Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Emirati Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, recently contributed her legal commentary to Emirates 24|7 in an article titled “Think your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy begins,” published on 31 October 2026.

The article discusses a recent ruling by Dubai’s Rental Disputes Centre (RDC), which clarified that a rental agreement may be annulled before the tenancy begins where deception is established, subject to the applicable provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law.

In her comments, Mrs. Awatif addressed the legal implications of misleading information in rental agreements, explaining the circumstances in which a contracting party may seek annulment on the grounds of deception. She also highlighted the importance of supporting evidence in establishing misrepresentation and protecting the rights of the parties involved.

The Emirates 24|7 article further examines the evidence required to challenge a rental agreement, the legal considerations surrounding contractual consent, and the protective provisions that landlords and tenants may consider incorporating into their tenancy agreements.

Mrs. Awatif’s contribution provides legal clarification on the circumstances in which rental agreements may be challenged and the implications of the ruling for landlords and tenants in Dubai.

Read the full article published by Emirates 24|7: