraws forfeits it; the recipient who withdraws must return it together with an equivalent amount. This specific arrangement should not be presumed merely because a receipt uses the word deposit.

Check whether the purchase depends on finance approval, a valuation, seller documents or another condition, and whether that condition was satisfied or waived. A refused mortgage does not answer the refund question without the relevant contract wording. Lawyers in Dubai can distinguish an agreed withdrawal right from a claim based on the other party's breach.

Establish the legal basis for ending the purchase

Under Article 234, a party to a reciprocal contract may, after the required notice, seek performance or rescission where the other party has not performed an obligation when due. The court has choices under the provision, including granting time or refusing rescission in specified circumstances. Article 237 addresses restoring the parties to their previous position following rescission or automatic dissolution, with compensation where restoration is impossible. A refund claim therefore needs a legal basis for undoing the transaction, not simply dissatisfaction.

For a purchase before construction is complete, verify the project's official status. DLD distinguishes delayed or unfinished projects from projects formally cancelled and entering liquidation. Its guidance explains that an investor cannot simply require DLD to terminate a contract on request. The appropriate court, tribunal or contractual dispute route must be checked, including any special project jurisdiction. A cancelled project also requires the relevant recovery process; money is not necessarily paid immediately on cancellation.

Choose a supported demand and the correct procedure

State the amount paid, the amount sought, the contractual or statutory basis and the evidence supporting repayment. Address any deduction specifically. Use the notice method and timing required for the intended procedure, rather than assuming that an informal message satisfies every requirement.

For a qualifying Dubai rental deposit claim, the RDC identifies a payment writ as a recovery route. Its published requirements include written proof of a specified debt due for payment and prior notification through a notary public or registered mail, followed by five days before filing if payment is not made. That waiting period is a procedural requirement, not a universal statutory deadline for returning every property deposit. Documents must meet the Centre's Arabic submission requirements.

RDC jurisdiction is subject to statutory exclusions, including relevant free zones with their own competent courts. Purchase disputes require a separate forum assessment. Before accepting a settlement, specify the payment date and whether the release takes effect before or after cleared funds are received.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does non refundable wording settle the dispute?

No. Read the clause with the full contract, the reason the transaction ended and applicable mandatory rules. It should not be treated as a complete legal analysis by itself.

2. Does a deposit receipt prove an immediate right to repayment?

It proves important payment facts, but the refund conditions and any deductions or competing obligations still need examination. Keep the agreement and the payment evidence together.

3. What should I take to a consultation?

Give lawyers in Dubai the agreement, receipts, condition evidence where relevant, notices and a dated chronology. Identify the amount still withheld and any proposal already made for settlement.

4. How should disputed deductions be summarised?

List each deduction, the amount claimed, the reason given and the supporting invoice, estimate or inspection record. Add the tenant’s response and relevant entry or exit evidence. Keep disputed damage, rent, utilities and other charges separately identified so the parties can see what remains unresolved.

5. What should a deposit settlement record?

Record the agreed amount, payment date, account details and the claims being settled. Clarify when any release takes effect and how receipt of cleared funds will be confirmed. Retain the signed terms and payment evidence, and check that the agreement accurately addresses any remaining dispute.