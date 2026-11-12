Landlord Eviction Notice In Dubai: When Is A 12-Month Notice Valid?

An eviction notice in dubai can unsettle your plans quickly. A tenant may have a family settled in the property, a job nearby, or a business operating from the premises. A landlord may need to sell an investment, move into the property, or carry out major work. Both sides need to know whether a notice actually meets Dubai’s legal requirements.

The key question is often: Does the landlord have to give 12 months’ notice? The answer depends on why eviction is sought and when it is sought. A notice for an owner’s intended sale is different from a notice asking a tenant to pay overdue rent.

This guide explains the 12-month rule, the permitted grounds, the required method of service, and what happens if the parties disagree. It is written for Dubai tenants and landlords, including expatriates, long-term residents, property investors, and businesses leasing premises.

Quick answer: When is a 12-month eviction notice valid?

Under Article 25(2) of Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008, an owner seeking eviction upon expiry of the tenancy contract must rely on a specified ground: sale, qualifying personal use, demolition or construction that prevents occupation, or qualifying major restoration or maintenance.

The landlord must state the reason and notify the tenant at least 12 months before the date set for eviction. The notice must be served through a Notary Public or by registered post. Giving 12 months’ notice does not, by itself, establish the ground or produce an eviction order.

A different set of rules applies to certain tenant breaches during a tenancy. For example, non-payment of rent can support an eviction claim if rent remains unpaid 30 days after a notice to pay, unless the parties have agreed otherwise.

What is a landlord eviction notice?

An eviction notice is a formal communication telling a tenant that the landlord seeks possession of the rented property and stating the reason. Think of it as the start of a legal route, not the finish line. If the tenant disputes the request, the landlord may need to bring a claim before Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC).

It helps to separate two situations:

Eviction sought during the tenancy: Article 25(1) addresses specified grounds, including non-payment after the required notice, unauthorised subletting, and certain other breaches. Eviction sought upon expiry of the tenancy: Article 25(2) contains the grounds commonly associated with the 12-month eviction notice in dubai.

This distinction matters. A landlord cannot use the 12-month rule as a general way to end any lease for any reason. Equally, a tenant should not assume every eviction dispute comes with a 12-month period.

Which Dubai laws apply?

The main source is Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai, as amended by Law No. 33 of 2008.

Article 25(2) permits an owner to seek eviction upon expiry of the tenancy in four circumstances:

Demolition or new construction: The owner wants to demolish and reconstruct the property, or add construction that prevents the tenant from using it, and has the required permits.

The owner wants to demolish and reconstruct the property, or add construction that prevents the tenant from using it, and has the required permits. Major restoration or maintenance: The work cannot be carried out while the tenant occupies the property, and the condition is verified by a technical report issued or attested by Dubai Municipality.

The work cannot be carried out while the tenant occupies the property, and the condition is verified by a technical report issued or attested by Dubai Municipality. Personal use: The owner wants the property for themselves or a first-degree relative and must establish that they do not own another suitable property for that purpose.

The owner wants the property for themselves or a first-degree relative and must establish that they do not own another suitable property for that purpose. Sale: The owner wishes to sell the leased property.

For these grounds, Article 25(2) requires notice of the reason 12 months before the proposed eviction date, served through a Notary Public or by registered post.

Two other provisions are useful to know. Under Article 28, a transfer of ownership does not automatically end the tenant’s right to occupy under an existing fixed-term tenancy. Under Article 26, where the owner obtains possession for personal use or a first-degree relative’s use, restrictions apply to renting it to someone else afterwards. The stated periods are at least two years for residential property and three years for non-residential property, unless the tribunal sets a shorter period. A former tenant may seek fair compensation if that restriction is breached.

How does the process work?

Step 1: Identify the legal ground. The landlord should decide whether the issue is an Article 25(2) ground at lease expiry or a different ground arising during the tenancy. The supporting documents will depend on that reason.

Step 2: Prepare and serve the notice correctly. For a 12-month notice, specify the eviction reason and the intended date. Use a Notary Public or registered post, and retain proof of service. A casual message may alert the other party to a plan, but it should not be assumed to replace the statutory method.

Step 3: Review the full timeline. Compare the notice, proof of receipt, proposed eviction date, and tenancy expiry. Do not confuse the 90-day rule for proposed changes to tenancy terms with the 12-month notice for Article 25(2) eviction grounds.

Step 4: Discuss or contest the issue. The parties may clarify evidence or explore settlement. A tenant who disputes the ground should preserve the notice, lease, Ejari, messages, and any documents relevant to the landlord’s stated reason.

Step 5: Use the RDC process if needed. An eviction is not automatically decided when the notice period ends. The RDC’s first-instance service lists the latest lease or Ejari, identity documents, and evidence of the notarised notice or registered post for an eviction claim. The claim may be submitted through its website or a Real Estate Services Trustee centre, followed by a hearing and judgment.

Timeline tip: Twelve months is the minimum advance notice for the Article 25(2) grounds; it is not a promised date for an RDC judgment. Hearing and enforcement time depends on the case.

Need an eviction notice reviewed?

Know where you stand before committing to a move, sale, or RDC claim.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy advises landlords, tenants, and property investors on Dubai tenancy and property disputes. Share the notice, proof of delivery, tenancy contract, and Ejari for a confidential review of the stated ground and next steps.

Call the firm or contact its team on WhatsApp through the Property Law page. You can also comment with a general question below or subscribe for future UAE property-law updates. Do not post your tenancy documents or personal details publicly.

Conclusion

For a valid eviction notice in dubai check the legal reason, whether eviction is sought during or upon expiry of the tenancy, the proposed date, and proof of formal service. For a contested notice, the RDC provides the forum to determine the parties’ rights. Early review can help a tenant plan responsibly and help a landlord avoid a defective claim.

FAQ’s

1. Is a 12-month eviction notice in dubai always required?

The 12-month requirement applies to the specified grounds for seeking eviction upon expiry of a tenancy under Article 25(2). Certain breaches during a tenancy are addressed separately under Article 25(1).

2. Can a landlord evict a tenant in Dubai to sell the property?

An intended sale is an Article 25(2) ground. The landlord must give the reason at least 12 months before the proposed eviction date through a Notary Public or registered post. A dispute may still require an RDC decision.

3. Is a WhatsApp eviction notice valid for the 12-month rule?

Do not rely on WhatsApp alone for an Article 25(2) notice. The law specifies service through a Notary Public or by registered post.

4. Does the tenant have to leave as soon as the 12 months end?

A notice is not itself an eviction judgment. If possession is disputed, the landlord can pursue the appropriate RDC procedure and the facts will be assessed there.

5. Can a new owner immediately evict a tenant after buying the property?

A sale does not automatically terminate an existing fixed-term tenancy. The new owner should check the lease and the legal notice requirements before seeking possession.

6. What if the landlord takes the property for personal use and rents it out again?

Article 26 restricts re-letting after possession is awarded for personal use or use by a first-degree relative. The former tenant may request fair compensation if the rule is breached, subject to the facts and the tribunal’s decision.