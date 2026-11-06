Dubai Construction Law In 2026 And The Laws That Now Apply To A Project

Identify the Rules for the Building and the Project Team

Dubai construction law combines local licensing and building-safety rules with federal contract law. Duties differ for the project team and those owning or managing the building. A project can fall under several laws at once. The correct position depends on the building, work, contracts, certificates, and relevant dates.

Start by identifying your role and the immediate issue. Check the project's approvals and the building's age. Then separate regulatory compliance from any contractual payment, repair, or compensation claim.

Build a Compliance File Before Giving the Next Instruction

Collect the completion certificate, the official record confirming building completion, and the latest inspection documents. Do not rely only on the construction contract.

Prepare:

The building location and competent authority.

Completion and handover dates.

Contractor and consultant registration records.

Contracts defining each party's work.

Maintenance records and technical reports.

Notices, repair instructions, and authority decisions.

The next response or compliance deadline.

Ask counsel to identify who must apply, pay, appoint specialists, or respond. An engineering finding and a legal claim answer different questions.

Our construction lawyers in Dubai can map the legal duties against the project documents and approvals.

Dubai Construction Law Draws on Several Legal Sources

The main sources discussed here serve different purposes:

Dubai Law No. 7 of 2025 regulates contracting activities, including contractor registration, classification, and limits on subcontracting.

regulates contracting activities, including contractor registration, classification, and limits on subcontracting. Dubai Law No. 14 of 2025 regulates engineering consultancy activities and authorized consultancy offices.

regulates engineering consultancy activities and authorized consultancy offices. Dubai Law No. 3 of 2026 governs building quality and safety, including certificates and maintenance responsibilities.

Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 governs jointly owned property, including developer duties and service charges.

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 contains the Civil Transactions Law and its contractor provisions.

Jointly owned property includes units sharing common property, such as a building's common areas. The relevant management arrangements affect who performs statutory tasks.

Law No. 3 of 2026 also refers to the Dubai Building Code under Decree No. 45 of 2021. Local Order No. 3 of 1999 addresses construction works.

Check Contractor and Engineering Consultancy Authority

The official Dubai announcement of Law No. 7 of 2025 explains its registration and classification framework. Classification means the approved work category and capacity of a contractor.

Its scope includes special development zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre, or DIFC, subject to the stated exclusions. Check the actual activity before assuming coverage.

Contractors must operate within their approved classification and capacity. Subcontracting without prior approval is restricted. A main contract's permission does not replace a required regulatory approval.

The published penalties include:

Fines of AED 1,000 to AED 100,000 .

. Doubled fines for repeat violations within one year, capped at AED 200,000.

Suspension for up to one year.

Downgrading or removal from the registry.

Existing contractors have a one-year adjustment period from commencement, which the committee can extend. Verify the current compliance stage and any implementing decisions.

The official announcement of Law No. 14 of 2025 addresses engineering consultancy authorization. It describes permitted office types and replaces Local Order No. 89 of 1994.

Check the appointed firm's authority for the actual engineering work. A commercial license should not be treated as proof of every required technical approval.

Establish Whether the Building Needs a Safety Certificate

The official Dubai Law No. 3 of 2026 on building quality and safety governs the system discussed below.

Article 3 covers buildings across Dubai, including special development zones and the DIFC. It applies whether construction preceded or followed commencement. The Executive Council Chairman may exempt a building by decision.

A Quality and Safety Certificate confirms the building's assessed quality, safety, and suitability for use. Under Article 9, the owner must obtain it after 20 years from the completion certificate.

Before that point, the owner must maintain the building and correct dangerous defects. The duty addresses structural safety, people, property, and surrounding buildings.

Article 5 assigns Dubai Municipality system responsibilities, including a unified building database. The competent entity is the authority responsible for the particular building under the law.

Obtaining a certificate does not end maintenance duties. Equally, earlier maintenance does not replace the required engineering assessment when certification becomes due.

Follow the Assessment and Repair Sequence

Article 8 provides a seven-stage process. The technical report records the engineering assessment supporting the authority's decisions.

Apply through the Digital Window and identify the proposed engineering firm. Obtain initial approval from the competent entity. Have the firm inspect the building and submit its technical report. Obtain approval of the proposed defect-repair plan and timetable. Appoint a contractor to complete repairs under the firm's supervision. Have the firm apply for certification after the work is completed. Complete the authority's inspection and certificate decision.

The initial report period is no more than six months after initial approval. An extension of up to two years requires justified approval and no potential risk to life or property.

The authority can amend the proposed repair plan. Articles 8 and 9 require compliance with the approved timetable. Keep the dated approval and any authorized changes.

Under Article 13, certificates last ten years where the completion certificate was issued less than 40 years ago. They last five years where it was issued 40 years ago or earlier.

Renewal is permitted for the corresponding period, subject to the prescribed procedures. Record the completion date separately from the certificate's issuance and renewal dates.

Allocate Management Duties and Occupant Access

Article 10 addresses a management entity appointed for jointly owned property under Law No. 6 of 2019. It performs the owner's statutory tasks, while owners remain responsible for fees and charges.

Under Article 12, occupants must permit inspections and avoid obstructing required works. Where the approved report requires the specified maintenance and defect corrections, occupants must vacate within three months of approval.

If an occupant fails to vacate, the owner may seek judicial eviction. The Rental Dispute Settlement Centre considers the claim on a summary basis, meaning an expedited procedure.

Its decision must provide for immediate enforceability. The provision does not authorize an owner to bypass the judicial route by changing locks.

Article 15 applies the tenancy-law eviction rules where demolition is approved. An occupant who vacates has priority to return at the previous rent, unless otherwise agreed.

Our property dispute lawyers in Dubai can assess the authority decision, occupation documents, and correct property dispute route.

Assess Exemptions Before Assuming Certification Is Unnecessary

Article 14 provides two demolition-related exemptions from obtaining the certificate:

The authority decides to demolish because of serious structural defects and potential danger.

The owner seeks approved demolition instead of beginning certification procedures.

The second route requires a refundable AED 50,000 cash deposit. Subject to inspection and safety conditions, the authority may allow up to one year for demolition.

Failure to demolish within the prescribed period can forfeit the deposit. Proven circumstances beyond the owner's control may support an additional period of up to six months.

Forfeiture does not remove the certification obligation. Obtain the actual exemption or demolition decision rather than treating an intention to demolish as approval.

Record Fines and Grievance Deadlines Separately

Article 16 provides fines from AED 100 to AED 1,000,000. A repeat of the same violation within two years doubles the fine, capped at AED 2,000,000.

The Executive Council Chairman determines violation categories and fine amounts by resolution. The statutory range is not a fixed fine for every defect.

Additional measures can include suspended building permits and suspended lease attestations for affected units. Civil or criminal exposure and professional regulatory measures can remain separate.

Under Article 19, an affected party has 30 days from notification to submit a written grievance to the Director General. A grievance is a formal challenge to an administrative decision.

The appointed committee determines it within 30 days of submission, and its decision is final under the provision. Preserve the notification and submission evidence.

Article 22 gives covered owners, contractors, and engineering firms one year from commencement to comply. The Executive Council Chairman may extend that period by the same duration.

The law was issued on February 27, 2026. Article 25 provides commencement 60 days after publication. Do not calculate commencement from the issue date without checking publication.

Keep Developer Liability Separate From Contractor Guarantees

Article 40 of the official Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 addresses developer liability.

Structural liability lasts ten years from the completion certificate. Defective installations carry a one-year repair duty from handover, with a completion-certificate trigger where the owner does not take possession.

Article 42 assigns exclusive jurisdiction over that law's rights and obligations to the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre. Jurisdiction means legal authority to hear the dispute.

The engineer's and contractor's structural guarantee under the Civil Transactions Law is separate. Article 821's ten-year period starts on delivery to the owner.

Article 824 separately bars the warranty claim after three years from collapse or discovery. Qualifying structural harm must be distinguished from ordinary defects.

The new federal law took effect on June 1, 2026. Article 4 generally excludes earlier facts and acts unless legislation provides otherwise. Earlier projects need a transition review.

Our construction litigation lawyers in Dubai can assess the responsible party, evidence, forum, and relevant claim period.

Coordinate Legal Advice With the Engineering Record

Ask for a responsibility map naming the applicant, approving authority, contractor, engineer, and party paying each cost. Separate urgent safety work from later recovery of its expense.

Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has more than 15 years of legal experience, including five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation, dispute resolution, arbitration, real estate, and corporate and commercial law. Those areas connect regulatory records with construction contract disputes.

Discuss an authority notice or urgent repair instruction through WhatsApp. Include the report, notification date, and current response deadline.

More on Defect Repairs and Contractor Claims

For defect evidence, read contractor refusal to repair defects in the UAE.

For later claims, see contractor liability for latent defects and filing a contractor case in Dubai.

Questions Owners Ask About Dubai Building Compliance

Which laws govern construction in Dubai?

Federal contract law operates alongside Dubai licensing, engineering, building-safety, and property laws. The activity, building, parties, and dates determine which provisions apply.

Does Law No. 3 of 2026 apply to existing buildings?

Yes. Article 3 covers buildings completed before or after commencement, subject to an exemption granted under the law.

When is a Quality and Safety Certificate required?

Article 9 requires it after 20 years from the completion certificate. Maintenance and dangerous-defect duties apply before then.

Does the building-safety law apply in free zones?

Yes. Article 3 includes special development zones and the DIFC. Confirm the competent entity for the specific building.

What penalties can apply for noncompliance?

Article 16 provides fines and possible administrative restrictions. The violation, implementing resolution, and repeat-offense position determine the applicable exposure.

What should an owner do after receiving a repair order?

Preserve the order and technical report, record notification, and identify the compliance timetable. Obtain advice on repair obligations and any separate grievance deadline.

Act on the Safety Record Before the Deadline Passes

Match the authority's instruction to the building documents and the responsible parties. Safety duties, grievance deadlines, and compensation claims require separate decisions.

Use Contact Us to arrange a document review with the approved report, contracts, and dated notices.