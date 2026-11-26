A property dispute usually begins with a specific problem: a missed completion date, an unpaid instalment, an unexpected demand or a refusal to transfer ownership. The useful first question is what must happen next to protect the transaction. A buyer seeking an apartment, a developer seeking payment and an investor seeking an exit may need different solutions even when they disagree about the same contract.

Working with a lawyer in Dubai should turn those competing positions into a clear assessment of the documents, deadlines and available remedies. Begin with the transaction itself, then establish the project status and the forum that can grant the relief required.

Dubai recorded more than 270,000 real estate transactions worth over AED 917 billion in 2025, according to the government’s published market figures. These totals describe market activity, not the number of property disputes or refunds. An individual claim still depends on the project record, agreement, payments and applicable procedure.

Establish the position before choosing a remedy

Record the project name, unit number, contracting parties, purchase price and amounts paid. Identify whether the property is completed, under construction or affected by a formal cancellation decision. Distinguish a developer selling directly from an owner reselling an existing interest. These facts determine which further records are needed.

Dubai Land Department provides a Project Status Enquiry service showing project details and completion percentages. Search using the project name, project number or land number. Save the result with its date and compare it with the developer's recent communications. A photograph of an inactive site may justify questions, but it does not establish that the project has been legally cancelled.

Read the agreement alongside registration records

Collect the signed sale and purchase agreement, reservation form, schedules and later amendments. Identify the promised completion date, extension provisions, payment triggers, notice requirements and dispute clause. Check whether an alleged promise appears in the signed documents or only in marketing material.

Registration requires separate attention. Article 9 of Dubai Law No 7 of 2006, as replaced by Law No 7 of 2019, requires dispositions creating, transferring, changing or extinguishing real property rights to be registered before they are effective. A receipt for the purchase price is therefore not a substitute for checking title.

For an off plan purchase, obtain the interim registration record commonly associated with Oqood. Article 3 of Law No 13 of 2008 requires relevant dispositions to be entered in the Interim Property Register and provides for invalidity where the specified registration requirement is unmet. Ask for an official record before assuming that a missing certificate proves the transaction was never registered.

Trace payments and disputed balances

Prepare a payment schedule linking each instalment to its contractual trigger, due date, bank transfer and receipt. Record disputed charges separately. Buyers should identify the account that received each payment; developers should explain how payments were allocated and how any outstanding balance was calculated.

Law No 8 of 2007 provides for project escrow accounts, with a separate account for each project and funds dedicated to its construction. Article 12 permits depositors or their representatives to access their own accounting records and request copies. These records can help clarify whether the disagreement concerns payment, allocation or a demand that lacks an identified contractual basis.

Assess delay without assuming automatic cancellation

A delayed handover needs a chronology. Set out the original date, agreed changes, extension notices and explanations. Compare the contractual delivery obligation with what was actually offered, including any outstanding inspection or completion documents. A buyer should also explain whether the objective is eventual delivery or recovery of the investment.

The current Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025, took effect on 1 June 2026. Article 4 generally prevents retrospective application to earlier facts and acts, so the dates of the contract and relevant events matter.

Where applicable, Article 234 allows a party to seek performance or rescission through the court after notifying a counterparty who has failed to perform a due obligation. The court may allow time, reject rescission in specified circumstances and award compensation where justified. Article 237 addresses restoration following rescission. These provisions support assessment of a remedy; they do not make every missed date an automatic refund entitlement.

Respond carefully to an instalment default

Before withholding payment, ask a lawyer in Dubai to assess the relationship between the unpaid instalment and the alleged developer breach. Article 222 of the current Civil Transactions Law concerns reciprocal obligations that are due. It should not be treated as a general permission to stop paying whenever a buyer becomes dissatisfied.

For purchaser default under an off plan agreement, Article 11 of Law No 13 of 2008, replaced by Law No 19 of 2020, establishes a mandatory process. The developer notifies DLD; DLD verifies the breach and serves a notice allowing thirty days to perform. DLD may facilitate settlement. If the matter remains unresolved, an official document confirms procedural compliance and the project completion percentage.

The developer's subsequent options depend on the statutory conditions and construction stage. Retention is not simply whatever the contract demands. The current provision requires full repayment where construction has not started for reasons outside the developer's control without its negligence or omission, or where RERA has finally cancelled the project, following the escrow law procedures. Purchasers retain access to courts or arbitration.

Identify the forum before filing

Ask whether the dispute belongs before the Dubai Courts, an agreed arbitral tribunal or the Special Tribunal for Unfinished and Cancelled Real Property Projects. Under Decree No 33 of 2020, the Special Tribunal has jurisdiction over specified disputes involving projects proven unfinished or formally cancelled. Projects within DIFC boundaries are excluded. Article 10 prevents other Dubai courts and judicial entities from hearing matters within that jurisdiction.

A contractual arbitration clause also needs examination. Federal Law No 6 of 2018 requires an arbitration agreement to be written. Article 8 requires the court to reject a claim covered by an arbitration agreement if the defendant objects before making any substantive request or defence, unless the agreement is invalid or impossible to perform. Forward any court papers promptly so that the first response does not overlook this issue.

Build evidence around the result required

Preserve complete correspondence, original attachments, notices and proof of delivery. Keep inspection photographs dated and connect each defect to the relevant specification. For financial loss, retain invoices and explain how the expense arose. A claim figure should have a calculation behind it, with assumptions identified.

Where several purchasers face similar problems, prepare individual records as well as shared project information. Their contract dates, payment histories and amendments may differ. A common concern does not establish identical entitlements. Identify those differences before deciding whether coordinated discussions will help resolve the disputes.

Settlement discussions should address implementation. Specify the payment timetable, handover conditions, registration steps and treatment of existing claims. Developers should confirm who can authorise an agreement; buyers should check what rights a release would end. An agreed headline amount leaves important work unfinished if nobody has defined when payment and transfer must occur.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a buyer stop paying because construction is slow?

Delay alone does not answer whether a particular instalment remains payable. Review its trigger, the obligations already due, the notices exchanged and the applicable law before withholding it. Preserve the evidence supporting any proposed response.

2. Does a project cancellation guarantee immediate recovery?

A repayment entitlement and actual recovery are separate questions. Confirm the formal project status, relevant proceedings and records of payments. Ask how the claim will be recognised and implemented through the applicable process rather than relying on an informal refund promise.

3. What should I bring to the first legal meeting?

Give a lawyer in Dubai the complete agreement, registration records, payment schedule, notices and a short chronology. State the outcome you want and the next approaching deadline. Include unfavourable documents so the assessment can address the dispute as a whole.

4. How should a purchaser record a disputed extra charge?

Keep the demand, the clause said to authorise it, the calculation and earlier account statements together. Ask for the basis in writing and distinguish the disputed item from other payment obligations. Record approaching deadlines before deciding how to respond.

5. What should a property settlement timetable include?

Identify each payment, handover and registration step, the responsible party and the evidence confirming completion. Address necessary approvals and the treatment of existing claims. Check when any release becomes effective so the agreement can be implemented as intended.