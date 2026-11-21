This guide explains wadeema law uae rights and the duties owed to children. Wadeema law in the UAE is Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights, which gives every child below 18 a set of rights and places duties on parents, custodians and institutions. A child is every human being born alive and below 18 years of age, and the child's interest comes above any other consideration (Article 1). Read the law on the UAE legislation portal.

The law applies without discrimination because of race, gender, country, religion, social status or disability (Article 3).

wadeema law uae rights for children

The rights are grouped by subject.

Right What the law says Article Life and safety The child has the right to life and safety, and the State ensures growth, development and protection 7 A name, birth registration and nationality A name that does not involve contempt or prejudice. Immediate registration in the birth register. A nationality under the laws in force 8 to 10 Lineage The right to be traced back to his legal parents. Parents or guardians must extract the papers that prove birth and nationality 11 A voice The child can express his opinion freely, according to age and maturity, and must have the opportunity to express it on measures taken about him 12 Privacy and honour No arbitrary intervention in his life, family, home or correspondence, and no prejudice to his honour or reputation 13 Protection from work No employment before 15, and no exploitation or recruitment in work that exposes children to danger 14 Family care The child is entitled to custody, feeding, maintenance and protection of his person, religion and property under the laws in force. He is entitled to personal relations and direct contact with both parents, subject to the laws in force 16, 17 Health Health services under the laws in force. No sale of tobacco or intoxicants to a child, and no smoking in vehicles or indoors where a child is present 18, 21 Alternative care Subject to the personal status laws and the law on children of unknown parentage, a child permanently or temporarily deprived of his natural family environment is entitled to alternative care through a foster family or, if there is none, a care institution 24 Education Every child is entitled to education, and the State acts to prevent school dropout and violence in educational institutions 31, 32

What the law requires of parents and custodians

Parents and custodians carry specific duties.

Provide the child with family safety in a family with strong and close relations, and educate, protect and guide the child (Article 15).

Do not expose the child to abandonment, displacement or neglect, frequently leave him without supervision, quit guiding him, or refrain from enrolling him in an educational institution (Article 35).

Do not subject the child to torture, physical assault or any act that compromises his emotional, psychological, mental or moral safety (Article 36).

Respect the child's right to be heard, to privacy and to contact with both parents, subject to the laws in force (Articles 12, 13 and 16).

This guide focuses on children's rights. For reporting concerns and seeking help, read whether a child can report abusive parents in the UAE.

How the law fits with family law

Before it rules on custody, the court asks for a report on the social, psychological, health and criminal status of the person applying for custody (Article 59). The Personal Status Law governs custody, maintenance and guardianship, and the Child Rights Law adds the protective layer. For urgent family court remedies, see how to get emergency custody of a child in the UAE.

The Wadeema law is built on the child's interest, so every decision about a child, from custody to protection measures, is judged by it. Parents and custodians carry specific duties, such as registering the child, enrolling him in school and not leaving him unsupervised. Breaches can be criminal offences.

If you need advice on a child's rights, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the Wadeema law

Who is a child under the Wadeema law?

Every human being born alive and below 18 years of age (Article 1).

At what age can a child work?

The law prohibits employment before 15 and the exploitation of children in dangerous work. The executive regulation and the labour law set the conditions (Article 14).

Does the law apply to expatriate children?

Yes. The rights apply without discrimination because of race, country, religion or social status (Article 3), and the law applies to children in the State.

Can a child give his opinion in a custody case?

The child has the right to express his opinion and to be given the opportunity to do so on measures taken about him (Article 12). Under the Personal Status Law, a child of 15 can choose which parent to live with, unless the child's interest requires otherwise (Article 122). The choice is therefore subject to the conditions in that law and to the child's interest.