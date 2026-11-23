You collect the keys to your Dubai apartment, arrange the furniture and prepare to move in. A few weeks later, the air-conditioning fails, water appears beneath the bathroom tiles, or cracks develop along a wall.

The developer calls it maintenance. Building management says it is inside your unit. You are left wondering who should pay.

When dealing with property defects in Dubai, responsibility depends on the cause, the affected component, the applicable contract and the relevant dates. A visible symptom alone rarely identifies the responsible party.

Quick answer: For Dubai jointly owned real property covered by Law No. 6 of 2019, Article 40 makes developers responsible for structural defects for ten years from the project completion certificate, and defective installations for one year generally from unit handover. If an owner refrains from taking possession, the installation period instead starts from the project completion certificate. Routine maintenance, misuse and later alterations require a separate assessment; these periods do not make the developer responsible for every repair.

What is the difference between snagging and a property defect?

Snagging means inspecting a property and listing incomplete, defective or poorly finished work. A snagging list might record a loose fitting, uneven flooring, a leaking connection or an air-conditioning fault.

A latent defect is a hidden problem that may become apparent only after occupation or further investigation, for example, concealed leakage behind a finished wall.

Neither label decides liability. The important questions are:

What has failed?

Why did it fail?

Was it part of the original construction or a later alteration?

When was the relevant work completed and the unit handed over?

What repair obligation applies?

A cosmetic crack and a crack indicating movement in a structural element need different investigations. An inspector should describe the condition rather than automatically classify every crack as structural.

Are developers, contractors and engineers liable in the same way?

The legal routes and parties differ.

Developer liability under Dubai’s jointly owned property law operates alongside the federal construction-law framework. Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduced the current Civil Transactions Law from 1 June 2026, replacing the 1985 law. Its Articles 821–824 address the ten-year construction warranty commonly called decennial liability.

This framework concerns serious building failures, including collapse and defects threatening stability or safety, with responsibility linked to the contractor’s and engineer’s respective roles. It should not be described as a ten-year warranty for all finishes or appliances.

The relevant construction relationship also matters. A developer may be the employer under the construction contract; an individual apartment purchaser should not assume they can bring an identical claim against every contractor or consultant.

For older projects or contracts, counsel should assess the applicable law and timing. Obtain the project completion certificate and construction information where available rather than assuming that all ten-year periods begin when you personally receive the keys.

Who should you contact about a leak or air-conditioning failure?

Start by investigating the source.

Water inside an apartment may come from its plumbing, another unit, a shared pipe or the building exterior. An air-conditioning complaint may concern a defective installation, a shared system or maintenance that was not performed.

Use this practical triage:

Situation First practical contact Suspected original defect inside the unit Developer’s defect team Shared system or common-area problem Building management, with notice to the developer where construction defects are suspected Damage following your renovation Your renovation contractor and an independent assessor Tenant reports loss of use Landlord or property manager, while investigating any separate developer claim.

Contacting someone does not establish that they ultimately bear the cost.

Dubai Land Department guidance recognises maintenance complaints through Dubai REST and the Real Estate Violations System. It also distinguishes regulatory complaints from contractual claims that require an appropriate legal route.

How should you document a developer defect claim?

1. Create a dated defect record

Photograph the affected area from several angles. Record when the issue appeared, whether it is worsening and which rooms or systems are affected. Keep original files.

2. Preserve the handover documents

Gather the sale and purchase agreement, handover notice, possession record, initial snagging list, warranty documents and earlier repair correspondence.

Keep the project completion date separate from the unit handover date.

3. Obtain the right technical assessment

Ask the inspector to distinguish symptoms from likely causes and explain:

Whether further testing is needed.

Whether the issue concerns structure, installations or finishes.

Whether maintenance or alterations could have contributed.

What repair scope is recommended.

Whether urgent protective action is necessary.

A general snagging report may be insufficient for a complex structural or concealed-waterproofing dispute.

4. Notify the relevant parties in writing

Identify the defect, attach supporting evidence and request inspection, proposed works and a response date.

For shared components, include building management. Keep portal submissions and complaint references as well as emails.

5. Preserve evidence during repairs

Where safe and practicable, allow an inspection before permanent work removes the evidence. Keep contractor findings, invoices, testing records and photographs of exposed components.

For an immediate hazard, prioritise safety and necessary protective action. Document why urgent work could not wait.

Can you repair the defect yourself and recover the cost?

Possibly, but reimbursement is not automatic.

Before instructing permanent repairs, assess the notice already given, the urgency, the responsible party’s response and whether the proposed cost is reasonable.

A disputed claim becomes more difficult when the original condition has disappeared, and there is no independent record explaining the work. Obtain itemised quotations and distinguish emergency protection from permanent rectification.

If a settlement is proposed, check whether it covers only specified defects or releases wider claims. Confirm the repair specification, access arrangements, completion date and how the work will be verified.

Do not assume that a repair dispute authorises withholding unrelated purchase instalments or service charges. Review those obligations separately before taking action.

What if the developer refuses or repeatedly delays?

Ask for the refusal and technical explanation in writing. Compare that explanation with the inspection findings, contract and relevant dates.

A practical escalation sequence is:

Consolidate the evidence and outstanding issues. Request a final inspection and documented repair proposal. Check whether a regulatory complaint is appropriate. Obtain legal advice on the proper forum, remedy and deadlines.

The DLD complaints process does not replace every contractual repair or compensation claim.

Also distinguish a liability period from the deadline for bringing proceedings. Reporting a defect should not be assumed to preserve every legal deadline indefinitely.

Conclusion

Who pays for repairs after Dubai property handover depends on the defect’s cause, the affected component and the applicable obligation. Obtain a technical diagnosis, preserve the relevant dates and notify the responsible parties before agreeing to pay or accepting a settlement.

FAQ’s

1. Does signing the handover form remove my defect rights?

Not necessarily. Article 40 invalidates agreements contradicting its statutory protections, but the form’s wording and the particular claim still require review. Record unresolved items clearly before signing.

2. Is every defect covered for ten years?

The ten-year developer obligation concerns structural parts. Defective installations have a separate one-year provision, while other issues require assessment under the contract and applicable law.

3. What if I discover the problem after the first year?

Do not assume that every possible claim has ended. Determine the defect category, any applicable warranty, the relevant legal basis and filing deadline. A technical assessment may be essential.

4. Does buying a resale apartment restart the developer’s warranty?

Article 40 uses specified completion and handover dates; a later purchase should not automatically be treated as creating a fresh statutory period. Review the original dates and transferred rights.

5. Should I report a common-area defect myself?

Notify building management and preserve your evidence. Explain how the defect affects your unit or access. Shared-component repairs may require coordinated inspection and a different claimant or process.

6. Can I claim lost rent while repairs are outstanding?

Potential compensation requires a separate assessment of liability, causation and evidence. Keep tenancy records, repair dates and proof of actual financial loss. A defect does not automatically establish entitlement to the rent claimed.