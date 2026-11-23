A recurring leak, uneven floor or widening crack can become a dispute about more than repair costs. The parties may disagree about what caused the problem, whether it existed at handover and who must correct it. A lawyer in Dubai can help owners connect the technical evidence to the applicable contract and legal remedy before valuable records disappear or a filing deadline passes.

Identify the defect and the responsible party

Start by separating the visible symptom from its cause. Dampness might result from defective waterproofing, a leaking installation, later alterations or maintenance failures. An independent engineer should assess the likely cause, urgency, affected areas and suitable remedial work. Photographs alone rarely answer every technical question.

Then identify the relevant legal relationships. A buyer pursuing a developer under a sale agreement is not necessarily bringing the same claim as an employer pursuing its building contractor. Obtain the sale agreement, construction contract where available, approved drawings, specifications, warranties and variation records. For common areas, establish who has authority to commission investigations and pursue the relevant claim.

Variations deserve particular attention. Compare the original specification with authorised changes, substituted materials and the work actually delivered. A complaint about missing work may turn on the agreed scope, while an installation failure may require testing to identify workmanship or product defects. Keep these issues distinct so that the expert addresses the factual questions relevant to each allegation.

Understand the developer warranty in Dubai

Article 40 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 creates specific developer obligations for jointly owned real property. The developer must remedy structural defects for ten years from the project completion certificate. This is not a ten year warranty for every cosmetic imperfection.

For defective installations, including mechanical, electrical, sanitary and sewerage installations, the developer remains responsible for repair or replacement for one year from handover to the owner. If the owner refrains from taking possession for any reason, that period starts from the project completion certificate instead. Article 40 also preserves other statutory rights and warranties, so the expiry of this particular period does not answer every possible claim.

Distinguish the contractor and engineer warranty

The current federal Civil Transactions Law is Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025, effective from 1 June 2026. The dates and circumstances of older projects require separate consideration before deciding which provisions apply.

Under Article 821, where an engineer designs a building or fixed installation for construction by a contractor under that engineer's supervision, they are jointly liable for qualifying total or partial collapse within ten years. The warranty also covers defects threatening structural integrity and safety. This period runs from the employer taking delivery of the work, unlike the completion certificate trigger for the developer's structural obligation under Dubai law.

Article 822 distinguishes design and supervision responsibilities. An engineer engaged only for design is not responsible under that provision for defects in the execution method; an engineer supervising execution shares responsibility for execution defects arising under that supervision. Article 823 invalidates clauses excluding or limiting this statutory warranty.

Article 824 sets a separate filing limit: a warranty claim is inadmissible after three years from collapse or discovery of the defect. Owners should therefore seek advice when a defect becomes apparent, rather than treating the ten year warranty as permission to postpone action.

Preserve evidence and request a practical remedy

Keep dated photographs, inspection reports, snagging lists, maintenance records and correspondence. Record when the problem first appeared, when each party was notified and what repairs were attempted. Preserve original files and invoices. Where urgent work is needed for safety or to prevent further damage, document conditions before, during and after the intervention where safely possible.

A lawyer in Dubai can review the contractual notice requirements and frame a request for inspection and correction. The technical report should distinguish the original defect from later damage, assess proposed repairs and explain the estimated cost. A compensation demand should identify the loss claimed and its connection to the defect, with supporting evidence rather than an unexplained total.

If defective work is discovered while construction is continuing, Article 818 provides a notice and correction mechanism and further remedies subject to its conditions. Replacing a contractor or terminating immediately without assessing those conditions can create a separate dispute.

DIAC’s Annual Report 2024 records construction and real estate disputes as 58% of administered cases and construction contracts as 41% of underlying contracts. These sector and contract figures are not a count of construction defect claims. A defect case still requires technical evidence and the correct legal basis.

Choose the correct dispute forum

Article 42 of Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 gives the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre exclusive jurisdiction over disputes concerning rights and obligations under that law and its implementing resolutions. Other construction claims require their own jurisdiction assessment, including the contract and any arbitration agreement. Neither the property location nor an arbitration clause alone should be treated as the complete answer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does every crack qualify for structural protection?

No. The cause and seriousness matter. An engineer should assess whether it is superficial or threatens structural integrity and safety. Other remedies may remain relevant to defects outside the federal structural warranty.

2. Does a repair promise protect every deadline?

Do not assume it does. Obtain advice on the applicable filing period and whether any communication or procedural step legally affects it. Keep negotiations and deadline management under review together.

3. What should I bring to the first legal meeting?

Give your lawyer in Dubai the contracts, completion and handover documents, inspection evidence, repair history and a dated chronology. Explain the remedy you want and any immediate safety or access concerns.

4. What should an initial defect report distinguish?

Separate the visible symptom, probable cause, affected area, urgency and proposed remedial work. Identify the records or testing needed to confirm the assessment. Keep the original specification and authorised changes available so the report addresses the work actually agreed.

5. How should urgent repairs be documented?

Keep dated photographs and inspection findings before, during and after the intervention where safe. Record why immediate work was needed, who authorised it and the costs incurred. Preserve removed items or identifying information where practicable, while addressing safety and preventing further damage.