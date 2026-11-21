This Property Deposit Refund UAE guide covers tenancy security deposits in Dubai. A property deposit refund in Dubai, meaning a tenancy security deposit, is governed by Law No. 26 of 2007 as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008.

A landlord may collect a deposit from the tenant to cover maintenance of the property at the end of the lease, and he must refund the deposit, or the balance, when the lease expires. The law sets no fixed number of days for the refund.

This guide covers a tenancy deposit in Dubai. A deposit paid to reserve or buy a property is a different matter, and this guide does not cover it.

What the law provides

The rule is short, and the deductions are where disputes arise.

Point What the law and the Rent Centre say Source The deposit On entering the lease, the landlord may collect a security deposit for the purpose of maintenance of the property at the end of the lease Law 26/2007, Art 20 The refund The landlord must refund the deposit, or the balance of it, to the tenant on expiry of the lease. The law states no refund period Law 26/2007, Art 20 Deductions The Rent Disputes Centre has said that the tenant must look after the premises to get a full refund, except for wear and tear from normal use, and that an owner must refund the full amount if the premises are handed over in the condition received Dubai Land Department, 2020 decision report Who counts as the landlord The definition includes a person to whom ownership is transferred during the lease, and an agent or legal representative of the landlord Law 33/2008, Art 2 Registration of the lease All lease contracts for property under the law, and amendments, must be registered with RERA Law 33/2008, Art 4 Notices A notice is a written notification sent through a Notary Public, by registered mail, by hand, or by another technological means approved by law Law 33/2008, Art 2 Who decides a dispute The Rent Disputes Settlement Centre has exclusive jurisdiction over rent disputes between landlords and tenants in Dubai Decree 26/2013, Art 6

In a case reported by the Land Department in 2020, the Rent Disputes Centre ordered an owner to refund a AED 6,000 deposit after the lease ended and the owner had delayed the refund.

How a deposit claim moves

The decree sets a short, staged procedure. For the forum and its procedures, see our guide to the Rental Dispute Center Dubai.

Stage What the decree provides Article Conciliation The Mediation and Conciliation Directorate tries to settle within 15 days of the parties' appearance, extendable by the supervising judge. Limitation periods are suspended from the day the dispute is registered 10 A settlement It is signed by the parties and approved by the judge, and it has the force of a writ of execution 10 First instance A tribunal must decide within 30 days of referral, extendable by the same period under the Centre's rules 13, 16 Appeal 15 days from the day after the hearing at which the judgment was issued, or from service if the party never appeared 18 Small claims Judgments on claims under AED 100,000 are final, except in listed cases, such as an eviction judgment, a breach of the rules of jurisdiction or invalid service 17 Enforcement The Judgment Enforcement Directorate enforces final judgments, and can seek help from the Dubai Courts Execution Department 21

Property Deposit Refund UAE steps for Dubai tenants

Keep a record of the property at every step.

Hand over the property in the condition you received it, apart from normal wear and tear, and record the handover with dated photographs and a signed note. Settle any rent or utility balance, and return the keys against a written receipt. Ask for the refund in writing, and send the request as a notice that can be proved, such as through a Notary Public, by registered mail or by another approved technological means. If the landlord deducts, ask for an itemised statement and the invoices, and compare each item with the handover records. If he refuses or delays, register the dispute with the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre, which starts conciliation and suspends limitation periods. Read the steps for filing a rental dispute case in Dubai. If the dispute does not settle, pursue the claim through the Centre's tribunals, and enforce the judgment if the landlord does not pay.

Evidence that wins or loses a deposit claim

The registered lease and any amendments, which show the deposit amount and the terms.

Proof that you paid the deposit, such as a receipt or a bank transfer.

Dated photographs and videos of the property at move-in and move-out, and any inspection report.

Invoices or quotes for any repair the landlord claims, and evidence that the damage goes beyond normal wear and tear.

Notices and messages in which you asked for the refund.

Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that a deposit dispute turns on the condition of the property at the start and at the end of the lease, so the tenant should keep dated photographs and the handover documents. She explained that the law lets the landlord keep the deposit only for maintenance of the property, so a deduction should be tied to a specific repair that goes beyond normal use.

If your landlord is withholding a deposit, you can send us the lease and your messages on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about deposit refunds

How long does the landlord have to refund the deposit?

The law says he must refund it on expiry of the lease, and it sets no number of days (Article 20). A tenant who is not paid can register the dispute with the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre.

Can a landlord deduct for normal wear and tear?

According to the Rent Disputes Centre, the tenant must look after the premises, except for wear and tear from normal use, and the owner must refund the full amount if the property is handed over as it was received.

What if the property was sold during the lease?

The definition of landlord includes a person to whom ownership is transferred during the lease (Law 33/2008, Article 2). Check who now holds the deposit, and name the right party in the claim.

Where do I file a deposit claim?

With the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre, which has exclusive jurisdiction over rent disputes on property in Dubai, subject to the exceptions in Article 6 of the decree.