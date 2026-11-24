To understand how to appeal a divorce judgment in the UAE, check the deadline and prepare a statement explaining the errors you want corrected. File it with the competent Court of Appeal. For judgments governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, the appeal period is 30 days.

It starts the day after issue or service, depending on how the judgment is classified.

Can you appeal, and what is the deadline?

Article 9 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 sets a 30-day appeal period for the personal status matters covered by that law. First, check that the judgment is open to appeal and that this law governs your case. A civil divorce under a separate legal framework may need a different assessment.

Article 10 gives two starting points for the 30-day period. The first applies to a judgment classified as given in the parties’ presence. Count from the day after the judgment was issued.

The second applies to a judgment classified as deemed given in their presence. Count from the day after the judgment was served on the person against whom it was issued.

Check the classification written in the judgment and the service record. Whether you physically attended the final hearing does not, by itself, determine the starting date.

How to appeal a divorce judgment in the UAE step by step

Start by gathering your documents. Prepare the judgment, its case number and date, and the relevant service record. Add the documents that support your objections.

Then prepare the statement of appeal. Under Article 164 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, the Civil Procedure Law, it must identify the judgment and its date. It must explain your appeal grounds.

It must also state exactly what you want the court to change.

Submit the appeal within the deadline. File through the competent Court of Appeal’s Case Management Office or its electronic filing service. Complete the required document and fee procedures.

After filing, follow the case. Keep your filing confirmation. Follow the court’s directions for further submissions and any hearings.

For related guidance, see challenging custody orders in the UAE.

What grounds can support a divorce appeal?

An ordinary appeal can challenge an error in applying the law, the assessment of evidence, or a procedural defect that affected the judgment. Explain the specific error and how it affected the result. Under Article 167, the appeal court reviews the challenged parts and may consider new evidence and defenses, but new claims are generally not allowed.

When can you request reconsideration instead?

A petition for reconsideration is different from an ordinary appeal. Article 171 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 permits it against final judgments and decisions only on specified grounds. It is not a general way to restart an expired appeal period.

One ground is fraud by the opponent that affected the judgment. Another is a judgment based on documents later admitted or judicially established to be forged, or on testimony later ruled false. It also applies if the applicant obtained decisive documents after the judgment that the opponent had prevented from being submitted.

The article also covers a judgment on something the parties did not claim, or more than they claimed. It covers a judgment whose operative part contradicts itself. It applies if the judgment was issued against a person who was not properly represented in the case.

It also covers a person bound by the judgment who was not joined or did not intervene. That person must prove fraud, collusion, or gross negligence by their representative.

Article 172 sets a 30-day deadline, but the starting date depends on the ground. For fraud, forgery, false testimony, or withheld documents, it runs from the relevant discovery, admission, ruling, or appearance of the document specified in that article. For a person bound by the judgment who did not join or intervene, the relevant trigger concerns their representative.

The period runs from the discovery of that representative’s fraud, collusion, or gross negligence. For improper representation, it runs from service of the judgment on the person concerned or their proper representative. The other grounds follow the general rules for starting the challenge period.

Considering a Divorce Appeal? Discuss your judgment, service record, appeal grounds, and any enforcement concerns with Faris Raian. Discuss Your Divorce Appeal

What happens while the appeal is pending?

Under Article 214 of the Civil Procedure Law, compulsory enforcement is generally unavailable while an ordinary appeal remains possible, unless expedited enforcement applies by law or court order. Article 215 makes maintenance judgments and specified child handover and contact judgments enforceable on an expedited basis. Filing an appeal does not automatically suspend these parts.

For example, during a maintenance case, the court may order temporary maintenance for the wife and children at the wife’s request. That decision is enforceable immediately by force of law under Article 100 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024.

Where expedited enforcement applies, you may ask the Court of Appeal for a stay under Article 221 of the Civil Procedure Law. The court may grant a stay where enforcement risks serious harm and may require security or other protection for the judgment creditor. On the merits, the appeal court may uphold, amend, or set aside the judgment.

It may also reject an appeal on procedural grounds.

For related guidance, see recovering unpaid alimony in Dubai.

Cassation has a separate rule. Under Article 177 of the Civil Procedure Law, a cassation challenge stays enforcement of a judgment granting divorce or annulment. This does not automatically suspend separate maintenance or child-related orders.

Judgment or court-recorded settlement

You need to know which document you are dealing with. A recorded settlement is not treated like a judgment in a contested case.

If the parties settle before the Family Guidance and Reform Center, the supervising judge approves the record. It then has the force of an enforcement instrument. Under Article 8 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, it cannot be challenged through the usual routes unless it breaches that law.

It is not open to an ordinary appeal merely because a party has changed their mind. Check the type of settlement and the law governing it before choosing a procedure.

For related guidance, see recognition of a foreign divorce in the UAE.

Do you need a lawyer to file a divorce appeal?

For an ordinary appeal, parties may generally appear in person or appoint a lawyer, subject to the applicable representation rules under Article 52 of the Civil Procedure Law. Cassation is different: Article 179 requires the petition to be signed by a lawyer admitted before the relevant higher court.