Learning that another country wants your arrest raises immediate questions about liberty, travel and family responsibilities. A search for criminal lawyer Dubai should lead to a careful assessment of the actual request, the governing treaty and the available evidence. Extradition has its own legal tests, so a response should begin by identifying exactly what the foreign authorities seek.

Identify the legal route

Federal Law No 39 of 2006 concerning International Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters, amended by Federal Decree Law No 38 of 2023, provides the federal framework. Article 2 preserves applicable international conventions and permits cooperation on reciprocity. Treaty provisions must therefore be checked before relying on the general statutory rules; the absence of a bilateral treaty does not itself prevent extradition.

Extradition concerns surrender for foreign investigation, prosecution or sentence enforcement. Deportation concerns removal from the UAE under separate judicial or administrative powers. Although both may involve leaving the country, they are different legal processes. Establishing which process is actually involved helps identify the relevant authority, documents and response.

Test the alleged conduct and sentence

Under Article 7, the alleged conduct must be punishable in both countries by at least one year of deprivation of liberty or a more severe penalty. For sentence enforcement, at least six months must remain unserved. Different offence names or legal elements do not necessarily defeat dual criminality. The comparison concerns the underlying conduct, subject to the applicable treaty.

A useful review separates allegations from established procedural facts. What conduct is attributed to the individual? When and where did it allegedly occur? Is the request based on an arrest warrant or an enforceable conviction? For a conviction, obtain a reliable account of the sentence and time already served. A newspaper report rarely answers these questions adequately.

Understand the role of the UAE authorities

The Minister of Justice reported 576 incoming extradition requests to the UAE in 2025, with court decisions issued in 178 cases and the other requests under review or awaiting additional information. These figures describe the processing of requests; they do not establish how many people were surrendered or predict the result of an individual defence.

The statutory process involves a written request through diplomatic channels, Ministry of Justice scrutiny and referral to the Public Prosecution. Required material includes identity information, relevant foreign law and judicial documentation, with Arabic translations and prescribed authentication. Missing information can prompt a request for supplementary material rather than an immediate final rejection.

Urgent provisional detention can precede the completed extradition request. Article 17 requires presentation before the Public Prosecution within 48 hours of arrest and permits a lawyer to attend questioning. Release on guarantees may be considered under the relevant provisions, but should never be assumed merely because the formal papers have not arrived.

In contested proceedings, the competent court considers whether extradition is legally permissible and issues a reasoned decision. This is not the same exercise as trying the underlying foreign charge. The defence should connect documents and submissions to the extradition requirements while coordinating separately with counsel handling the foreign proceedings.

Build objections around evidence

Article 9 prohibits extradition of UAE citizens and identifies other refusal grounds involving UAE jurisdiction, certain political or military offences, discriminatory prosecution, previous or ongoing proceedings and limitation periods. Political offence protection has express exclusions, including terrorism, war crimes and genocide. Residence in Dubai is not equivalent to UAE citizenship.

The provision also addresses torture, inhuman or degrading treatment, a harsh punishment disproportionate to the offence and inadequate minimum procedural guarantees. These concerns require focused supporting evidence. Relevant material may include court records, medical documents, documented threats and information explaining how the identified risk applies to the particular person.

A criminal lawyer Dubai residents instruct should organise the evidence by objection rather than submit an undifferentiated collection of documents. For example, a previous judgment needs to be connected to the same alleged offence, while a limitation argument needs verified dates and the relevant legal rule. Accurate translations and a clear chronology help the legal team explain the issue coherently.

Preserve review rights

Article 22 gives the requested person and the Attorney General or delegate 30 days from the court decision to challenge it before the competent reviewing court. Under Articles 24 and 26, ordinary surrender requires a final decision no longer open to challenge and ministerial approval. Record the decision date promptly and obtain advice on the applicable filing requirements.

Written consent can support expedited surrender under Articles 13 and 14, so its legal consequences need explanation before signing. The speciality rule also limits proceedings for earlier offences outside the permitted scope, subject to statutory exceptions. Ask counsel to explain the proposed surrender terms and any requested undertakings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does an INTERPOL Red Notice automatically authorise extradition?

No. INTERPOL describes a Red Notice as a request to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar action. It is not an international arrest warrant. National authorities apply their own law, and the notice does not replace the UAE extradition assessment.

2. Does residence in Dubai prevent extradition?

Residence alone does not create the protection that Article 9 provides to UAE citizens. The applicable treaty and the statutory refusal grounds still need to be assessed against the facts and documents.

3. What should I discuss at the first consultation?

Explain how you learned of the request and provide every document received, including notices with dates. Ask who will handle UAE submissions and coordinate foreign advice. When comparing criminal lawyer Dubai search results, seek a clear explanation of the proposed work, costs and communication arrangements rather than a promised outcome.

4. How should records from another country be organised?

Keep the original documents and complete copies, with a clear list of dates, issuing authorities and case references. Separate translations from the underlying records and identify any missing pages. Ask the UAE legal team which authentication and translation requirements apply to the material it intends to submit.

5. What should a written representation plan identify?

The plan should identify the present procedural stage, the immediate dates to protect, the documents still required and who handles each part of the work. Clarify how UAE counsel will coordinate with foreign counsel, how fees are staged and who will provide updates when a decision or further request arrives.