Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri Explains How To Seek Property Deposit Refunds In The UAE

Recovering a property deposit in the UAE requires an understanding of the applicable legal framework, contractual obligations, and the circumstances surrounding the dispute.

In a recent article published by The Gulf Pulse, titled “5 Easy Steps to Seek a Property Deposit Refund in UAE,” Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, shared her legal insights into the procedures for recovering rental security deposits and property purchase deposits.

Mrs. Awatif explained that rental security deposits, property booking deposits, and off-plan purchase payments are subject to different legal considerations.

The article outlines five practical steps for individuals seeking repayment. Mrs. Awatif emphasised the importance of reviewing contractual documentation, preserving evidence, and identifying the appropriate legal procedure before initiating a claim.

At Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, we assist clients with property-related disputes, contractual claims, deposit recovery matters, and real estate litigation across the UAE.