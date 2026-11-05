How To Choose A Tenancy Contract Lawyer In Dubai

What a Tenancy Contract Lawyer Dubai Residents Instruct Should Check

A tenancy contract lawyer Dubai residents instruct should review the lease, the applicable rental rules, and any notice before recommending action. The answer depends on the property, contract terms, evidence, and dates. Dubai Law No. 26 of 2007 must be read with its 2008 amendments.

Rent increases, eviction, and early termination follow different rules. Start by identifying the specific issue and its deadline. Then check whether negotiation, a formal response, or a rental claim protects your position.

Gather the Lease and Calculate the First Deadline

Bring the signed lease and every amendment to the first review. Add the Ejari certificate, notices, and proof of payment.

Ask the lawyer to confirm:

What the notice requests.

When and how it was served.

Which contract clause or legal rule applies.

What response is needed before the deadline.

Which documents support that response.

Do not assume a rent increase notice is an eviction notice. Do not stop paying rent simply because a dispute exists. Ask about the proper procedure if the landlord refuses payment.

The first advice should name the disputed issue and a practical next step. A broad summary of tenant rights does not replace review of your own lease.

Our tenancy lawyers in Dubai can assess the notice and the first response deadline.

Read the Amended Law Before Comparing Contract Terms

Law No. 33 of 2008 replaced several provisions of Law No. 26 of 2007. The affected articles are 2, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25, 26, 29, and 36.

The official amending law should therefore be checked alongside the original text.

Article 4 requires a clear property description and the lease purpose, term, rent, and payment method. The owner’s name must appear if the landlord is someone else. Covered leases and amendments must be registered with RERA, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

Ejari is Dubai’s tenancy registration system. Ask counsel to check that the registration and signed lease identify the same property and parties.

Under Articles 5 and 6, the term should be specified. Continued occupation without landlord objection can renew the lease for the same term or one year, whichever is shorter.

A valid lease cannot be ended by one party alone except through a permitted route. Article 7 recognizes mutual agreement or termination under the law.

Our contract drafting and review lawyers can compare the signed lease with proposed renewal terms.

Separate a Rent Increase From a Change in Lease Terms

Article 13, as amended, allows review of terms or rent for renewal. If the parties cannot agree, the tribunal may determine fair rent. The tribunal is the body deciding the rental dispute.

Article 14 normally requires 90 days’ notice before expiry for a proposed change to lease terms, unless the parties agree otherwise. Check the actual notice and any agreed alternative.

Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets maximum increases by comparing the current rent with the average rental value for similar property. The statutory bands are:

Up to 10% below the average: no increase.

11% to 20% below: up to 5%.

21% to 30% below: up to 10%.

31% to 40% below: up to 15%.

More than 40% below: up to 20%.

Article 3 uses the RERA Rent Index to establish the relevant average. Save the current official rental index result used for the property. Do not substitute a nearby advertisement for the official assessment.

The decree covers public and private landlords, including special development zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre. This scope does not settle which forum hears every dispute.

Ask the lawyer to check both the permitted increase and whether the required notice was given. One check does not replace the other.

Distinguish Eviction During the Term From Eviction at Expiry

Article 25, as amended, provides specific eviction grounds. A landlord’s preference to change tenants is not itself a listed ground.

Before expiry, the grounds include:

Rent remaining unpaid after the required 30-day payment notice, unless otherwise agreed.

Failure to remedy an obligation after the required 30-day compliance notice.

Subletting without written approval.

Illegal use or use contrary to public order or morals.

Unauthorized use contrary to the agreed purpose or planning rules.

Serious changes or damage affecting safety.

Risk of collapse supported by a qualifying Dubai Municipality report.

Demolition required by the competent authorities.

For business premises, unjustified vacancy can also matter. The statutory periods are 30 consecutive days or 90 nonconsecutive days in a year, unless otherwise agreed.

Article 25(1) requires service through a notary public or registered mail. A notary public is an official authorized to authenticate legal acts and documents.

At expiry, the permitted grounds are different:

Demolition and reconstruction, with required permits.

Major restoration or maintenance that requires vacancy, supported by the required technical report.

The owner’s own use or use by a first-degree relative, with no suitable alternative property owned.

The owner’s wish to sell.

The landlord must give 12 months’ notice of the eviction reasons through a notary public or registered mail. Have the lawyer check the stated ground and service evidence together.

For a received notice, discuss the lease and service records on WhatsApp. Include the envelope, delivery record, and all pages of the notice.

Check Repairs and Deposits Against the Handover Record

Under Article 15, as amended, the landlord must hand over usable property in good condition. Article 16 normally places relevant maintenance and defect repairs on the landlord, unless agreed otherwise.

Article 19 requires the tenant to care for the property and perform agreed or customary restorations. Changes require landlord permission and the necessary licenses.

For a security deposit, Article 20 requires repayment of the deposit or its remaining balance when the lease ends. Keep the move-in and move-out evidence needed to assess deductions.

Useful records include:

Dated condition photographs.

The signed inventory or handover report.

Repair requests and replies.

Contractor reports and invoices.

The written explanation for each deduction.

Do not accept a deduction merely because it appears on a final statement. Equally, a demand for the full deposit should address documented tenant damage.

Article 24 generally requires written landlord consent for assignment or subletting, unless agreed otherwise. Assignment means transferring the lease to another party.

For rooms, partitions, or bed spaces, Dubai Law No. 4 of 2026 introduces separate shared-housing rules. Counsel should check the arrangement’s coverage and compliance requirements.

Protect Occupation When Ownership or Family Circumstances Change

A sale does not automatically end a fixed-term lease. Article 28 protects the tenant’s occupation under the lease after ownership transfers.

Under Article 27, death of the landlord or tenant does not itself end the lease. Tenant heirs may terminate, effective after 30 days’ notice or at lease expiry, whichever is earlier.

After an own-use eviction under Article 26, the landlord cannot relet to a third party for at least two years for residential property. The corresponding period is three years for nonresidential property. Breach can support a compensation request.

Article 29 gives the tenant a right of first refusal to return after specified reconstruction or restoration. This means priority to take the property again. The tenant must exercise it within 30 days of the landlord’s notification.

Article 34 prohibits service disconnection or disturbance of the tenant’s use. The tenant may approach the relevant police station or seek compensation with official reports.

Our real estate lawyers in Dubai can assess ownership changes and related property rights.

Confirm the Correct Forum and the Appeal Position

The Rent Disputes Settlement Centre, commonly called the RDC, hears qualifying Dubai landlord-tenant disputes under Decree No. 26 of 2013. Article 6 includes counterclaims and urgent applications. A counterclaim is a claim brought by the responding party.

Its jurisdiction excludes:

Free zones with their own competent rental courts or tribunals.

Lease finance disputes.

Long-term leases covered by Law No. 7 of 2006.

Under Article 10, the mediation body seeks settlement within 15 days of the parties’ appearance. The supervising judge may extend the period. Registration with that body suspends applicable claim periods.

An approved settlement has the force of an enforcement document. Mediation means a supervised attempt to agree, rather than asking the tribunal to decide every disputed point.

Article 17 generally makes judgments on claims below AED 100,000 final. Listed exceptions include eviction judgments and certain procedural defects.

Under Article 18, an appeal normally has a 15-day deadline from the day after the judgment hearing. A party absent throughout, without a defense, has a different service-based trigger.

For a financial appeal, the judgment debtor normally deposits half the judgment amount. This is the party ordered to pay. The chairman may waive or reduce that deposit.

Articles 32 and 33 of the tenancy law also address arbitration agreements and protection of the parties’ rights. Have counsel assess the clause before taking action affecting the property.

Choose Counsel Who Can Turn Records Into a Case Plan

Ask who will check notices, prepare the file, and represent you before the relevant forum. Agree the scope and fee in writing. Separate initial advice from filings, appeals, and enforcement.

Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has worked as a lawyer since 2010. Her practice focuses on cross-border and complex litigation.

More on Rental Notices and Dispute Preparation

Rental notices require careful review. See our guide to Dubai landlord and tenant law.

For the evidence and procedural sequence, read how to solve a rental dispute in Dubai.

Questions Tenants and Landlords Ask About Lease Advice

How much does a tenancy lawyer charge in Dubai?

The fee depends on scope and case complexity. Request a written quote separating review, notices, proceedings, translation, and enforcement costs.

Can I terminate my Dubai tenancy contract early?

Possibly, through an enforceable contract provision, mutual agreement, or a legal ground. Review Article 7 and the signed terms before leaving.

What rights does a tenant have in Dubai?

Rights include contractual occupation and protection under applicable tenancy rules. Repairs, deposit repayment, and lawful eviction depend on the relevant provisions and evidence.

Must my tenancy contract be registered?

Yes, if the property and lease fall within the law. Article 4 requires registration with RERA, including amendments.

Can the landlord increase rent by any amount?

No. Decree No. 43 of 2013 sets maximum bands. The property’s official rental assessment and the notice position need review.

What should I do if my deposit is withheld?

Request an itemized explanation and compare it with the handover evidence. If unresolved, obtain advice on the correct claim and forum.

Review the Notice Before the Deadline Passes

A lease dispute needs the correct rule and a usable evidence file. Gather the agreement, payment record, and notice now. Use Contact Us to arrange a tenancy document review before responding to eviction or allowing an appeal period to expire.



