Construction Law Firms In The UAE And How To Choose One

Match the Firm to the Project and the Dispute

Construction law firms should be chosen for the work your project actually needs, rather than a general reputation. Ask who will review the contract, manage urgent notices, and handle the named court or arbitration process. The right choice depends on the project stage, governing law, documents, and financial exposure.

Before appointing counsel, request a written scope and a clear first action. Confirm that the team can explain the commercial problem as well as the legal rules.

What the First Meeting Should Produce

Give the firm a short project summary before the meeting. State your role, the current problem, and the next known deadline.

Ask for three concrete outputs:

A list of urgent actions and the person responsible for each.

A document request tied to the issues in dispute.

A fee proposal showing what the first stage includes.

A useful first review should distinguish an unpaid invoice from a payment that is not yet due. It should also separate defective work from disagreement over the original scope.

Do not wait for a complete file before seeking urgent advice. Send the signed agreement and current notice first. Supply the remaining records through an agreed process.

Which Construction Law Firms Cover the Work You Need

A project can require different legal skills at different stages. Contract drafting and running a dispute involve related but separate tasks.

Before signing, ask about experience with:

Tender documents and letters of intent.

Main contracts and subcontracts.

Design and supervision appointments.

Payment schedules and change procedures.

Liability limits and dispute clauses.

During construction, the team may need to review notices, payment records, and changes to the work. At delivery, it may need to address defects and unfinished items.

After a dispute starts, the firm must turn project records into a supported claim or defense. Ask who will prepare the facts and who will conduct the proceedings.

Choose experience relevant to the project. A small fit-out and a major infrastructure project can raise different technical and cost issues. A claim against a consultant differs from a claim against the main contractor.

Test Contract Knowledge With a Real Clause

Give the proposed lawyer one clause that matters to your position. Ask what it requires and what happens if you fail to follow it.

FIDIC forms are standard construction contracts published by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers. They often contain project-specific amendments. Ask the lawyer to read those amendments before describing the standard form.

Useful questions include:

Who may approve extra work?

When does payment become due?

How must a delay notice be served?

What evidence supports extra time or money?

Which steps come before arbitration or court action?

A variation means a change to the agreed work. An extension of time changes the contractual completion date. Neither should be treated as an automatic entitlement merely because the project changed.

Ask for a plain explanation of a weak point in your own case. Advice that only repeats your preferred position is less useful than advice identifying the missing proof.

Our contract drafting and review lawyers can assess project amendments and the obligations they create.

Check Which Civil Code Applies

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduced the new Civil Transactions Law from June 1, 2026. Its contractor provisions appear in Articles 812 to 839.

Article 4 makes nonretroactivity the starting rule: the new law does not apply to earlier facts and acts unless legislation provides otherwise. Earlier projects may require the 1985 Civil Code.

Ask the firm to explain its choice of law for the specific obligation in dispute. A general statement about the contract date is not enough for every transition issue.

Under the new Code:

Article 813 requires a clear scope and quantity. The work method, completion period, and price must also be stated.

and quantity. The work method, completion period, and price must also be stated. Article 818 sets requirements for proper work and correction of defects.

Article 827 addresses payment for accepted, distinct or significant completed parts, unless agreed otherwise.

Article 825 addresses the owner’s duty to take delivery.

Article 829 generally keeps the contractor responsible for cost increases under an agreed lump-sum design. It also provides a court remedy for qualifying, unforeseen general circumstances that undermine the financial balance.

Article 836 allows owner withdrawal before completion subject to compensation. This can include expenses, completed work, and lost profit. The court may fairly reduce lost profit and deduct relevant savings and alternative earnings.

Ask counsel to distinguish these statutory rules from negotiated contract rights. The official Civil Transactions Law provides the starting text.

Verify the Contractor’s Dubai Registration and Capacity

Dubai Law No. 7 of 2025 regulates contracting activities. Its scope includes special development zones and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre. Specified airport activities and other exempted activities are excluded.

Classification means the approved category and capacity within which a contractor may operate. The legal team should check the relevant activity, registration, and technical or financial limits.

The Dubai Government’s official announcement confirms restrictions on subcontracting without prior approval.

Reported statutory penalties include:

Fines from AED 1,000 to AED 100,000.

Doubled fines for repeat violations within a year, capped at AED 200,000.

Suspension from contracting activities for up to one year.

Downgrading or removal from the registry.

Cancellation of commercial licenses.

Measures against technical staff and professional certificates.

Existing contractors have a year from the law’s commencement to regularize their status. The committee may extend this by another year. The law takes effect six months after publication.

Ask the firm to verify the current compliance stage and any implementing decisions. Do not confuse a transitional period with permanent permission to ignore registration requirements.

Confirm the Dispute Forum and the Named Team

Jurisdiction means the authority of a court or tribunal to hear the dispute. It must be checked before filing or promising a procedure.

An arbitration clause directs specified disputes to private decision-makers rather than an ordinary court trial. Read the full clause and any steps required before a claim can begin.

Ask the firm:

Which court or arbitration process does this clause identify?

Who has experience before that forum?

Who will sign and deliver formal notices?

Who will appear, if court advocacy is required?

Which language will the filings use?

Will technical experts be needed?

The governing law and dispute forum are different questions. A reference to Dubai does not answer both. Ask for a written explanation if the contract mentions more than one court or arbitral institution.

If a payment or termination notice is already running, discuss the immediate document review on WhatsApp. Provide the document and its service date.

Our arbitration lawyers in Dubai can assess the clause and the agreed route to a decision.

Look for a Plan to Prove Time and Money

A strong construction case needs more than a large bundle of emails. The firm should identify which record proves each part of the claim.

For a payment dispute, useful evidence may include:

The agreed payment mechanism.

Requests for payment and supporting measurements.

Certificates or written acceptance.

The reason given for withholding money.

A schedule showing payments and the remaining balance.

For delay, ask how the team will connect events to the affected work and completion date. A delay expert examines the schedule and the cause of lost time. A cost expert assesses the sums claimed.

Keep original records and their dates. Avoid reconstructing progress from memory after the site team has moved on.

The firm should also explain what cannot yet be proved. If a claimed sum lacks support, the next step may be collecting evidence rather than demanding immediate payment.

Our construction litigation lawyers in Dubai can review the evidence needed for a court claim.

Keep Structural Claims and Ordinary Defects Separate

Under Article 821, the new Code provides a ten-year structural guarantee for qualifying collapse and defects threatening structural integrity or safety. It starts when the owner takes delivery.

Article 824 sets a separate three-year period from collapse or discovery for the warranty claim. Article 823 makes exclusion or limitation of the statutory liability void.

These are not identical clocks. Ask the firm to identify the relevant dates and the engineer’s actual role. A cosmetic defect does not automatically qualify as a structural safety claim.

Article 832 generally permits subcontracting unless the agreement or work requires personal performance. The main contractor remains responsible to the owner. Dubai’s regulatory approval requirements need separate attention.

Articles 6 and 7 address changes to claim periods that were not complete when the new law began. Ask for a deadline calculation rather than relying on a general limitation summary.

Agree the Cost and Responsibilities in Writing

A clear engagement letter sets out the legal work and payment arrangement. Compare the proposed work, not only the headline fee.

Check whether the price includes:

Initial review and a written advice note.

Contract drafting or amendments.

Negotiations and formal notices.

Court or arbitration submissions.

Translation and technical experts.

Appeals and enforcement work.

Ask how extra work will be approved. Confirm who receives updates and how quickly urgent instructions can be handled.

Faris Raian is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates. He has more than 15 years of legal experience. This includes five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation and dispute resolution. He also handles arbitration, real estate, and corporate and commercial law.

More on Selecting Counsel and Preparing Contractor Claims

For lawyer selection, use our guide to choosing a contract lawyer in Dubai.

For claim preparation, read how to file a case against a contractor in Dubai.

Questions Clients Ask When Choosing Construction Counsel

What does a construction lawyer do?

A construction lawyer advises on project contracts, performance, payment, defects, and disputes. The required work depends on your role and project stage.

How do I choose a construction lawyer in Dubai?

Check relevant project experience, the proposed team, forum experience, and fees. Ask for a clear first step based on your actual documents.

Which documents should I bring to a construction dispute review?

Start with the signed contract, amendments, notices, and payment records. Add drawings, progress records, and defect reports relevant to the issue.

Can a contractor recover unpaid certified sums?

Potentially. The contract, due date, certification, deductions, and available defenses determine the position. Certification alone does not resolve every payment dispute.

Can a construction dispute go to arbitration?

Yes, where a valid arbitration agreement covers it. Check the clause, required preliminary steps, and the forum before starting proceedings.

Can an owner terminate a contractor during the project?

Possibly. Contract rights and applicable statutory remedies must be assessed. Notice failures and compensation exposure can make an immediate termination costly.

Appoint Counsel Before the Next Critical Step

Choose the team that can explain the next deadline and the documents supporting your position. Confirm the scope before signing or escalating the dispute. Use Contact Us to arrange a construction matter review with the agreement, latest notice, and project summary.



