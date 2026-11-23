Two people may agree to buy a property together and later disagree about almost every aspect of ownership. One wants to sell, while the other wants to keep receiving rent. One paid most of the purchase price, but the registered shares reflect a different arrangement. A separate dispute may arise with the building management over common facilities or service charges.

These situations require different legal questions to be answered. Anyone searching for the best lawyers in Dubai for a property ownership dispute should look for advice that identifies the right, the evidence and the remedy involved. A disagreement about the title, an account between owners and a complaint about a building's common areas should each be examined on its own terms.

Dubai Land Department’s 2025 results, announced by the Government of Dubai Media Office, recorded more than 270,000 real estate transactions worth AED 917 billion. These are market activity figures, not the number or value of ownership disputes, and do not establish the merits of a particular claim.

Establish the registered position first

Obtain the current title deed and relevant information from the Dubai Land Department. Check the property description, registered owners, shares, mortgage and any recorded restrictions. Where a company owns the property, identify the company and its authorised representatives separately from its shareholders.

Article 7 of Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006 gives the Property Register strong evidentiary status, with challenges to its data linked to proof of fraud or forgery. Article 9, as amended by Law No. 7 of 2019, requires registration of dispositions creating, transferring, changing or extinguishing property rights for those dispositions to take effect.

Payment records remain important, but a bank transfer should not be treated as an automatic amendment of the registered title. The legal assessment must distinguish a claimed ownership right from a possible repayment or accounting claim.

Separate co ownership from building management disputes

Joint ownership can describe different relationships. Two siblings may hold undivided shares in one apartment. Separately, each apartment owner in a development may have rights in the building's common parts.

Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 regulates jointly owned developments, including common parts, management and service charges. Its rules should not be confused with the general question of how two registered owners end their shared ownership of one property.

This distinction affects the documents needed. An argument about selling an apartment requires its title and the arrangements between the owners. A dispute about use of a roof, parking area or shared facility may require approved plans, the building regulations and the master community declaration. Begin with the document that defines the particular right in dispute.

Examine what the owners agreed about money and occupation

Collect the purchase agreement, financing records and correspondence explaining the intended shares. Identify who paid the deposit, instalments, mortgage, service charges and major repair costs. Record whether payments were described as contributions, loans, gifts or expenditure to be reimbursed.

Where one owner lives in the property, establish the agreement governing occupation. Was it intended to be free, temporary or subject to payment? If the property was rented to a third party, obtain the lease, receipts and management account.

A useful first step is a transaction schedule with supporting documents for each entry. It should show both receipts and expenditure. Asking only for a share of gross rent, without addressing legitimate costs or the agreed arrangements, can produce an incomplete account.

Understand the current federal rules on shared property

Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 introduced the current Civil Transactions Law, effective from 1 June 2026. Its timing and application should be assessed where a dispute includes older agreements or events.

Article 1052 recognises a co owner's ability to use, exploit and dispose of a share without prejudicing other owners' rights. Articles 1059 and 1065 address partition by agreement or court judgment where an owner seeks to leave shared ownership. These provisions operate alongside the registration and property rules applicable in Dubai.

An undivided percentage does not necessarily give its owner exclusive title to a particular room or floor. A proposed physical division must be examined against the approved property configuration and the permissions required for separate units.

Consider a buyout before seeking a judicial sale

A negotiated buyout may give the owners greater control over timing and price. Agree how the property will be valued and whether the valuation assumes vacant possession or an existing tenancy. Identify the mortgage balance and the costs that must be discharged before transfer.

The agreement should state the price, payment mechanism, transfer date and consequences if finance is unavailable. It should also resolve outstanding rent, occupation and expenditure claims. A promise to pay later should not leave uncertainty about when ownership is transferred or what security protects the unpaid amount.

If the parties prefer an open market sale, agree who can appoint the broker, approve offers and sign the required documents. Set a review date if the property does not sell, rather than leaving an indefinite arrangement that reproduces the original disagreement.

Know the limits of a court ordered sale

Article 1067 addresses cases where physical partition is impossible, harmful or significantly reduces value. It provides a route involving the owner's share and, where that share cannot be sold, a possible sale of the whole property with distribution according to shares.

The same article includes an important safeguard: a sale request is not accepted where it would cause greater harm to the remaining owners. It also regulates when a renewed request may be made after rejection. A demand for sale should therefore explain the proposed solution and its consequences for everyone affected.

Valuation evidence, the property's physical characteristics, existing occupation and any applicable special regime can matter. Property litigation lawyers in Dubai should assess these issues before treating an auction as inevitable.

Deal with service charges through the correct process

For jointly owned developments, the approved budget and charging basis are central. Articles 25 and 27 of Law No. 6 of 2019 address owners' contributions and RERA approval. Article 28 prevents owners from simply refusing approved charges, while Article 29 restricts coercive measures that prevent lawful use of units or facilities.

Request the approved charges, account history and explanation of the disputed item. Identify whether the complaint concerns calculation, payment allocation or the quality of the management service. Those issues may require different evidence and remedies.

Article 32 provides enforcement measures for unpaid service charges, including a notice process and a lien. Ignoring the account because another complaint remains unresolved can therefore create a separate problem. Obtain advice about challenging the charge while protecting the property's transfer and enforcement position.

Identify any required preliminary or specialist proceedings

The route to court depends on the nature of the claim. Dubai Resolution No. 4 of 2025 includes applications to divide property held in undivided shares within the jurisdiction of the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes, excluding estate related subdivision disputes.

Inherited property requires particular care. Establish the heirs, estate orders, any minor's interest and the authority to deal with the asset. A dispute over a property held through a family arrangement may also require review of a special legal framework and its governing agreement.

Before filing, ask counsel to identify the proper parties, the competent forum and any preliminary procedure. Combining unrelated requests without that analysis may complicate a claim that could otherwise be presented clearly.

Prepare evidence that answers the disputed question

For a title claim, identify the registration entry challenged and the transaction that produced it. For an account, connect each payment or receipt to the property. For a division request, obtain information about value, physical feasibility and existing rights.

An expert's assignment should be directed to those issues. A valuation alone may not resolve an argument about missing rental income. An accounting exercise may not answer whether a building can legally be divided into separate units.

Keep originals and complete communication threads. Explain gaps in the records openly so the legal team can decide whether official documents or further evidence are needed.

Questions when choosing the best lawyers in Dubai

1. Can one owner force an immediate sale

The available remedy depends on the applicable law, the property and the statutory conditions. Article 1067 includes safeguards, so an immediate sale should not be assumed merely because one owner requests it.

2. Does paying more automatically create a larger share

The registered position and the legal character of the payments must be examined. A greater contribution may support a claim, but its remedy cannot be decided from the transfer amount alone.

3. How should a property lawyer be assessed

Ask for a clear explanation of the title position, possible claims, evidence gaps, settlement options and enforcement steps. The best lawyers in Dubai for a particular ownership dispute are those whose relevant capability and proposed work fit that dispute, with transparent fees and no guaranteed outcome.

4. Are service charge disputes the same as disputes between co owners?

No. Building management and common parts are governed by the relevant development documents and rules. A disagreement about ending shared ownership of one property requires separate assessment of title, the owners’ arrangements and the available remedy.

5. What documents should be prepared for an ownership dispute?

Start with the current title deed, purchase and financing documents, the owners’ agreement, payment records and any lease or management accounts. Add approved plans, valuations or estate orders where they relate to the disputed issue.