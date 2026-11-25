A rental case should present a clear request supported by a clear record. Before opening an online application, identify the order you need, the person against whom it is sought and the documents that establish the claim. This preparation matters whether the dispute concerns unpaid rent, a deposit, renewal or possession of the property.

Rental dispute lawyers in Dubai can help turn a collection of messages and payment records into a coherent case. The practical task is to connect the lease, the events and the requested remedy. This guide explains how to prepare for the Rental Disputes Center, known as the RDC, and what to consider after registration.

Confirm that the dispute belongs before the RDC

Article 6 of Dubai Decree No 26 of 2013 gives the RDC jurisdiction over Dubai landlord and tenant disputes, related counterclaims and urgent applications. Exceptions include specified free zones with their own competent tribunals, lease finance disputes and qualifying long term leases.

Check the relationship itself before choosing a service. An ordinary residential tenancy, a dispute over a property purchase and a disagreement with a holiday accommodation operator can raise different jurisdiction questions. A Dubai property address does not resolve them all. Explain who owns the unit, who granted occupation and who received the payments.

Identify the parties and the orders requested

Use the names appearing in the relevant legal documents. A building manager may communicate with the tenant without being the party responsible for every obligation. Where an owner has changed or a company is involved, assemble the documents explaining that position. Check the representative's authority before asking them to sign or approve a settlement.

Write each requested order separately. A rent claim should identify the period and calculation. A deposit claim should identify the sum paid and the amount withheld. A renewal request should explain the disputed terms. Avoid describing the problem only as unfair treatment; show the facts that support the particular remedy you seek.

Prepare one financial schedule linking each amount to a document. Record payments and credits as carefully as charges. A transparent calculation makes a disputed balance easier to assess and reduces inconsistencies between the application and supporting records.

Prepare the filing documents and evidence

The RDC's first instance checklist calls for the latest lease identified as Ejari, individual identification or the relevant company documents, and bank evidence of the claimant's IBAN. It also lists supporting material and, for eviction claims, the formal notice with evidence of service. Documents must be in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic and uploaded electronically.

Create an index before scanning. Put the agreement and amendments first, followed by the events in date order. Use meaningful filenames and check that every page is readable. Keep the originals available. If registration documents are missing or disputed, identify the issue early and obtain advice about the appropriate procedural response.

The federal Evidence Law recognises electronic records, emails and other modern communications, and addresses production in original electronic form or another electronic medium. Preserve complete exchanges, attachments and transaction records. A cropped screenshot may omit a reply or date needed to understand the conversation. Explain the relevance of each item instead of uploading an unstructured message archive.

Check notices before filing the claim

A message showing that the other party knows about a disagreement is not necessarily the notice required for a particular remedy. Review the legal ground, the content of the notice, its recipient, the method of service and the elapsed period. Keep proof of delivery with the actual notice.

For eviction, amended Article 25 distinguishes grounds arising during the term from grounds at expiry. The nonpayment ground generally requires 30 days after a payment notice, unless otherwise agreed. The expiry grounds require reasons and at least 12 months before eviction. Both categories specify service through a notary public or registered mail.

Have rental dispute lawyers in Dubai check any disputed service history before relying on it. A letter's date, the date of delivery and the proposed possession date are separate facts. Identify them accurately rather than treating the date typed at the top of a document as proof of completed service.

Consider a settlement that can be implemented

The RDC reported 443 settlement agreements with a combined value of AED 190.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. These are settlement figures for April to June, not a count of all rental cases or proof of money recovered. They do not establish the outcome or duration of a new claim.

The RDC offers an amicable settlement service. An agreement signed by the parties and conciliator and approved by the supervising judge can be enforced through the RDC. This may be useful when the parties can agree on payment, repairs or a departure date but need a clear formal record.

Test the proposed terms against practical questions. Who pays, how much and when? Who receives keys and confirms handover? Which amounts remain disputed? Explain what happens if an instalment is missed. A settlement should resolve the identified issues in terms both parties can understand and perform.

Register through the appropriate service channel

First instance rental claims can be submitted through the RDC website or a Real Estate Services Trustee Centre. Online filing involves entering the claim information, uploading documents and paying after electronic verification. The published process then provides for remote hearings and online access to the judgment.

Review the application before submission. Check party details, the unit identifier, dates and the requested amounts against the evidence schedule. Save the submitted version, payment receipt and case reference. A later amendment or response should be assessed against what the application actually says, not an earlier draft retained on someone else's computer.

Budget for the correct claim category

The RDC's published fee guidance distinguishes lease related claims from other monetary claims. Eviction, renewal and rent recovery claims, among other listed categories, attract 3.5 per cent of annual rent or the applicable lease value, subject to AED 500 minimum and AED 20,000 maximum. Monetary claims attract 3.5 per cent of the claimed sum, with AED 500 minimum and AED 15,000 maximum. Additional service charges can apply.

Confirm how the selected requests will be classified before budgeting. Allow separately for legal advice, translation and any expert work. Keep the official fee assessment and receipts. Do not assume that a percentage calculation alone represents the total cost of pursuing the dispute.

Follow the hearing and review the outcome promptly

Maintain a calendar of hearing dates and submission requests. Before a remote hearing, check access arrangements and keep the indexed documents available. Answer the point in dispute directly and identify the document supporting your answer. Ask for advice promptly if a counterclaim or new allegation changes the issues.

Appeal rights require a separate assessment. Article 17 generally makes judgments in claims below AED 100,000 final, but provides exceptions, including eviction judgments. Article 18 sets a 15 day appeal period, with its starting point depending on attendance and defence history and, in the specified absence situation, service of judgment. Have the actual deadline checked immediately.

Enforcement is another stage. The RDC's rental execution service requires the relevant enforcement writ and supporting documents and covers adjudicated claims such as payment, eviction and renewal. A favourable judgment should therefore be followed by an assessment of what must happen to implement it.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does registering an RDC case take?

The first instance service publishes one business day for registration. That is not a promise that the entire dispute will finish within a day. Document issues, hearings and subsequent procedural stages can affect the overall timetable.

2. Can I upload documents without explaining the claim?

Prepare a clear account of the facts and the orders requested. Documents support that account; they do not organise it automatically. An index and a consistent calculation help the decision maker understand which evidence relates to each disputed issue.

3. When should I contact rental dispute lawyers in Dubai?

Seek advice before filing where jurisdiction, notices, party identity or the appropriate remedy is uncertain. If proceedings have already started, provide the submitted application, notifications and hearing information promptly so that the next procedural step can be assessed.

4. What should a filing evidence index show?

List each document, its date and the issue it supports, using filenames that match the uploaded material. Link amounts in the claim to the financial schedule and underlying records. Keep the submitted version and original files so later responses remain consistent with the case actually filed.

5. What if the parties agree after a claim is filed?

Record the complete terms, required payments or handover steps and any conditions. Ask how the agreement should be placed on the case record and made enforceable through the applicable RDC process. Confirm what happens to pending requests before assuming that informal agreement closes the proceedings.