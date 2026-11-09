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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Choosing The Best Lawyers In Dubai For Commercial Disputes

Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
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Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr. Hassan Elhais, along with the team of legal consultants and prominent local lawyers across the...

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When commercial relationships break down in the UAE, businesses face critical decisions about legal strategy, jurisdiction, and recovery prospects. This guide examines how to assess legal advisers by focusing on practical questions: which procedure applies, what evidence is needed, and whether the proposed action connects to a realistic commercial outcome.

United Arab EmiratesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Hassan Elhais
Hassan Elhais

A supplier stops delivering, a customer withholds payment, or shareholders disagree about who can control the company account. Each situation requires a different response. Businesses searching for the best lawyers in Dubai should therefore assess how a legal team investigates the dispute, identifies the correct procedure and connects legal action to a realistic commercial objective.

The useful question is whether the proposed adviser can explain what should happen next and why. A strong first assessment should address the parties, documents, deadlines, available remedies and prospects of collecting any money awarded. These practical checks help business owners compare legal support before committing to proceedings.

Start with the result the business needs

Write down the immediate problem and the preferred outcome. Recovering an overdue invoice may require a focused debt claim. A disagreement over management authority may require a review of corporate approvals before anyone sends instructions in the company name. A dispute over defective services may need technical evidence before the loss can be calculated.

Separate the amount already lost from future commercial concerns. Consider whether the business needs continuing supply, access to records, an orderly shareholder exit or protection against further loss. Ask the lawyer to explain which objectives can realistically be pursued together and which may require separate steps.

Provide a short chronology, including the next contractual deadline. An early conversation becomes more useful when the adviser can distinguish an urgent decision from a matter that allows further investigation.

Confirm the company and the authority to act

A trading name alone is insufficient to identify the parties. Bring the trade licence, incorporation documents, current memorandum and articles where applicable, shareholder agreement, management appointments and relevant resolutions. Check which entity signed the contract and which entity issued or paid the invoices.

Federal Decree Law No 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies must be read with its amendments, including Federal Decree Law No 20 of 2025. The company form, registration and applicable free zone rules matter when assessing governance and authority. Advice based on an old template may overlook changes affecting the company.

In a shareholder dispute, identify whether the proposed client is the company, an individual shareholder or another group entity. Their interests may differ. Ask who can authorise legal instructions, approve a settlement or sign a power of attorney. Ownership of shares should not simply be treated as authority to act for the business.

Check which law applies to the events

Contract review should cover the governing law, payment conditions, notice requirements, termination rights, limitations of liability and dispute clause. Any amendments, purchase terms or incorporated documents may change the analysis.

There is also an important date issue. Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 introduced the new Civil Transactions Law from 1 June 2026 and repealed the 1985 law. Article 4 of the new law states that it does not apply retroactively to preceding facts and acts unless otherwise provided. Advice should therefore consider the dates of the contract and relevant events, together with any specific temporal rules, rather than automatically applying the newest provisions to everything.

Ask the adviser to identify the provisions that actually affect the proposed claim. A list of law numbers is less useful than an explanation of how a notice, disputed acceptance or contractual exclusion changes the available options.

Establish the forum before answering the claim

Court jurisdiction, governing law and the place of arbitration are separate issues. A contract referring to UAE law does not by itself answer where proceedings belong. The lawyer should examine the precise dispute clause, the parties and the connections to the proposed forum.

Under the federal Arbitration Law, Federal Law No 6 of 2018 as amended, the authority to agree to arbitration and the writing requirement matter. Article 8 also requires a defendant seeking to rely on an arbitration agreement in court to raise that objection before a request or defence on the merits, subject to the statutory conditions. Obtain advice before submitting a substantive response.

DIFC Courts jurisdiction also needs a proper basis. Article 14 of Dubai Law No 2 of 2025 sets out jurisdictional grounds and permits civil and commercial claims where parties expressly agree in writing through specific, clear provisions. An English contract or an international shareholder does not alone establish that agreement.

The DIFC Courts’ 2025 service statistics record 117 claims in the Civil and Commercial Division, with a total claim value of AED 2.6 billion. These are figures for that division, not all Dubai business disputes or amounts successfully recovered. They do not establish jurisdiction or predict the outcome of a particular commercial claim.

Preserve a usable evidence file

Keep signed agreements, amendments, purchase orders, delivery records, acceptance certificates, invoices, account statements and relevant communications. Preserve original electronic files and complete message conversations, including attachments and dates. Avoid replacing the record with selected screenshots or editing documents to make the narrative clearer.

Create a separate chronology and calculation of the claim. Explain the basis of each amount, payments received, disputed credits and any alleged defects. Include documents that appear unfavourable so the legal team can assess the response and potential counterclaim.

For a management dispute, preserve meeting notices, voting records, resolutions and evidence of the authority being challenged. The adviser should identify what is missing, whether technical or accounting expertise is useful, and what translation or authentication the chosen procedure requires.

Match the procedure to the dispute

For a documented debt, determine whether the payment order procedure is mandatory. Article 143 of Federal Decree Law No 42 of 2022 requires that route when the creditor's right is established in writing, electronically or on paper, is due, and concerns a specified monetary debt or qualifying movable property, subject to the statutory exceptions. Article 144 requires the creditor first to serve a payment demand by a method allowed by the Code, giving at least five days to pay. The demand must cover at least the right claimed in the petition, which must include proof of the debt and service. An invoice alone does not establish that every condition is satisfied.

Where facts or amounts require extensive examination, the proposed route needs separate assessment. If there is evidence that assets may disappear or business records are at risk, raise it immediately and ask whether a protective application is legally available. Urgency must be supported by facts.

Settlement can also be explored alongside preparation. Ask whether a proposal should include security, instalments, release terms and consequences of default. Any agreed compromise should be signed by properly authorised parties.

Compare the team the budget and the recovery plan

When assessing the best lawyers in Dubai for a particular commercial dispute, ask who will analyse the documents, conduct negotiations and appear in the relevant forum. Confirm appropriate professional registration, representation arrangements and the process for checking conflicts. Agree who provides updates and how urgent instructions are handled.

Request a written scope and fee arrangement. Articles 46 and 49 of Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2022 address written retainers and the description of the work entrusted to the lawyer. Ask whether the proposed engagement covers only initial advice, proceedings, appeals or enforcement.

Budget separately for court or arbitration charges, experts, translations and enforcement work where relevant. Ask what could change the estimate and what approval is needed for additional work. Any estimate of recoverable costs should explain its legal basis and uncertainty.

Finally, discuss recovery before filing. Identify what is known about the debtor and the location of potential assets. A judgment or award may require further enforcement proceedings, particularly where assets are abroad. The commercial decision should reflect likely collection difficulties as well as the strength of the claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What should I bring to the first consultation?

Bring the contract and amendments, company documents, relevant correspondence, financial records and a brief chronology. Include any notice or court document received and its delivery date. Explain the outcome you want and any approaching deadline.

2. Does an arbitration clause always prevent court proceedings?

The clause requires review for validity, scope and applicability. Some court applications may still be relevant, including support for arbitration or enforcement. If sued in court, seek advice promptly because the timing of an arbitration objection can matter.

3. How can I compare lawyers without relying on rankings?

Compare relevant experience, the proposed strategy, representation arrangements, communication and written fees. Ask each adviser to identify the main uncertainty and the next practical step. Useful advice should help you make an informed business decision without promising a result.

4. What should a commercial claim calculation explain?

Link each amount to the agreement, invoice, payment or other source record. Show credits, refunds and disputed items separately. Distinguish losses already incurred from future concerns and identify which figures depend on further accounting or technical evidence.

5. How should a company prepare instructions for a legal team?

Identify the proposed client, the authorised decision maker and the commercial outcome sought. Supply the relevant corporate approvals, complete contract history and next deadlines. Agree who will provide documents, approve settlement proposals and receive updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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