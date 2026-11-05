The message looks decisive. A supplier has written that the goods were received and the invoice will be paid. Yet the screenshot shows only a saved contact name, one sentence, and a time. It leaves unanswered who wrote the message, which delivery was discussed, and what happened in the surrounding conversation.

Lawyers in Dubai assessing digital evidence look at those unanswered questions. A message can be genuine and still mean something different from the meaning first attributed to it. An accurate record can establish that words were sent without proving the sender had authority to bind a company.

For a person involved in a dispute, the practical task is to preserve the record in a way that allows its origin and meaning to be examined. That takes more care than collecting the most favourable screenshots.

Navigate UAE law with confidence. Become a part of r/legaladviceUAE —your Reddit group for sharp analysis, strategic advice, and real solutions to complex legal matters.

Start with the proposition you need to prove

Ask what the communication actually establishes. Was a price agreed? Was delivery acknowledged? Did somebody accept a revised arrangement, or merely say that they would discuss it? These questions concern the content and its relationship to the disputed issue.

An illustrative example involves a contractor asking for payment for an additional task. The client replies that the work looks good. That reply may be relevant to the work's apparent condition. Whether it also establishes approval of the extra price depends on the surrounding exchanges, the parties' arrangements, and other applicable facts.

A lawyer in Dubai can identify the proposition supported by a record and the separate point that still requires evidence. This distinction prevents a case from resting on an attractive quotation that does less work than the client expects.

The UAE Evidence Law includes electronic correspondence and other forms of electronic material within its framework. It also addresses production of electronic evidence in its original format or by other electronic means. Recognition of a category of evidence leaves questions about its reliability, relevance, and legal effect to be assessed in the particular matter.

Identify the account and the person behind it

A display name is a label chosen in an application or contact list. It may be helpful for navigation, but further information can be needed to link a message to a particular person. Look for the account identifier, telephone number, email address, and other records connecting the account with the communication.

Identity can be disputed even when the account belongs to the expected person. A shared company mailbox may be used by several staff members. A device may have been accessible to somebody else. An account may have been compromised. Those possibilities should be examined when there is a concrete reason to question authorship.

Lawyers in Dubai may consider the pattern of exchanges alongside independent records. Earlier correspondence, a subsequent action, or a transaction linked to the same discussion can help evaluate an attribution. Several connected records can offer a better basis for analysis than a contact photograph or profile name alone.

Keep the distinction between authorship and authority visible. An employee may have sent a genuine message about a proposed discount. The person's ability to commit the business to that discount is a separate issue requiring assessment.

Preserve the conversation around the selected message

The lines immediately before an apparent agreement may set conditions. The lines after it may explain a correction, rejection, or reference to another transaction. Attachments can carry terms that the short message itself leaves out.

In an illustrative dispute, a customer writes that the balance will be paid after delivery of the outstanding components. A screenshot ending just before the condition would give a misleading impression of the promise. A longer sequence may also reveal that the parties were discussing a different invoice from the one later claimed.

Preserve relevant surrounding material, including references that make the exchange intelligible. Identify any known gaps. If a conversation contains deleted messages, say so. Where an export omits media files, record that limitation and preserve the files through an appropriate lawful method if available.

Lawyers in Dubai need to examine communications that weaken a proposed interpretation as well as those that support it. A later challenge is easier to assess when the complete relevant sequence has already been considered. Selective presentation creates uncertainty about both meaning and reliability.

Retain the source alongside the readable copy

A screenshot is a visual representation of what appeared on a screen at a particular point. Its convenience makes it useful for initial reading. Depending on how it was made, it may omit account information, attachments, full dates, or technical data that could assist further examination.

Preserve the available original records and devices within your lawful control. For email, the message in its native form can retain information beyond a printed page, including technical headers and attachment details. For a chat, the appropriate preservation method may involve the existing account data, an export, associated media, or specialist work. The right method depends on the system and the issue.

Avoid treating a newly typed transcript as the original communication. If you need a transcript for readability, label it accurately and keep its connection to the underlying record clear. The same principle applies to a translation or summary. Each is a separate representation that should be capable of comparison with its source.

Ask a lawyer in Dubai whether a technical specialist is needed before replacing a device, migrating an account, or attempting complicated extraction. A well meant attempt to tidy the data can alter the material somebody later needs to inspect.

Explain changes made during collection

Records can pass through several hands before reaching an adviser. A colleague exports a chat. Another employee places the file into a shared folder. Somebody renames attachments and converts the material into a PDF. That sequence should be described so the present file can be understood.

Record who collected the material, when it was collected, and which system or account supplied it. Keep earlier versions where appropriate. If a file was converted or compressed, preserve its source as well as the working version. This account of handling helps distinguish changes made for presentation from changes to the underlying content.

Technical checks can also have limits. A digital fingerprint calculated for a file may help establish that the same file has remained unchanged after that calculation. It does not independently prove that everything in the file was genuine beforehand. The origin of the record still matters.

The lawyers in Dubai reviewing the dispute should be told where the chain of information becomes uncertain. If the only available copy came from an unknown sender, that fact belongs in the assessment. It may affect what further enquiry is needed and how confidently the record can be relied upon.

Check times attachments and later versions

A timestamp can look precise while leaving room for misunderstanding. Systems can display times in different zones or formats. A forwarded email may show the time of forwarding more prominently than the original transmission. Record the displayed information accurately and establish its meaning before constructing a chronology.

Attachments create another common difficulty. Two files may have the same name and different contents. A discussion referring to the attached quotation may concern an earlier version from the one now held in the project folder. Match the communication to the file that accompanied it whenever that connection can be established.

Consider an illustrative supply dispute in which an order quantity was revised during negotiations. The buyer preserves the final purchase order, while the seller presents an earlier email attaching a larger quantity. Both documents may be genuine. Resolving the disagreement requires examining the progression of the exchanges and the legal significance of the later changes.

People searching for the best lawyers in Dubai may understandably focus on experience with digital evidence. In a particular case, the decisive skill can be the ability to recognise that several authentic records describe different stages of the same transaction.

Collect and share evidence through lawful channels

Having an interest in a dispute does not establish unrestricted access to someone else's accounts, devices, or private communications. Collection must respect the legal limits that apply to the material and the method used. The UAE Cybercrimes Law addresses privacy violations involving information networks and technology, subject to its statutory conditions.

Seek advice before accessing another person's account, making a concealed recording, or distributing private material. Where relevant information is held by somebody else, ask about the formal procedures that may be available to request it. A claim that evidence would be helpful does not resolve the legality of obtaining it.

Sharing deserves attention too. Confirm the adviser's agreed file transfer method before sending sensitive material. Check the recipient and access permissions, and flag any unrelated personal information in the file. A dispute file may contain unrelated personal details or third party communications. Decisions about redaction and disclosure should preserve the evidential source while respecting the applicable requirements.

Public posting can expand a private dispute and create additional consequences. The assessment of a record belongs in the legal process appropriate to the matter. Social media reactions cannot resolve its authenticity or legal significance.

Turn the record into a clear legal question

Describe what you believe the electronic material establishes, where it came from, and what uncertainty remains. For example, you may have the full exchange but lack information about the sender's authority. Or you may know the participants and hold only a forwarded image. Those situations require different next steps.

To discuss the significance of digital communications in your dispute, contact Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. Explain the source of the record so the enquiry can focus on its reliability and legal meaning.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices for advice involving digital evidence?

His reported work on disputed WhatsApp evidence provides a concrete reason to consider him. It shows the relevance of his advisory experience when a legal conclusion depends on who created a message, what it means and how reliably it is connected to a person.

2. What was his contribution to the reported Ajman WhatsApp case?

Dr. Hassan Elhais assisted the defence in questioning the attribution and authentication of messages relied on against the accused. The appeal resulted in an acquittal; the reported reasoning illustrates the significance of testing the evidential link in that particular case.

3. How does his cybercrime work relate to messages and online records?

His cybercrime analysis addresses disputes involving online communications and digital transactions. That is relevant when the question for Dr. Hassan Elhais concerns both the meaning of a communication and the legal significance of how it was obtained or attributed.

4. What should a client ask Dr. Hassan Elhais to examine about a screenshot?

The question should identify what the screenshot is said to prove and what is disputed about it. A focused brief can ask him to assess the significance of missing context, uncertain authorship or differences between the image and the underlying conversation.

5. How should a digital-evidence enquiry to him be prepared?

The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with a description of the record's source, the complete conversation available and the disputed proposition. The enquiry should explain whether the material remains accessible in its original account or device.

Related Links