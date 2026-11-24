An international child custody dispute in Dubai turns on three things: where the child lives, any existing judgments, and the applicable Personal Status Law. A foreign judgment is not enforced automatically in the UAE. The 1980 Hague Convention on International Child Abduction does not apply in the UAE. Where Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 applies, the child’s best interests guide custody decisions under Article 114.

Which Court Decides An International Child Custody Dispute In Dubai?

Dubai Courts’ jurisdiction depends on legal links, not on the child’s or parents’ passports alone. The starting rule is Article 3(1) of the Personal Status Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024). UAE courts hear cases against citizens and foreigners with a domicile, residence or place of work in the UAE.

Article 20(5) of the Civil Procedure Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022) covers certain claims against foreigners with no domicile or residence in the UAE. These include guardianship-related claims where the child lives in the UAE.

A custody claim may be filed where the plaintiff’s or defendant’s domicile, residence or place of work is located. It may also be filed where the marital home is located (Article 3(3)(b) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

Which Custody Law Applies?

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 applies to non-UAE citizens, unless one of them insists on another law permitted by Article 1(3). Non-Muslim residents may instead fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, which provides for joint custody under Article 10. This is subject to its scope and the exceptions in Article 1.

When a party raises foreign law, the court identifies the law that governs the specific issue. Article 16 of the Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025) deals with guardianship and related protective measures. Article 29 blocks foreign law that conflicts with UAE public order.

The two UAE frameworks differ on three main points.

Starting Point After Divorce

Law 41 of 2024: custody goes first to the mother, then the father, unless the child’s best interests require otherwise (Article 114).

custody goes first to the mother, then the father, unless the child’s best interests require otherwise (Article 114). Law 41 of 2022: joint and equal custody after divorce, subject to the exceptions in Article 10 and Article 13 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023.

End Of Custody

Law 41 of 2024: custody normally ends at 18, but may continue in the cases listed in Article 123.

custody normally ends at 18, but may continue in the cases listed in Article 123. Law 41 of 2022: joint custody lasts until 18, after which the child chooses (Article 4(4)).

The Child’s Choice

Law 41 of 2024: at 15, the child may choose which parent to live with, unless the child’s best interests require otherwise (Article 122).

at 15, the child may choose which parent to live with, unless the child’s best interests require otherwise (Article 122). Law 41 of 2022: the child chooses at 18 (Article 4(4)). Article 18(8) of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 also refers to the child’s wishes at that age.

Our guide on what fathers’ rights are after divorce in the UAE explains how custody and guardianship divide between parents.

To discuss your international custody dispute in Dubai, contact us via WhatsApp or the Contact Us page.

Can You Enforce A Foreign Custody Order In Dubai?

Foreign custody judgments may be enforced in Dubai under Article 222 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022. The application goes to the Execution Judge, who must issue an order within five working days.

Enforcement is not approved automatically. The court must first confirm that the UAE courts have no jurisdiction over the original dispute. It must also confirm that the foreign court had jurisdiction under its own law.

Under Article 222(2), the judgment must also meet these conditions:

It is authenticated.

Proper notice was served and the party was represented.

It has res judicata effect.

It does not contradict a previous UAE judgment or breach public order.

Notarized foreign documents and court-certified settlement agreements may also be enforced under Article 224, subject to its conditions. Applicable international agreements must be considered under Article 225.

When The Hague Convention Does Not Apply

The UAE has not acceded to the 1980 Hague Convention, so its child-return procedure is not available in Dubai. A parent can still ask the competent court for custody or return-related relief under the applicable law or an applicable international agreement.

If the child has been taken abroad, the parent may also need to act in the country where the child is. Check any bilateral agreement before relying on it.

Our guide on custody of a child when the mother is abroad covers travel and foreign-order scenarios in more detail.

How To Prevent Child Travel Or Removal

Travel With Consent Or Court Permission

Under Article 116 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, a custodial parent may travel abroad with the child with the other parent’s written approval or the court’s permission. The court may allow up to 60 days per year against a guarantee of the child’s return. It may extend that period in the cases the Article lists.

Where joint custody falls under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, Article 21 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 requires court permission if the other parent objects to the trip.

If the custodian moves to live somewhere that does not serve the child’s interests, custody may be lost (Article 115(1)(c) of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024).

The Child’s Passport And Documents

The guardian may keep the child’s passport but must hand it to the custodian for permitted travel. If the guardian refuses without justification, the court may order the passport kept with the custodian (Article 117).

The custodian must not use the child’s identity documents for travel without the guardian’s or the court’s permission (Article 124).

Urgent Travel Bans

A parent who fears unagreed travel can ask for temporary protection. In joint custody cases under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, Articles 21 and 22 of Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 allow the court to decide the dispute. The court may also consider a temporary child travel ban.

An application for a temporary child travel ban goes to the competent court. At the enforcement stage, the Personal Status Execution Judge may issue a child travel ban under Articles 227 and 324(3) of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022.

Article 21 of that Law allows urgent protective measures in the UAE even where the court does not hear the main dispute. Item 20 of Schedule (2) of Dubai Law No. 21 of 2015 sets a fee of AED 100 for a travel ban application at the Family Courts.

Our article on child custody mediation in the UAE explains when court action should come before mediation.

Is Parental Child Abduction A Crime In The UAE?

Yes. Article 380 of the Crimes and Penalties Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021) punishes a parent or grandparent who abducts a minor child. The penalty is imprisonment or a fine.

The same Article covers refusing to return or hand over the child to the person entitled to custody or care under a final judicial decision or judgment.