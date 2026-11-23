An off plan purchase depends on future performance: the buyer makes payments and the developer must deliver the agreed property under the contract and applicable law. When construction stalls or handover changes, the buyer needs to establish the project's legal position before deciding what to do. A lawyer in Dubai can assess whether negotiation, a formal claim or a specialised project procedure is appropriate.

Delay does not automatically cancel a sale and purchase agreement. Equally, a developer's announcement of a new date does not by itself resolve every question about its obligations. The contract, verified construction status, reason for delay and payment history must be considered together.

Dubai recorded over 270,000 property transactions exceeding AED 917 billion in 2025. These market totals include more than off plan disputes and do not measure developer defaults or refunds. The project’s verified status and contractual record remain essential to a buyer’s claim.

Identify the outcome you actually need

Some buyers still want the property but need a credible completion timetable. Others seek compensation, correction of specifications, release from the contract or repayment. The evidence and proposed remedy should match that objective.

Prepare a short chronology covering the reservation, SPA, registration, instalments, promised handover and subsequent correspondence. Record the remedy requested and the developer's response. Keep the original documents and complete message chains rather than selected screenshots without their surrounding context.

Separate proven facts from assumptions. A quiet construction site, an unanswered email and a formal cancellation decision are different kinds of evidence. A claim should not describe a project as officially cancelled without verification.

Establish registration and project status

Check the transaction's Interim Real Property Register documentation and verify that the purchaser and unit details match the agreement. Dubai Law No. 13 of 2008 provides the statutory basis for registering qualifying off plan dispositions. An unresolved registration issue may require different analysis from a construction delay.

Use Dubai Land Department's project status enquiry to review the reported completion percentage and project details. Compare the official information with the developer's update and payment demands. Where there is a material discrepancy, seek clarification supported by documents.

Confirm the approved project escrow account. Dubai Law No. 8 of 2007 regulates the collection and use of purchaser funds through that framework. Preserve transfer confirmations showing where each instalment went. The existence of an escrow account should not be treated as a guarantee that funds will always be sufficient to satisfy every claim.

Review the contract before treating delay as a breach

Check whether the date relied upon is an estimate, a contractual deadline or a revised date accepted through an amendment. Read any extension provision alongside the notice requirements and the reasons offered for invoking it.

Consider the agreed specifications, approvals, access, utilities and handover conditions. Delivery of a unit may involve more than a notice stating that construction is complete. Equally, a buyer should not refuse handover indefinitely without identifying a legally sustainable basis.

General contractual remedies require attention to the applicable law and relevant dates. The current Civil Transactions Law under Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 contains rules on performance and termination, but its temporal application must be checked for earlier transactions. The new law should not automatically be applied retrospectively to every older SPA.

Understand when termination may be sought

Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 identifies circumstances in which a purchaser may approach the competent court for termination. These include an unjustified refusal to provide the final sale agreement, refusal to link payments to construction milestones proposed by RERA and material departure from agreed specifications.

The provision also addresses a unit found after handover to be unfit for use because of material construction defects. Its broader category covers other circumstances justifying termination under general legal rules. It does not create an unrestricted right to cancel whenever a buyer becomes dissatisfied.

A lawyer in Dubai should assess the strength of the evidence, the remedy available and the required forum before a cancellation demand is made. A formal notice should identify the relevant obligation, the alleged failure and the requested response without overstating established rights.

Avoid creating a purchaser default

Stopping instalments can change the legal position. First examine whether the payment is due, whether a contractual milestone has been met and whether there is a recognised basis for withholding performance. Document the issue promptly rather than simply ceasing communication.

Article 11 of Law No. 13 of 2008, as replaced by Law No. 19 of 2020, regulates developer remedies for purchaser default. The developer must notify DLD. After verification, DLD serves a 30 day notice requiring the purchaser to perform and may facilitate an amicable settlement. Subsequent statutory remedies depend on the completion percentage and the circumstances.

The percentage the developer may retain is generally linked to the contractual price under the relevant statutory category, rather than simply being a percentage of whatever the buyer has paid. Buyers should obtain a calculation under the correct provision. A delay complaint does not remove the need to respond to a DLD default notice.

Distinguish active projects from unfinished or cancelled projects

An active project dispute may require analysis of court jurisdiction and an arbitration agreement. Qualifying unfinished or cancelled projects involve additional rules under Dubai Decree No. 33 of 2020.

The Decree gives the Special Tribunal jurisdiction over specified claims, applications and execution matters involving unfinished and cancelled projects. Its definition of an unfinished project concerns construction that commenced and was then suspended. Its scope excludes projects within DIFC boundaries. A delayed but progressing development should not automatically be placed in the same category.

For projects within its jurisdiction, the Tribunal can determine purchaser rights and handle liquidation matters. A purchaser should establish the correct route before filing a conventional claim or attempting execution elsewhere. An arbitration clause also requires careful analysis within this specialised framework.

Measure a settlement against realistic alternatives

A revised handover date, staged refund or transfer to another unit may be worth considering, but the terms need to be specific. Identify the property, amount, deadlines, security, treatment of existing payments and consequences of nonperformance.

Check whether signing a settlement releases existing claims or replaces important SPA protections. Do not accept a substitution based only on a marketing description of the replacement property. It requires its own registration, contract and project checks.

Ask a lawyer in Dubai to explain both entitlement and recovery. Even a strong claim may require time, expert evidence and enforcement. That assessment helps compare a negotiated outcome with the cost and uncertainty of proceedings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does every late handover justify cancellation?

No. The agreed date, extension provisions, cause and seriousness of delay, applicable law and available evidence must be assessed. A buyer may have a remedy without having an immediate right to terminate.

2. Is a full refund automatic when a project is cancelled?

The amended off plan law requires repayment where RERA cancels the project by a final reasoned decision, under the applicable escrow procedures. Actual recovery may involve liquidation and the competent tribunal, and should not be presented as immediate or guaranteed.

3. What should an overseas buyer do first?

Obtain the SPA, registration record, payment evidence and official project status. Local counsel can then identify the appropriate procedure and any representation documents needed before proceedings or settlement discussions begin.

4. How should a buyer assess a replacement unit offer?

Request the replacement unit’s agreement, registration position, project details, payment terms and handover conditions. Compare them with the existing rights and amounts already paid. Ask what claims or protections the substitution would release before accepting an offer described only in marketing material.

5. What should an overseas buyer keep ready for a dispute?

Keep the complete SPA, amendments, registration evidence, payment records, notices and dated project information in one file. Identify the desired outcome and approaching deadlines. Ask which representation documents are required for the particular negotiation, claim or specialised project procedure.