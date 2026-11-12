The request for a deposit often arrives when a buyer feels that the important decision has already been made. The apartment looks right, the price has been negotiated and the broker says another interested buyer is waiting. Yet the legal question is still open: what exactly will this payment commit the buyer to, and what must be true for the purchase to proceed?

Involving a lawyer in Dubai at this stage gives the buyer a chance to investigate the transaction before money and expectations make it harder to pause. The review should connect the person selling, the property being offered and the mechanism for completing the transfer. A title document is valuable evidence, but it does not by itself answer whether a mortgage can be released, an occupant will leave or a representative has the necessary authority.

Fix the identity of the property

Start with the official identifiers. The unit number on an advertisement may differ from the number used in the title record or building documentation. Establish the plot, building, unit and registered area relevant to the proposed purchase. Where parking spaces, storage or other facilities are being sold as part of the deal, determine how each entitlement is documented.

The Dubai Land Department provides a title deed verification service using deed details and, through its owner and property option, an owner name. A buyer should use the official service to check the document presented rather than relying entirely on an image forwarded through a messaging application. Save the result with the date of the check.

Verification still has a defined scope. It should not be treated as an inspection certificate or a complete legal opinion about the proposed sale. A successful document check cannot resolve every obligation affecting the seller or establish the physical condition of the unit. Lawyers in Dubai can help identify the remaining questions once the official identifiers have been matched.

Confirm who can commit the seller

The name on the title should be compared with the proposed seller and the person signing. If more than one owner appears, establish whose consent and participation are needed. A conversation with one family member or business partner does not settle the authority of the others.

A sale through a representative requires examination of the power of attorney. Look at its scope, validity and any conditions affecting its use for this particular transaction. Authority to manage a property should not be casually assumed to include authority to sell it, agree a discounted price or receive the proceeds. Any required verification should be planned before the deposit becomes payable.

For a corporate owner, the review should connect the company's records with the person authorising the transaction. A company seal on a document does not explain the limits of that person's authority. A lawyer in Dubai should be able to identify the specific evidence needed, avoiding both unsupported assumptions and requests for unrelated paperwork.

Trace the mortgage release into the transfer plan

If the property is mortgaged, ask how the outstanding finance will be addressed. A verbal statement that the seller will clear it is a starting point for questions. Establish the lender's current requirements, the amount and validity period of the relevant liability information, and the intended sequence of payment, release and transfer.

The buyer's own financing can create another dependency. A provisional lending indication is different from funding available for completion. The transaction documents should address what happens if valuation, lender approval or mortgage release prevents completion on the expected terms. Assumptions about finance should be recorded as conditions where appropriate, rather than left in a broker's conversation.

Pay particular attention when the buyer is asked to discharge part of the seller's debt before ownership transfers. The review should examine the protection offered for that payment and the steps available if the transaction does not complete. The proposed mechanism needs explanation in plain language before the buyer authorises money to move.

Find out who occupies the property

A viewing can create a false sense of certainty about possession. An empty unit on the day of the visit may still be subject to an agreement. An occupied unit may be sold with a tenant, or the seller may promise to deliver it vacant. Establish which arrangement the buyer is accepting and what documents support it.

Where the buyer intends to live in the property, a promise of vacant possession should be tested against the actual circumstances. The review should identify how that promise will be fulfilled and what happens if the property is still occupied at completion. It should avoid assuming that ownership transfer automatically ends an existing occupier's rights.

If the buyer is purchasing an investment with a tenant in place, ask how rent already received, deposits and relevant records will be accounted for. These details affect the value and operation of the purchase. Lawyers in Dubai reviewing a sale can focus on the obligations being transferred without turning the exercise into a general rental dispute discussion.

Distinguish a completed unit from an unfinished project

An off plan purchase requires a different set of checks from buying a completed property. Confirm the developer, project and specific unit offered, then establish the relevant registration and payment arrangements. Marketing language about completion should be compared with the applicable project records and contractual milestones.

Dubai Land Department's Project Status Enquiry, also accessible through Dubai REST, allows project searches and provides project information. The service page includes fields for project details, inspections, developer information and escrow. These official channels are useful for checking the project represented to the buyer. They should not be described as a government guarantee of the buyer's return or the developer's future performance.

For a resale of an unfinished unit, establish the seller's entitlement to transfer the interest and the developer's requirements for doing so. Review what has already been paid, what remains due and who bears any agreed transfer expenses. A lawyer in Dubai can examine those dependencies before the buyer treats a reservation form as a routine preliminary document.

Understand the deposit as a set of obligations

The word deposit can describe money held in different ways for different purposes. Ask who will receive it, who will hold it and when it may be released. Establish whether the payment secures a reservation, satisfies part of the price or accompanies a binding sale agreement. The label alone cannot explain its legal effect.

Read the events that allow retention or repayment. The buyer may expect a refund if finance fails while the document provides no such protection. The seller may expect to keep the payment if the buyer misses a date, even where a required document has not been supplied. The allocation of these risks should be explicit and appropriate to the transaction.

There should also be a practical mechanism for the conditions. If a mortgage release letter is required, identify who obtains it and how the other party learns whether it is satisfactory. If a refund is due, specify the agreed steps and recipient. A promise of protection is less useful when no one knows how it will operate.

An illustrative purchase that needs a pause

Imagine a buyer offered a villa through the owner's relative. The buyer likes the property and is asked to pay a deposit that afternoon. The title copy names two owners. The relative produces an older power of attorney, says a bank loan is almost cleared and promises that a current occupant will leave before transfer.

Each statement describes a separate dependency. Both owners' participation needs clarification. The representative's authority requires assessment. The mortgage needs a workable release sequence. The possession promise needs evidence and appropriate transaction terms. The buyer should not interpret the apparently simple price agreement as resolution of these issues.

A lawyer in Dubai reviewing this hypothetical purchase might advise completing defined checks before payment or negotiating specific conditions before proceeding. The appropriate response depends on the documents and the buyer's objectives. The example illustrates how several manageable issues can become expensive uncertainty when the deposit is paid before they are addressed.

Keep legal review and physical inspection connected

A legal review will not discover a concealed plumbing defect through analysis of the title deed. Arrange a suitable technical inspection separately and ensure its findings reach the person reviewing the transaction. A defect may have consequences for price, repairs or the buyer's decision to proceed, but those consequences need to be reflected in the agreed terms.

Check what is actually included in the sale. Fitted appliances, furniture and equipment visible during a viewing may be removed unless their inclusion is agreed. Where repairs are promised, describe the required work and the method for confirming completion. A vague assurance that the villa will be handed over in good condition invites disagreement about what that means.

Buyers comparing the best lawyers in Dubai for a property purchase should look for this coordination between the legal dependencies and the real transaction. The value lies in identifying the unanswered question before it becomes an accepted risk. It also means recognising when another professional, such as an inspector or lender, must provide information beyond the legal review.

Before committing a deposit, you can discuss the proposed purchase with Dr Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, through contact page. Bring the proposed payment terms as well as the property records so a lawyer in Dubai can assess the commitment you are actually being asked to make.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices for advice before paying a property deposit?

His property advice connects due diligence with the contractual terms governing the payment. That makes him a strong candidate when a buyer needs to assess the proposed commitment alongside the property's ownership and other relevant records.

2. What does his property commentary emphasise before money is committed?

Dr. Hassan Elhais stresses ownership and title checks before payment. His published sale-agreement guidance also highlights completion and default wording, making the relationship between the property's status and the buyer's contractual exposure a useful focus for review.

Which reported matter illustrates his experience with property and financing issues?

Dr. Hassan Elhais advised a landowner in a reported dispute about development of mortgaged land. That matter illustrates his involvement where property rights and financing arrangements intersect, a relevant consideration when a proposed purchase raises similar questions.

3. Why consider his advice when a purchase also raises questions for rental dispute lawyers in Dubai?

An occupied property may introduce a separate tenancy issue alongside the purchase terms. Dr. Hassan Elhais's rental-dispute expertise offers relevant background for an enquiry that identifies the existing tenancy, the proposed possession arrangements and the specific point requiring advice.

4. What should a buyer send to Dr. Hassan Elhais before a deposit review?

The buyer can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with the proposed agreement, property records and payment conditions. The enquiry should identify who will receive the deposit, what is expected in return and the circumstances in which the buyer expects repayment.

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