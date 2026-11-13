Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Explains How To Seek Property Deposit Refunds In The UAE

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Contributor
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy is a premier full-service law firm in the UAE,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

Recovering a property deposit in the UAE requires an understanding of the applicable legal framework, contractual obligations, and the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
Author LinkedIn connections

Recovering a property deposit in the UAE requires an understanding of the applicable legal framework, contractual obligations, and the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

In a recent article published by The Gulf Pulse, titled “5 Easy Steps to Seek a Property Deposit Refund in UAE,” Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, shared her legal insights into the procedures for recovering rental security deposits and property purchase deposits.

Mrs. Awatif explained that rental security deposits, property booking deposits, and off-plan purchase payments are subject to different legal considerations.

The article outlines five practical steps for individuals seeking repayment. Mrs. Awatif emphasised the importance of reviewing contractual documentation, preserving evidence, and identifying the appropriate legal procedure before initiating a claim.

At Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, we assist clients with property-related disputes, contractual claims, deposit recovery matters, and real estate litigation across the UAE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

How To Renew A Tenancy Contract In Dubai | Rules, Fees & Timeline

Your tenancy contract is about to expire, but what happens next? Can your landlord change the rent? Do you need a new agreement? In Dubai, renewing a tenancy contract is usually straightforward, but missing key legal deadlines can affect your rights. This guide explains the renewal process, notice requirements, Ejari registration, and the rules every tenant and landlord should know.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
LEADERS ADVOCATES
LEADERS ADVOCATES
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Drug Possession And Personal Use In The UAE: Key Legal Consequences

The United Arab Emirates maintains one of the world's strictest anti-narcotics regimes, with severe penalties for drug possession, use, and trafficking under Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021. Understanding the legal framework is critical for residents and visitors alike, as even small quantities of controlled substances can result in imprisonment, substantial fines, deportation, and permanent entry bans. Recent amendments have introduced limited administrative pathways for certain cases, but the consequenc
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Rental Dispute Centre Dubai: How To File A Case

Landlords and tenants in Dubai often face disputes over security deposits, unpaid rent, eviction notices, and lease renewals. When negotiation fails, understanding how to properly file a case with Dubai's Rental Disputes Center becomes essential. This guide explains the RDC's jurisdiction, required documentation, filing procedures, and when professional legal assistance can protect your interests in tenancy disputes.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

A Comprehensive Analysis Of Travel Ban Disputes And Resolution Under United Arab Emirates Law

Travel bans in the UAE serve as legal mechanisms to protect creditors, claimants, and authorities across civil, criminal, and family proceedings. With a significant expatriate population, understanding how these restrictions work—from civil debt enforcement to criminal investigations and child custody disputes—has become essential for residents and businesses operating in the Emirates. The legal framework balances enforcement rights with procedural fairness, offering specific remedies for those
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

Compensation Claims In The UAE: How To Claim Damages And Financial Losses

A financial loss, damaged property, personal injury, or serious breach of contract can leave a person dealing with more than the immediate problem. There may also be medical expenses, lost income, repair costs, business losses, or emotional distress. UAE law allows an injured party to seek compensation in appropriate cases, but compensation is not automatic.
United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy