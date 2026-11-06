Construction Contract Law In The UAE And The Duties It Sets For Each Party

What Construction Contract Law Requires Before Work Starts

Construction contract law in the UAE sets duties for the owner and contractor, including payment, proper work, and delivery. The contract and applicable legislation decide how those duties work on a specific project. The new Civil Transactions Law took effect on June 1, 2026.

Earlier facts and acts require a separate transition review. Before signing or making a claim, check the work scope, agreed price, notices, and evidence. A missed contractual step can weaken an otherwise valid claim.

Checks to Complete Before Signing or Sending a Notice

Start with the signed contract, not an invoice or an unsigned proposal.

Confirm which company must perform each obligation.

Check the approved design and who may order changes.

Identify payment dates and any inspection requirements.

Record the completion date and notice procedure.

Check the governing law and the court or arbitration process.

Preserve delivery records for every formal notice.

Ask counsel for a short action plan. Avoid replacing the contractor or stopping work without that review.

Identify the Governing Civil Code and Contract Terms

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduced the new Civil Transactions Law. Articles 812 to 839 contain its muqawala rules, meaning rules for an agreement to make something or perform work for payment.

Article 812 defines that agreement. Article 813 requires a defined scope and quantity. The contract must also state the work method, completion period, and price.

Article 4 sets a rule against applying the new law to earlier facts and acts. Legislation may provide an exception. A project agreed before June 1, 2026 may require the 1985 Civil Code.

Identify when the relevant act occurred and which obligation is disputed.

Articles 6 and 7 set separate rules for claim periods. These are periods after which a court may refuse to hear a claim. New rules apply to periods not yet completed. Earlier rules govern how the period began, stopped, or restarted before the change.

When the new period is shorter, Article 7 addresses its starting point and any shorter remainder under the old law. Counsel should calculate the actual deadline.

Use the official Civil Transactions Law text when checking these provisions.

Our construction lawyers in Dubai can compare the project terms with the applicable statutory duties.

Materials and Workmanship Remain the Contractor’s Responsibility

Article 814 allows a labor-only contract, where the owner supplies materials. It also allows the contractor to supply all or some materials.

Under Article 815, contractor-supplied materials must meet the contract or applicable custom. The contractor answers for their quality.

Article 816 addresses materials supplied by the owner. The contractor must:

Store and protect them with ordinary care.

Follow technical standards during the work.

Return unused materials.

Answer for loss or damage attributable to the contractor.

Repay the value of materials made unusable through negligence, with compensation where justified.

The contractor must report faults in owner-supplied materials at once. It must also report other factors that prevent proper work. Failure to notify creates exposure for the resulting consequences.

Article 817 normally places the cost of extra tools and machinery on the contractor. The contract or custom may provide otherwise.

Keep material approvals, delivery receipts, and inspection records together. They help distinguish defective materials from poor storage or incorrect installation.

Correct Defective Work Before Escalating the Remedy

Article 818 requires work to follow the contract and agreed period. Without agreed terms or timing, recognized professional standards and a reasonable period apply.

The owner may serve a rectification notice for defective work or a breach of the agreed terms. It requires the contractor to correct the problem. The notice must allow a reasonable period.

If correction does not follow, the owner must establish the facts. It may then end the contract or hire another contractor at the first contractor’s expense.

Immediate termination may be requested in the cases listed in Article 818. These include impossible correction and delay that makes timely completion clearly unlikely. Conduct showing an intention not to perform can also matter.

Preserve photographs, inspection reports, and the condition of unfinished work before anyone alters the site. A clear defect record supports both the remedy and the cost claim.

Article 819 also addresses damage caused by the contractor’s acts or workmanship. An unavoidable event can exclude liability under that provision.

Our construction litigation lawyers in Dubai can assess defect notices and the evidence supporting a claim.

Payment Depends on Delivery and the Agreed Mechanism

Under Article 825, the owner must take delivery when completed work is placed at the owner’s disposal. Unjustified refusal after formal notice can shift the risk of later damage without contractor fault.

Article 826 makes payment due on delivery unless the parties agree otherwise. Article 827 covers distinct or significant completed parts and unit-priced work. Payment follows inspection and acceptance, unless agreed otherwise.

A unit price is an agreed rate for a measured quantity of work.

If no price is specified, Article 830 provides for a fair price and the value of materials supplied. Article 831 separates the engineer’s fees for design and estimates from fees for managing and supervising work. The parties may agree otherwise. A fair fee applies where none is set.

Record these items for each payment request:

The work measured or completed.

The relevant contract rate or milestone.

Inspection and acceptance evidence.

Any deduction and its stated basis.

The amount paid and balance disputed.

For a payment or notice issue, discuss the contract documents on WhatsApp. Identify the due date before treating nonpayment as a right to stop work.

Price Increases and Changes Need Different Tests

A lump-sum price is a fixed total for an agreed scope. Article 829 generally prevents an increase merely because materials, labor, or other costs rise.

A variation is a change to the agreed work. Under Article 829, extra payment for design changes requires the statutory basis. This includes owner fault, or owner authorization with an agreed increase.

Article 829 also covers exceptional general events that could not have been foreseen. These must undermine the financial basis of the contract. After weighing both parties’ interests, a court may:

Extend the work period.

Increase or reduce the price.

End the contract where appropriate.

This requires more than an assertion that the job became expensive.

For unit-priced work, Article 828 requires notice of the expected excess over the estimated quantities. Failure to notify can defeat recovery of excess costs. If the excess is burdensome, the owner may withdraw without delay and pay for completed work, or continue and pay the increase.

A request for a change does not always prove agreement on its price.

Structural Liability Has Two Separate Clocks

Decennial liability is the statutory ten-year protection for qualifying collapse and dangerous structural defects. Articles 821 to 824 govern it under the new Code.

The engineer and contractor can be jointly liable for total or partial collapse and defects threatening structural integrity or safety. The guarantee starts when the owner takes delivery. Article 821 addresses structures intended to last less than ten years.

Article 822 distinguishes design-only work from supervision. A designer answers for defects in the design prepared. A supervising engineer can share liability for faults in work under that supervision.

Article 823 makes clauses excluding or limiting this liability void. Article 824 separately bars a warranty claim after three years from collapse or discovery of the defect.

The ten-year guarantee and three-year claim period serve different purposes. Record delivery, discovery, and the first expert inspection as separate dates.

Subcontracts and Exit Rights Need Their Own Review

Article 832 permits subcontracting, meaning work passed to another contractor. The contract or nature of the work may require personal performance instead. The main contractor remains responsible to the owner.

Article 833 does not generally give the subcontractor a direct claim against the owner for sums due to the main contractor. The provision recognizes referral by the main contractor.

Article 834 addresses completion and termination by agreement or court order. Article 835 allows a termination request where an excuse prevents performance or completion.

Article 836 permits an owner to withdraw before completion. Compensation must cover expenses, completed work, and expected profit. The court may reduce lost profit fairly. It must deduct relevant savings and earnings from alternative work.

Article 837 addresses force majeure, an unavoidable event beyond the parties’ control. If it destroys the work before delivery, the contractor cannot claim work payment or expenses. Material loss falls on the supplier. Formal delivery notices and fault may change the result under the article.

Under Articles 838 and 839, death can end a contract requiring the contractor’s personal work or qualifications. Otherwise, inadequate assurances from heirs can support a termination request. The estate receives payment for beneficial work and expenses within the provision’s limits.

Article 820 permits retention of an owner’s item in specified circumstances where the contractor’s work changed it. It does not create an unrestricted right to hold property for payment.

Our arbitration lawyers in Dubai can review the dispute clause. Arbitration uses appointed private decision-makers to resolve a dispute.

Check Local Compliance Alongside Contract Duties

Dubai Law No. 7 of 2025 adds contractor registration and classification rules. Prior approval for subcontracting may be required. Dubai Law No. 3 of 2026 separately concerns building quality and safety.

A license check belongs alongside contract review. Check the rules for the activity and location. Federal contract rules do not cover every compliance issue.

Faris Raian is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates. He has more than 15 years of legal experience. This includes five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation and dispute resolution. He also handles arbitration, real estate, and corporate and commercial law.

More on Contract Breaches and Risk Allocation

For contract remedies, read our guide to breach of contract under UAE law.

For negotiated risk terms, see limitation of liability clauses in the UAE.

For a contractor who will not correct work, read contractor refusal to repair defects in the UAE.

Questions Owners and Contractors Ask Before Acting

What must a construction contract contain?

Article 813 requires a clear scope and quantity. The work method, completion period, and price must also be stated. Supporting drawings and schedules should make those obligations usable.

Can a contractor stop work for nonpayment?

Possibly. Article 222 concerns refusal to perform matching obligations that are due. Check the payment terms and required notices before suspending work.

Are FIDIC contracts used for UAE construction projects?

Yes. FIDIC means the International Federation of Consulting Engineers. Its standard forms are widely used, but project amendments and applicable UAE law still need review.

Can a subcontractor demand payment directly from the owner?

Not automatically. Article 833 requires the relevant referral arrangement. Check the subcontract and any direct payment documents first.

Can the owner end the contract before completion?

Yes, subject to Article 836 and the applicable contract. Expenses, completed work, and lost profit may remain payable, with statutory adjustments.

Does every building defect carry a ten-year guarantee?

No. The statutory protection concerns qualifying collapse and defects threatening structural integrity or safety. Other defects require analysis of separate contract and legal rights.

Preserve the Record Before Changing the Project

The safest next step is a document review tied to the payment, defect, or termination issue. Do it before replacing work or missing a notice deadline. Use Contact Us to arrange a construction contract review with the agreement and dated project records ready.



