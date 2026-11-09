Lebanese Divorce Lawyer In Dubai And Which Law Applies To Your Divorce

Establish the Legal Route Before Filing for Divorce

A Lebanese divorce lawyer Dubai residents instruct should first establish which law applies and where the judgment must work. Lebanese nationality alone does not decide the divorce rules. Religion, residence, marriage details, and requests to apply foreign law can affect the route.

Custody and financial claims also need separate attention. Bring the marriage certificate and existing court papers before choosing a procedure. Early review helps avoid filing under the wrong framework or overlooking the steps needed in Lebanon.

Prepare a Two-Country Plan Before Making a Request

Start with a family document review. Ask the lawyer to map the UAE proceedings and any work needed in Lebanon.

The first plan should identify:

The court able to hear the case.

The legal framework likely to apply.

Whether foreign law must be raised and proved.

Any urgent issue involving children or support.

The documents needed for service on the other spouse.

The recognition and registration steps expected in Lebanon.

Do not choose Lebanese law solely because it is familiar. Ask how it would affect the actual claims and the evidence required. Coordinate the UAE and Lebanese advice before taking positions that may conflict.

What a Lebanese Divorce Lawyer Dubai Residents Instruct Must Establish

Jurisdiction means a court’s authority to hear the case. Applicable law means the rules it uses to decide the issues. These questions are related but different.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 governs civil personal status for people within its scope. Personal status concerns family matters such as marriage, divorce, and parentage.

For non-Muslim foreigners residing in the UAE, Article 1 provides the starting framework unless a spouse insists on the home country’s law. Covered parties may agree to other family legislation in force in the UAE.

The official Civil Personal Status Law took effect on February 1, 2023. Article 1 addresses incidents occurring after its entry into force.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 contains the Personal Status Law. Article 1(3) applies to non-UAE citizens unless a permitted request for their own law or another agreed law is made.

That provision does not itself divide noncitizens by religion. Do not read it in isolation from the civil framework and other applicable rules.

Mixed-religion marriages need a specific assessment. A general article cannot settle the interaction between both spouses’ circumstances and the available legal routes.

Our family lawyers in Dubai can assess the applicable framework and the documents needed to establish it.

Lebanese Nationality Does Not Identify One Set of Family Rules

Lebanon has several personal status systems linked to religious communities. A Lebanese-law opinion must identify the relevant system and address the marriage itself.

Under the new UAE Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, Article 13 connects divorce and separation to the marriage country’s law. Article 22 preserves special legislation and relevant treaty rules.

Article 14 can require UAE law where a spouse was a UAE national at marriage. It also addresses later acquisition of nationality retained when proceedings begin. The legal-capacity exception must be considered where relevant.

Article 27 directs attention to the foreign country’s internal rules where it has several legal systems. Article 29 prevents application of foreign provisions contrary to UAE public order or morals.

If the applicable foreign law cannot be proved or its meaning established, Article 30 provides for UAE law. Proof of foreign law therefore needs planning, not simply a reference to nationality.

The 2022 civil law also refers to the earlier Civil Code’s conflict rules. Counsel must check the interaction with the current Code and the relevant dates. Do not assume that one provision overrides every other family rule.

Ask which Lebanese materials must be supplied, how they will be translated, and when the issue must be raised. The cited laws do not provide a universal filing method for every foreign-law request.

How Civil Divorce Differs From a Fault-Based Claim

Under Articles 7 and 8 of the 2022 civil law, either spouse may seek no-fault divorce. This means the spouse need not prove harm or blame to obtain the divorce.

The request uses the prescribed form. The other spouse must be duly served, meaning formally notified through the required process.

Article 3 excludes these civil divorce proceedings from referral to Family Guidance Committees. It provides for direct presentation to the court for judgment at the first hearing.

That rule does not guarantee a complete financial or custody settlement at the same hearing. Disputed service or related claims can require separate work. Avoid promises of a fixed total case duration.

Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 contains the executive regulations. These are detailed rules implementing the civil law. The relevant forms and current court requirements should be checked before filing.

For a matter governed by the 2024 Personal Status Law, divorce grounds and procedures require their own analysis. Do not apply the civil law’s no-fault process automatically to every Lebanese couple.

Our divorce lawyers in Dubai can review the proposed filing and service documents.

Financial Support Requires a Separate Evidence File

Alimony means financial support payable to a former spouse under the applicable rules. Article 9 of the civil law allows the divorced wife to request it after the divorce judgment.

Where the marriage contract does not settle the relevant conditions, the judge assesses the application and duration. Factors include:

The length of the marriage.

The wife’s age.

Both spouses’ financial positions.

The husband’s contribution to the divorce through relevant conduct.

Physical or moral harm and financial damage.

The wife’s interest in caring for the children.

The law provides for a court-appointed accounting expert’s report. Gather salary records, bank evidence, and a clear schedule of property and debts.

Article 9 also addresses the father’s payment of the mother’s custody costs during joint custody. The temporary period does not exceed two years and depends on the expert’s report.

The wife’s alimony ends on remarriage or when her custody ends under the provision. An amendment application may be made after each year or as circumstances change.

Do not assume that every foreign marriage produces an equal division of all property. Identify ownership, agreements, and the law governing each financial claim.

For an initial review, discuss the marriage and financial documents on WhatsApp. Describe any existing court date or urgent support issue.

Children Need Advice on Care and Legal Authority

Custody concerns the child’s care. Guardianship concerns legal authority over the child’s affairs. The two concepts should not be treated as interchangeable.

Under Articles 4 and 10 of the civil law, joint custody is the general starting point after divorce. Both parents share the right equally until the child reaches 18, after which the child has freedom of choice.

A parent may waive custody. The court may remove a parent from joint custody for an accepted reason, including danger or failure to perform duties.

Either parent may ask the court to decide a joint-custody dispute. The child’s interests guide the decision. A proposed parenting plan should address school, care arrangements, and communication.

The 2024 Personal Status Law has a different statutory structure. Article 114 starts with the mother after separation, then the father, maternal grandmother, and paternal grandmother. The court may depart from that order in the child’s best interests.

Article 123 generally ends custody at 18. It provides continuation in specified incapacity or illness cases, subject to the child’s interests.

Do not relocate a child or make international travel plans based only on an expected custody outcome. Existing orders and the applicable permission rules need review first.

Our child custody lawyers in Dubai can assess parenting arrangements and existing orders before travel.

Assemble Documents That Work Across Both Countries

Keep a single document inventory showing each document’s issuer, language, and current status.

Prepare:

The marriage certificate and any marriage agreement.

Both spouses’ passports and identity documents.

Children’s birth certificates and passports.

Proof of residence and contact details for service.

Income, property, debt, and support records.

Earlier judgments, applications, and settlement terms.

Relevant Lebanese civil extracts and registration records.

Attestation means official authentication of a document. Ask which papers need it and whether a certified Arabic translation is required. Do not assume that an informal translation will be accepted.

Use complete documents, including stamps, schedules, and final pages. A missing finality certificate can matter when the judgment is later used abroad. This certificate confirms that the judgment is final.

A Dubai Judgment Needs Further Steps in Lebanon

Recognition means accepting a foreign judgment’s legal effect. Registration records a civil status event. The two processes can require different documents and decisions.

The Lebanese Consulate’s civil status guidance describes divorce registration for Dubai and the Northern Emirates. It requires a final judgment or duly attested divorce certificate and supporting Lebanese records.

The published guidance says registration may begin three months after the final court judgment. The ruling must state when it became final. It also calls for a power of attorney to a representative in Lebanon. This document authorizes that person to act for the party.

That representative obtains an exequatur, meaning an order giving the foreign judgment legal effect, from the competent Lebanese court. Confirm the requirements for your marriage and judgment with Lebanese counsel.

Do not describe consular transmission as automatic recognition of every custody or financial order. Identify which parts of the judgment must work in Lebanon and which authority handles them.

Choose a Team With a Defined Cross-Border Role

Ask who will handle the UAE filing and who will advise on Lebanese law. Confirm the written scope, reporting language, and responsibility for translated documents.

Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has represented clients before UAE courts for more than 15 years. His practice includes family and personal status matters.

More on Parenting Across Borders and Divorce Routes

For parenting across borders, read our guide to international child custody disputes in Dubai.

Where the relevant Muslim personal status rules apply, see Sharia law divorce in the UAE.

Questions Lebanese Spouses Ask About Divorce in Dubai

How can expatriates get divorced in the UAE?

They must establish jurisdiction and the applicable legal framework. Non-Muslims within the civil law can use its no-fault procedure, subject to proper service.

How much does a divorce lawyer cost in Dubai?

Costs depend on the claims and work required. Ask for separate estimates for UAE proceedings, experts, translation, and any Lebanese representation.

Can one spouse obtain a civil divorce without the other’s agreement?

Yes. Articles 7 and 8 permit either spouse to request divorce without proving harm. The other party must still be duly served.

Can Lebanese law apply to a divorce in Dubai?

Potentially. Permitted foreign-law requests and conflict rules must be assessed together. Counsel should identify and prove the relevant Lebanese rules.

Does the mother automatically receive sole custody?

No. The civil law generally provides joint custody. The 2024 law has a different order, subject to the child’s interests and the court’s discretion.

Must a civil divorce go through Family Guidance first?

No. Article 3 excludes divorce proceedings under the 2022 civil law. Other legal routes may follow different referral requirements.

Confirm the Route Before Committing to Proceedings

The next step is a coordinated review of the marriage papers, children’s arrangements, and countries where orders are needed. Use Contact Us to arrange a cross-border divorce document review. Raise urgent hearings, support needs, or travel concerns at the outset.



