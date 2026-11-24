Living with a new partner does not create a universal rule that every payment following divorce must stop. The answer depends on the governing law, the type of payment and the wording of the judgment or agreement. Formal remarriage and an informal living arrangement must be assessed separately.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai can help a paying or receiving spouse identify what has actually changed and whether that change supports a legal application. The useful starting point is the financial obligation itself. An allegation about someone's relationship should not become a substitute for reading the order and establishing the relevant facts.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court handled 640 civil divorce cases in 2025, according to ADJD statistics reported by WAM. That figure describes the court’s caseload; it does not measure maintenance variations, cohabitation disputes or likely financial awards.

Identify precisely what the judgment requires

Obtain the complete judgment, including any appeal decision, later variation and settlement incorporated into it. List each amount, the person entitled to receive it, the payment date and any stated end date. Check whether a single transfer covers several different obligations.

An order might include personal support, housing, school expenses and a payment compensating a spouse for the circumstances of divorce. These amounts can have different legal foundations. Monthly instalments of a fixed compensation award should not automatically be treated as continuing maintenance that can be recalculated whenever household expenses change.

Also identify which family law framework applies. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status and Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status contain different provisions. Nationality, religion, any permitted choice of law and the court that made the order can affect the analysis.

Understand the express civil alimony rule on remarriage

Article 9 of the 2022 civil personal status law allows a divorced woman to seek alimony after divorce. In the absence of relevant agreed terms in the marriage contract, the court assesses the request and its duration by reference to statutory factors, including the parties' financial circumstances.

Article 9 expressly provides for the wife's alimony to lapse if she marries another man. It also addresses the ending of her custody of the children and permits a new request to amend alimony after each year or according to changed circumstances. The particular award must therefore be read with the applicable provision.

The article does not expressly identify informal cohabitation as the same event as remarriage. A shared address, photograph or social introduction should not be presented as conclusive proof of a legally recognised marriage.

If remarriage is established, obtain advice about recording its consequences in the relevant court or enforcement proceedings. Identify the affected payment and date. Avoid assuming that the same event also cancels unrelated expenses or an existing balance of arrears.

Examine the financial effect of a shared household

A new household arrangement may matter if it changes circumstances the court is entitled to consider. For example, a claimed rental expense might now be shared, or another person may provide regular support. That is a question about actual resources and expenditure, not simply relationship status.

Prepare a comparison using the same categories and periods. Identify the previous rent, the present rent, each person's contribution and whether the arrangement is temporary. Explain any new costs as well as savings. A lower housing payment may coexist with increased medical or other necessary expenditure.

The proposed legal argument should connect the evidence to the particular award. A suggestion that someone appears financially comfortable is weaker than a supported explanation of how a relevant expense or income source has changed.

Review housing separately from personal alimony

The executive regulation of the civil personal status law distinguishes housing during joint custody from temporary housing assistance following divorce. Article 8 addresses housing allowance during joint custody and permits a whole or partial exemption for the father where the mother's financial capacity justifies it, subject to judicial assessment and an accounting expert's report.

Article 9 of that regulation separately addresses temporary housing assistance, with its amount and duration assessed against the relevant living and financial circumstances unless the marriage contract provides otherwise. These provisions illustrate why a request to stop all payments can overlook the nature of individual obligations.

Where someone else contributes to a home, explain who lives there, which expenses are shared and how the children's housing needs are met. Do not count the same saving twice across personal maintenance and a separate housing award.

Apply the correct rules under the 2024 Personal Status Law

The 2024 law distinguishes maintenance during marriage, maintenance during the waiting period after certain forms of divorce, and compensation following specified divorce circumstances. It does not place every payment into one indefinite category of former spouse support.

Article 99 concerns maintenance within a valid marriage, subject to its conditions, even where the wife has her own means. Articles 101 and 102 address different consequences after separation. Article 101 provides maintenance during the waiting period after revocable divorce and for a pregnant woman following irrevocable divorce until delivery. It distinguishes other situations and also addresses housing.

Article 102 provides a separate compensation entitlement in the divorce circumstances it specifies, assessed with reference to the husband's situation and the harm suffered, within the statutory limit. The possibility of payment by instalments does not make that compensation identical to ordinary recurring maintenance.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai should classify the award before considering whether a later living arrangement affects it. The form of divorce, pregnancy, relevant dates and terms of the judgment may answer questions that relationship allegations do not.

Check the procedure and effective date of any change

Where Article 97 of the 2024 law applies, maintenance can increase or decrease following changed circumstances. Ordinarily, a claim for adjustment is not heard within one year after the maintenance judgment becomes final, unless the court identifies exceptional circumstances. The article also governs the effective date of a reduction.

Do not assume a successful application will erase payments that became due earlier. Calculate the existing account separately from the amount proposed for the future. Identify any disputed period and ask for a precise ruling on it.

An application or allegation does not itself suspend an enforceable obligation. Where the law or order contains a termination event, obtain advice about the proper procedure for establishing that event and implementing its effect. Unilateral deductions can create an enforcement dispute before the underlying question has been resolved.

Protect the distinction between adult and child expenses

Money paid to a parent may be intended for the children. School fees, treatment and other child expenses should be identified separately from the former spouse's personal support. A new partner does not simply replace the legal parent's obligations because the adults now share a home.

Prepare a schedule that explains each child related amount and the relevant order. If a particular cost has changed, address that cost through the applicable process. Avoid using a dispute about adult relationships as the basis for withholding all family payments.

Use reliable records and a focused response

The paying party should state the legal ground, relevant event, supporting records and exact relief requested. The recipient should explain current resources, actual expenses and any inaccurate assumptions. Both sides benefit from a complete payment history and a consistent account of dates.

Use official status records and financial material obtained lawfully. Do not access another person's accounts, private communications or devices without authority. Where necessary records are unavailable, ask counsel about the appropriate disclosure or court procedure.

Any negotiated adjustment should identify the amounts affected, the effective date, treatment of arrears and obligations that continue. Complete the legal steps needed to make the arrangement effective in existing proceedings rather than relying on an informal conversation.

Questions for divorce lawyers in Dubai

1. Does living with a partner automatically end alimony

No universal rule produces that result. The governing law, award and any relevant financial change must be examined. Formal remarriage has an express role under Article 9 of the federal civil personal status law.

2. Can payments stop as soon as a variation case is filed

Filing does not itself suspend an enforceable order. Seek a decision addressing the relevant obligation and its effective date through the competent court or enforcement process.

3. What documents should be reviewed first

Bring the judgments, marriage contract, settlement, payment history and current financial records. Divorce lawyers in Dubai can distinguish a possible termination event from a request to adjust one component of support.

4. Does a new partner replace the legal parent’s obligation to meet child expenses?

No automatic replacement should be assumed. Identify each child related payment and the order supporting it separately from the former spouse’s personal support, and address any changed expense through the applicable process.

5. Can a fixed compensation award be treated as ordinary continuing maintenance?

Not automatically. Classify the award by its legal basis and the judgment’s wording. Payment in monthly instalments does not itself make a fixed compensation entitlement the same as recurring maintenance subject to adjustment.