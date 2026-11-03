Guardian Refusing A Marriage Under UAE Law

User Problem

A woman may accept a proposed husband, but her wali refuses to complete the contract. The guardian may question religion, character, finances, family background, or the proposed dowry.

Guardian refusing a marriage is legally important because the woman cannot simply bypass a required wali. Article 24 gives the court power to act when the statutory requirements are proved.

Quick Answer

Article 24 of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 addresses a Guardian refusing a marriage. If the woman accepts an equivalent man offering a usual dowry, the court may undertake the marriage upon her request or another interested party's request. The court may also transfer guardianship or authorize a suitable person to conduct the contract. Success depends on consent, equivalency, dowry evidence, the reasons for refusal, and the complete court file.

Solution

Document the proposal, acceptance, dowry, and refusal. Prepare evidence showing that the proposed husband meets the equivalency test and that the woman freely wants the marriage.

File through the competent Personal Status Court instead of arranging an informal contract. The court will examine the wali's reasons and decide whether Article 24 allows intervention.

Guardian refusing a marriage Under Article 24

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law regulates guardianship in Muslim marriage. Article 18 identifies the guardian as an element where the wife is Muslim.

A statutory exception applies to a non-citizen Muslim wife when her national law does not require a guardian. That exception should not be assumed without reliable proof of the foreign law.

Article 24 applies when a guardian, including the father, prevents a woman under his guardianship from marrying. The court must examine the proposed husband, her acceptance, and the dowry.

The Conditions the Court Must Examine

A Guardian Is Preventing the Marriage

The evidence should show an actual refusal or obstruction. Delay, silence, changing conditions, or refusal to attend may be relevant, but the court decides what the conduct proves.

A clear written request to the wali helps establish the proposal and his response. Messages should be preserved in their original form, with dates and sender details.

The Woman Has Accepted the Proposed Husband

The woman's consent is central. Article 21 also prohibits marriage without her consent and requires proof of consent in the marriage contract.

The court may hear directly from her. Family support cannot replace her own free and informed acceptance.

The Proposed Husband Is Equivalent

Article 42 requires equivalency at the time of the contract. The main statutory criterion is the husband's religious integrity, while custom is considered for other matters.

Equivalency belongs to the woman and her fully capacitated guardian. Distant guardians cannot normally object when the closest guardian is present and legally capable.

The court may consider specific evidence about religious integrity, conduct, and customary factors. Unsupported social preference should be separated from the statutory test.

The Proposed Dowry Is Usual

Article 24 requires a usual dowry. The file should identify the prompt and deferred amounts and explain why the total is customary for a woman in similar circumstances.

A vague promise or disputed figure can weaken the application. Written terms, family communications, and comparable customary information may help.

What the Court May Order

When the Article 24 conditions are satisfied, the court may undertake the marriage. The order allows the contract to proceed through the lawful judicial route.

The court may instead transfer guardianship to another guardian when an interest justifies that step. It may also authorize a person it considers appropriate to conduct the contract.

These remedies prevent private substitution of the wali. The authority comes from the court and should appear clearly in the marriage file.

What Happens During the Court Process

The court may notify the guardian and give him an opportunity to explain the refusal. His participation allows the judge to test the reasons against the statutory conditions.

The woman should be prepared to confirm her consent directly. The proposed husband may need to provide documents or testimony concerning equivalency and the agreed dowry.

The court can request additional records, translations, or witnesses. Procedural requirements depend on the competent court and the facts, so the current filing checklist should be confirmed.

A court application is not a punishment of the wali. It asks the judge to decide whether the legal conditions justify intervention and how authority should be exercised.

When the Guardian Attends and Objects

Attendance does not automatically validate the refusal. The judge considers the evidence supporting the objection and the woman's response.

The guardian should identify specific concerns rather than broad disapproval. If a concern can be resolved through lawful dowry terms, verification, or another safeguard, the parties may explore that option.

Settlement discussions should not pressure the woman into withdrawing a freely chosen proposal. Her consent remains required throughout the process.

Adult Women and Applicants Under Eighteen

Article 24 addresses a woman prevented from marrying an equivalent man whom she accepts. A separate provision applies to a person under eighteen whose guardian refuses marriage.

Under Article 19, the younger person may bring the matter to court. The court gives the guardian a period to attend and explain the objection.

If the guardian does not attend, or if the objection is unjustified, the court may conduct the marriage. Court permission and the safeguards for underage marriage remain necessary.

What May Count as a Justified Objection

Article 24 does not provide a closed list of acceptable reasons. It directs the court to the woman's consent, the proposed husband's equivalency, and the usual dowry.

A guardian should present concrete evidence tied to those issues or another applicable legal prohibition. General dislike, status concerns, or an unsupported rumor may carry limited weight.

The court considers both the guardian's explanation and the woman's evidence. No outcome should be predicted without reviewing the complete record.

A reason raised only after filing may still be examined, but its timing and supporting proof can affect its weight.

Equivalency Misrepresentation After the Contract

Article 43 addresses a later discovery that equivalency was falsely claimed, fabricated, or stipulated but absent. The wife and her guardian may request revocation.

If the guardian refuses to bring that request, the wife may refer the matter to court. This post-contract remedy is different from an Article 24 application to overcome refusal before marriage.

Practical Steps

Send the guardian a respectful written request identifying the proposed husband and dowry.

Preserve the guardian's reply, reasons, conditions, or continuing refusal.

Prepare proof of the woman's free acceptance and ability to participate.

Collect evidence relevant to the proposed husband's religious integrity and customary equivalency.

Record the agreed prompt and deferred dowry and why it is usual.

Check for any marriage prohibition or prior marital status issue.

File through the competent Personal Status Court.

Do not arrange a substitute guardian before receiving lawful authority.

Evidence and Documents Needed

Passports, Emirates IDs, and civil status records for both proposed spouses.

The woman's birth certificate and documents identifying the lawful guardian.

Messages, letters, or witnesses proving the proposal and refusal.

A written statement of the woman's acceptance and proposed dowry.

Evidence relevant to religious integrity, character, work, and customary equivalency.

Prior marriage, divorce, or death records where relevant.

Foreign-law evidence if the non-citizen exception under Article 18 is raised.

Certified Arabic translations and authentication for foreign documents.

Common Mistakes and Risks

Concluding an informal marriage without a wali or court authorization.

Treating the guardian's refusal as automatically unjustified.

Filing without proof of the woman's personal acceptance.

Ignoring the equivalency test in Article 42.

Failing to state or support a usual dowry.

Editing or deleting messages that show the chronology.

Confusing an adult Article 24 case with the under-eighteen process.

Assuming a foreign-law exception without proving the applicable law.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A family lawyer can identify the lawful guardian, test the evidence under Articles 24 and 42, and prepare the correct court request. The application should address every statutory condition.

Faris Raian and the family law team can assess a Guardian refusing a marriage without assuming that every refusal is wrongful. The guardian's stated reasons and the proposed husband's evidence must be compared.

Counsel can also protect the marriage from later challenges by ensuring that the court authority, consent, dowry, and final contract are documented. The result depends on the facts and records.

Applicable Legal Framework

The Article 24 route belongs to the Muslim personal status framework. Non-Muslim residents may instead fall under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status.

Nationality and religion can affect the applicable rules. Confirm the governing law before filing, especially where a party seeks to rely on foreign personal status law.

Relevant Legal Services

Relevant Success Story

Review the firm's relevant Success Stories for examples of document-led legal work. Earlier outcomes do not guarantee the same result. Every matter depends on its facts, evidence, documents, and legal circumstances.

FAQs

Can a wali refuse every proposed marriage?

No. Article 24 allows court intervention when the woman accepts an equivalent man offering a usual dowry.

Does Article 24 apply when the refusing guardian is the father?

Yes. The provision expressly applies even when the guardian preventing the marriage is the father.

Can the woman marry without going to court?

She should not bypass a required guardian privately. The lawful route is to obtain the court's intervention or authorization.

What does equivalency mean under UAE law?

Article 42 focuses on the husband's religious integrity and considers custom for matters other than religion.

What can the court do after unjustified refusal?

It may undertake the marriage, transfer guardianship, or authorize an appropriate person to conduct the contract.

What if the applicant is under eighteen?

Article 19 provides a separate court process. The guardian receives time to attend and explain the objection.

Final Takeaway

Guardian refusing a marriage does not automatically end the proposal. Article 24 supplies a judicial route when the woman consents, the man is equivalent, and the dowry is usual.

The safest next step is to preserve the refusal and prepare a complete court file. The outcome depends on consent, equivalency, dowry, reasons, and reliable documents.