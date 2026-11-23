The work is finished, the team has been paid and the materials are on site. Then your payment date passes. For a contractor, an overdue invoice is more than an accounting problem: it can affect wages, suppliers and the next project.

A contractor payment dispute Dubai businesses face rarely turns on the invoice alone. The customer may say a milestone was not certified, a variation was never approved, or defects justify a deduction. A subcontractor may discover that the developer paid the main contractor, while the subcontractor is still waiting.

This guide is for contractors, subcontractors, consultants and business owners dealing with unpaid construction work in Dubai. It explains how to establish what is due, preserve evidence and choose a recovery route. It is also useful for expat investors, overseas owners and long-term residents managing UAE construction businesses.

Quick answer

To recover an unpaid construction payment in Dubai, check the contract’s payment and notice terms, calculate the amount due, and gather proof that the work was performed. Send a documented payment demand, then assess settlement, a court claim or arbitration under the dispute clause. A payment order may be possible for a qualifying, clearly established written debt; contested work, variations or defects may require a fuller claim and technical evidence. Do not assume an invoice alone proves entitlement.

What is a contractor payment dispute?

A construction payment dispute is a disagreement about whether payment is due, how much is due or when it must be paid. It may concern an interim payment, a completed milestone, additional work, retention, a final account or a disputed deduction.

Imagine a restaurant bill with several courses. The signed contract is the menu; the site records show what was served; a variation instruction adds a new item; and the payment certificate records what the customer has accepted for payment. An invoice is the bill, but if the customer disputes an item, you need the records behind it.

That is why an unpaid contractor invoice should be examined alongside the contract and project history. A late payment for certified work may be a different case from a claim for extra work that was discussed on site but never formally approved.

Which UAE laws apply?

The starting point is the construction contract: its scope, pricing method, certification process, payment dates, variation procedure, notices and dispute clause.

For many onshore UAE projects, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 Promulgating the Civil Transactions Law, effective from 1 June 2026, provides relevant general rules on obligations and contracts of work. The law applicable to a particular contract and dispute should be checked, especially where the work or agreement predates that change. The Commercial Transactions Law may also be relevant to business dealings.

If the dispute goes to an onshore court, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code governs procedural routes. Article 143 describes a route for a debt that is due, for a specified amount and well established in writing, including electronic writing. That does not mean every construction invoice qualifies: disputed quantities, incomplete certification or substantial defect claims can complicate the route.

Useful fact: The Civil Procedure Code recognises electronically established written rights for this debt procedure. Keep the original emails, approvals and electronic certificates, along with a clear record of who sent or accepted them.

Some construction contracts require arbitration. Others may involve DIFC jurisdiction or a free zone company. Read the actual dispute clause before filing in Dubai Courts.

Who can claim payment?

The claimant is generally the party entitled to payment under the relevant contract. A main contractor normally claims against its employer under their agreement; a subcontractor ordinarily starts with its contract with the main contractor. Do not assume that working on a developer’s project automatically gives a subcontractor a direct claim against the developer.

UAE nationals, expats and overseas investors can all face a contractor payment dispute Dubai. The important questions are which company signed, whether it performed the work and who owes it payment. A business owner’s nationality or religion does not, by itself, decide an ordinary commercial payment claim.

Working professionals should also distinguish a company’s construction invoice from an employee’s unpaid wages: they involve different relationships and potentially different procedures. A tourist or non-resident investor funding a project should check whether the right to payment belongs personally to them or to their contracting company.

Step-by-step recovery process

1. Read the payment mechanism

Find the clause that says what triggers payment. Is it completion of a milestone, an engineer’s certificate, submission of an invoice or the passing of a stated period? Check whether notice must be given in a particular form or within a particular time.

Also read the variation, retention, defects, set-off and dispute provisions. A payment demand is stronger when it follows the procedure the parties agreed to use.

2. Build a document trail

Collect the signed contract and amendments, purchase orders, bills of quantities, drawings, site instructions, progress reports, delivery notes, inspection records, certificates, invoices, payment statements, emails and meeting minutes.

Put them in date order. For each claimed amount, note the work, contractual basis, evidence of performance, amount invoiced, amount paid and balance. Construction debt recovery UAE claims often become easier to assess when the figures can be traced back to specific work.

3. Separate agreed sums from disputed sums

Do not bury everything in one total. Make separate lines for certified work, uncertified work, variations, retention and any compensation claim. Identify deductions made by the payer and whether you accept or challenge each one.

4. Send a clear payment demand

A written demand should identify the contract, completed work, amount sought, supporting documents and requested payment date. Follow any contractual notice method. If you intend to use a particular court procedure, have the demand checked against its requirements.

Keep the tone factual. A demand that accurately distinguishes certified work from contested variations is more credible than one that calls every deduction unlawful.

5. Explore settlement and the correct legal route

Ask whether a payment plan, agreed final account or structured settlement would recover the debt while preserving the project relationship. Record any agreement in writing, including amounts, dates and what happens if a payment is missed.

If settlement fails, a qualifying written debt may be assessed for a payment order. A disputed construction account may instead require an ordinary commercial claim, potentially with expert assessment. Where the contract contains a valid arbitration agreement, that agreement may determine the forum. Dubai Courts provides a commercial case filing service and a settlement route; its published service information sets out document submission requirements.

6. Plan for enforcement

A judgment or award and actual receipt of money are separate steps. Consider the payer’s identity and ability to pay when evaluating the cost and likely outcome of formal proceedings. Dubai Courts also provides a service for executing eligible judgments and other enforceable instruments.

Timeline: There is no reliable fixed duration for recovering every unpaid construction invoice. A negotiated payment may be quicker; a dispute over variations, defects or the final account can take longer because technical evidence may be needed. Check contractual deadlines and applicable legal time limits promptly.

Need to recover an unpaid construction payment?

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy can review the contract, payment trail and dispute clause to assess a practical recovery route. Bring the agreement, certificates, invoices, variation records and a summary of payments received.

Call or WhatsApp the firm through its verified contact page to arrange a confidential review. Readers can also leave a general question in the comments or subscribe for UAE construction law updates; avoid posting project documents or confidential figures publicly.

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Conclusion

A contractor payment dispute Dubai is best approached as a document and calculation exercise before it becomes a court or arbitration case. Establish the payment trigger, prove the work, separate agreed and disputed sums, and use the contract’s notice procedure. A well-organised claim gives the payer a clear chance to resolve the matter and gives your adviser a sound basis for the next step.