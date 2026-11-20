Understanding How to Resolve a Property Dispute in Dubai starts with identifying the type of dispute, because each type goes to a different body with its own deadlines. Landlord and tenant disputes go to the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre under the Land Department.

Disputes between heirs go to the Dubai Probate Court, and contract disputes go to the competent court or to arbitration if the contract has an arbitration clause.

Which forum fits your dispute

The type of dispute decides the forum.

Dispute Forum and rule Source A landlord and a tenant disagree about rent, eviction, maintenance or a lease The Rent Disputes Settlement Centre has exclusive jurisdiction over rent disputes on property in Dubai, including special zones, with counterclaims and urgent applications. It does not hear rent disputes in special zones that have their own tribunals, finance lease disputes, or disputes on long-term leases covered by Law No. 7 of 2006 Decree 26/2013, Art 6 Heirs disagree about selling inherited residential property An heir applies to the Land Department, which notifies the others and mediates. If there is no settlement, a claim is filed in the Probate Court Decree 23/2020, as amended by Decree 31/2023 Heirs or others dispute an estate, or the division of property co-owned in undivided shares The Dubai Probate Court hears estate claims and subdivision lawsuits, starting with a Reporting Judge who proposes a settlement Decree 25/2023, Arts 5, 14 Co-owners who are not heirs disagree about selling or dividing The Civil Transactions Law applies. A co-owner can dispose of his own share, three-quarters of the owners can decide to sell for justified reasons after 60 days' notice, and any co-owner can ask for partition CTL Arts 1052, 1061, 1063 A sale, development or other contract dispute The competent court, or arbitration if the contract has an arbitration agreement. A court declares a claim inadmissible if the defendant raises the arbitration agreement before defending on the substance Arbitration Law Arts 7, 8 A question about who owns the property or whether a transfer is valid A disposition of a real property right in Dubai is valid only once it is recorded in the register Law 7/2006, Art 9

How a rent dispute moves

The decree sets a short, staged procedure.

Stage What the decree provides Article Conciliation The Mediation and Conciliation Directorate tries to settle the dispute within 15 days of the parties' appearance, extendable by the supervising judge. It does not handle urgent or interim applications. Limitation and time bar periods are suspended from the date the dispute is registered with it 10 A settlement It is documented in an agreement signed by the parties and approved by the supervising judge, and it has the force of a writ of execution. Half of the registration fee is refunded 10 First instance A tribunal of a judge and two members with legal and real property expertise must decide within 30 days of referral, extendable by the same period under the Centre's rules 13, 16 Appeal The time limit is 15 days from the day after the hearing at which the judgment was issued, or from service if the party never appeared. For a financial claim, the judgment debtor must deposit half the judgment amount, unless the chairman decides otherwise 18 Which judgments can be appealed Judgments on claims under AED 100,000 are final, except in listed cases, such as an eviction judgment, a breach of the rules of jurisdiction, relief beyond what was requested, invalid service or judgments based on false documents or testimony 17 The Appellate Division Its judgments are final and not subject to any further appeal 14 Enforcement The Judgment Enforcement Directorate enforces final judgments and can seek help from the Dubai Courts Execution Department 21

The tribunals apply the legislation in force in the Emirate, Sharia principles, natural justice and custom that does not contradict the law or public order (Article 19).

How to Resolve a Property Dispute in Dubai step by step

Move in order, and keep the proof at each step.

Identify the dispute type using the table, and check the contract for an arbitration clause or a dispute resolution clause. Collect the title deed or the lease, payment records, notices, messages and any inspection or valuation reports. Send a clear written notice stating the claim and a deadline, and keep proof that it was delivered. Try to settle. For a rent dispute, registering it with the Mediation and Conciliation Directorate also suspends limitation periods. If it does not settle, file with the right forum, and ask for urgent or interim relief where the facts justify it. For developer disputes, read how to file a claim against a developer in Dubai. Appeal within the period the forum sets, and plan the enforcement of the judgment from the start.

Arbitration as a route

If the contract has a written arbitration agreement, the dispute follows it. The agreement must be in writing, or it is null and void (Article 7). An action to annul an award is not heard after 30 days from notification, and the court decides on enforcement within 60 days (Articles 54 and 55).

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that the first step in a Dubai property dispute is to identify the forum, because a tenancy claim, a co-owner dispute and a sale contract dispute go to different bodies with different deadlines. He explained that the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre suspends limitation periods from the day a dispute is registered for conciliation, so registering early can protect a claim while the parties negotiate.

If you are facing a property dispute, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about property disputes in Dubai

Where do I file a landlord and tenant dispute?

With the Rent Disputes Settlement Centre, which has exclusive jurisdiction over rent disputes on property in Dubai, subject to the exceptions in Article 6 of the decree.

How long do I have to appeal a rent judgment?

15 days from the day after the hearing at which the judgment was issued, or from service if you never appeared (Article 18). Judgments on claims under AED 100,000 are final in most cases (Article 17).

Can I sell a property I co-own with my siblings?

For inherited residential property, the Land Department route applies, and a sale outside it is void (Decree 23/2020, Article 11). For other co-owned property, you can dispose of your own share if you do not harm the other owners (Civil Transactions Law, Article 1052). For the estate process, see how to start an inheritance case in Dubai.

What if my contract has an arbitration clause?

The dispute goes to arbitration, and a court declares a claim inadmissible if the other side raises the clause before defending on the substance (Arbitration Law, Article 8).