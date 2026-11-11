How To File A Rental Dispute In Dubai: RDC Filing Guide

Your landlord refuses to return your security deposit. A tenant has stopped paying rent. Or a maintenance problem remains unresolved despite repeated messages.

Knowing you have a disagreement is only the beginning. To file a rental dispute in Dubai, you need to identify the correct claim, prepare evidence and use the appropriate filing service.

Quick answer: First confirm that Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center, or RDC, has jurisdiction. Prepare the tenancy records, party details, evidence and a clear statement of what you want ordered; then select the appropriate RDC service, submit the documents and pay the assessed fees. Registration is followed by the relevant settlement or hearing process, and a judgment may require separate enforcement if the other party does not comply.

Does the RDC handle your rental dispute?

The RDC is Dubai’s specialised forum for qualifying landlord–tenant disputes. Its jurisdiction includes residential and commercial tenancies, subject to the applicable exclusions.

Article 6 of Decree No. 26 of 2013 excludes rental disputes in free zones with their own competent tribunals or special courts, lease-finance disputes and specified long-term lease disputes. Do not assume that every property-related disagreement belongs at the RDC merely because the property is in Dubai.

Identify the relationship first. A dispute about rent or tenancy obligations differs from a buyer’s claim against a developer under a sale agreement.

Also identify the parties accurately. Check whether the landlord is an individual or company and whether a property manager acts as an authorised representative. A familiar contact’s name is not necessarily the correct defendant’s name.

What should you do before filing?

Define the outcome you want

A claim should explain the order you seek, not simply describe an upsetting experience.

Possible objectives include recovering a stated sum, obtaining maintenance, renewing a lease or seeking eviction on a legally supported ground. The correct request depends on your facts.

For a monetary claim, show the calculation. Separate rent, deposit, deductions and other amounts rather than combining them into an unexplained total.

For a maintenance dispute, identify the defect, when it was reported and the work requested. Photographs should show location and context, not just a close-up.

Check any required notice

Some claims depend on a notice, its contents, the delivery method and the period allowed for compliance. These requirements vary by claim.

Do not assume that an informal WhatsApp message satisfies a formal notice requirement. Equally, do not copy an eviction notice from another situation without checking whether its ground and timing apply.

Keep the notice and evidence of delivery together. Where service is disputed, both can become important.

Prepare a short chronology

Create a dated summary of the lease, payments, notices, complaints and responses. One or two pages can help you identify gaps before submission.

A useful chronology distinguishes what happened from what you believe it means. For example, record “deposit not returned by the requested date” before explaining why you contend it should be repaid.

Which rental dispute documents should you prepare?

The RDC’s standard first-instance checklist includes:

Latest lease/Ejari.

Individual identification or company licence and relevant identification.

Bank evidence showing the claimant’s IBAN.

Applicable eviction notice and proof of service.

Supporting documents and representative authority where relevant.

Documents must be submitted in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic and uploaded electronically.

Ejari is Dubai’s tenancy-registration system. IBAN means International Bank Account Number.

Use this practical evidence checklist alongside the official requirements:

Dispute Useful supporting evidence Unpaid rent Payment schedule, receipts, account records and relevant cheques Security deposit Deposit receipt, handover record, photographs and deduction correspondence Maintenance Dated reports, inspection findings, photographs and access arrangements Renewal or rent increase Existing lease, renewal correspondence and the disputed proposal Eviction Applicable notice, delivery evidence and documents supporting the stated ground

These are preparation suggestions, not a guarantee that every document will be necessary or sufficient.

Keep original files and organise translated material so that dates, amounts and names can be checked easily. Avoid uploading numerous duplicate messages that obscure the important evidence.

How do you register an RDC case?

Step 1: Select the appropriate service

The RDC lists separate services for amicable settlement, first-instance rental lawsuits and other applications. Choose the service that matches the intended procedure.

“First instance” means the initial level of adjudication. It should not be confused with an appeal or an enforcement application.

Step 2: Enter the parties, lease and requests

The RDC’s FAQ describes entering lease details, party information, lawsuit requests and documents through its system.

Check spelling against official records. Use a precise property identifier and current contact details. Review the requested amounts and orders before saving the submission.

Step 3: Submit and complete verification

The first-instance service permits filing through the RDC website or Real Estate Services Trustees Centres. Its published process includes document submission, verification, fee payment, remote hearings and receipt of the judgment online.

An assisted filing channel can help with submission, but administrative assistance does not determine whether your legal argument is correct.

Step 4: Monitor the case

Save the payment receipt and case reference. Check the case record for requests, hearing information and notifications.

Do not assume that uploading documents completes every later obligation. You may need to address a deficiency, respond to the other party or provide further material.

How much does filing cost?

The RDC publishes these first-instance fee categories. Ask for the assessed fee before payment where your application combines several requests. Translation, legal assistance and later proceedings can create further costs.

Can the dispute be settled without a judgment?

The RDC offers an amicable settlement service, a formal process for attempting an agreed resolution. A settlement signed by the parties and conciliator and approved by the supervising judge can be enforced through the RDC.

A useful settlement states:

The exact amount or action agreed.

The completion or payment date.

Any instalment arrangement.

How keys, documents or access will be provided.

Which claims are resolved.

Avoid vague promises such as “we will refund the balance soon.” Also check the scope of any release before signing.

What happens after the hearing?

Prepare to explain the central issue briefly and refer to the supporting documents. Test your connection before a remote hearing, keep the case file accessible and follow the tribunal’s directions.

Once a judgment is available, read its operative orders carefully. Check what was awarded, refused or required.

If an appeal is available, the published rental appeal procedure states a 15-day period, with the starting point depending on issuance or notification circumstances. Appeal eligibility and requirements also need checking; do not wait until the deadline approaches.

Where a decision is enforceable but remains unfulfilled, the RDC provides a separate execution service for adjudicated rental claims. Obtaining judgment and securing compliance are distinct stages.

Conclusion

A strong RDC filing begins with the correct parties, a precise request and organised evidence. Confirm jurisdiction, check notice requirements, prepare the Arabic documents and follow the case after submission.

If you are unsure which claim or procedure applies, contact Awatif Advocates for a confidential review of your tenancy documents and dispute before filing.