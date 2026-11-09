Divorce Lawyers In Dubai Explain UAE Child Custody

A custody dispute begins with practical questions. Who will collect the child from school, supervise homework and respond to a medical problem? How will the child spend time with each parent? Parents consulting divorce lawyers in Dubai need answers that connect these everyday concerns with the law governing their family.

The UAE has more than one custody framework. Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 contains the current general personal status rules, while Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 establishes a separate civil system for qualifying non Muslim families. Identifying the applicable framework is essential before assessing parental priority, shared care or a proposed change of residence.

Establish which law applies

Article 1 of the 2024 law applies to UAE citizens where either or both parties are Muslim. It also covers non Muslim citizens unless they have special provisions governing their sect or religion, or agree to another law permitted by UAE legislation. For foreign nationals, it applies unless a party invokes their own law or another agreed law that applicable legislation permits.

The 2022 civil law has its own scope and choices of applicable law. Nationality, religion, any relevant agreement and existing court orders therefore need review together. A foreign passport does not, by itself, settle the governing custody rules. Parents should bring their marriage documents and earlier judgments to the first consultation. Any proposed reliance on foreign law needs advice on whether and how it can apply in the particular proceedings.

Separate daily care from educational authority

Under Article 112 of the 2024 law, custody covers the child's protection, upbringing, care and interests, alongside the guardian's legal role. The same article expressly gives a mother who has custody educational authority in the child's interests. Describing every important school decision as exclusively the father's responsibility would overlook that provision.

Where an educational dispute arises, an interested party may approach the urgent matters judge. Article 112 also permits an application to transfer educational authority if the child's interests require it. Financial capacity is relevant to the statutory dispute procedure, and the child's maintenance rights remain intact.

For parents, the practical lesson is to identify the precise disagreement. A dispute about paying school fees, a school transfer and an application concerning educational authority may require different evidence and requests.

Understand parental priority and eligibility

Article 114 recognises custody as the child's right. During marriage, responsibility rests with both parents. Following separation, the stated order is the mother, father, maternal grandmother and paternal grandmother, followed by the court's assessment. The court may depart from that order in the child's interests. Priority therefore operates alongside eligibility and judicial assessment.

Article 113 requires mental capacity, appropriate age, trustworthiness and the ability to protect, raise and supervise the child. It also addresses dangerous health conditions, certain convictions and addiction. A parent must have reached 18 Gregorian years; a different custodian must have reached legal majority.

For a male custodian, Article 113 requires an eligible woman to live in the household and, where the child is female, a relationship within the prohibited degrees of kinship.

Further conditions concern religion and the custodian's household. For a female custodian, marriage to a man unrelated to the child engages a statutory condition, but the court may decide otherwise in the child's interests. The religion requirement likewise allows a specific exception for a mother of a different religion where the court considers it appropriate for the child. These qualifications make blanket claims about automatic loss of custody unreliable.

Recognise when custody may change

Article 115 identifies grounds for losing custody, including failure to satisfy the required conditions, neglect or inability to perform custody duties, and relocation that defeats the child's interests. It also addresses specified household circumstances, harmful misconduct and an unjustified failure to claim custody for more than a year after learning of the entitlement, subject to the child's interests.

A parent whose entitlement has ended may apply again when the reason for its loss disappears. That requires a court application; it is not an automatic return of the child. Evidence should explain both the original problem and what has changed.

Account for the age of the child

Article 122 allows a child who has reached 15 to choose residence with either parent, unless the child's interests require otherwise. The preference carries legal significance without overriding the protective qualification. Parents should avoid presenting it as an unrestricted right to decide every custody issue.

Article 123 ordinarily ends custody at 18 Gregorian years. It provides continuing custody for specified mental incapacity or incapacitating illness, unless the child's interests require otherwise. A general statement that any health problem extends custody would be too broad.

Distinguish civil joint custody

Under Article 10 of the 2022 civil law, shared and equal custody is the starting point following divorce. The law permits applications concerning sole custody, relinquishment, removal of a joint custodian and disagreements between parents. Judicial discretion remains directed towards the child's interests.

Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 develops that framework. Its provisions allow the court to organise the division of care when parents cannot agree, including holidays. They also address applications to remove a joint custodian, protective action and court intervention in disputes. Relevant concerns include abuse, unsafe living conditions and failure to fulfil custody responsibilities. A joint custody label does not resolve every scheduling or safety issue.

Prepare evidence that explains daily life

Start with a short chronology of the child's living arrangements and the disputed events. Collect school attendance information, relevant medical records, existing orders and communications you lawfully hold. Explain why each document matters. A large collection of messages can obscure the issue if dates, context and the requested remedy are unclear.

Prepare a realistic care proposal covering school journeys, supervision, appointments, accommodation and time with the other parent. Include work commitments and dependable childcare arrangements. If a concern involves safety, describe specific incidents and supporting records rather than relying on general accusations.

Where a child has additional educational or medical needs, explain the existing support arrangements and the effect of any proposed change. Include relevant professional recommendations and practical arrangements for attending appointments. A useful proposal shows how care will continue between households.

Dubai Courts’ 2024 Annual Report records 209 custody-related cases reviewed as social case studies. This is a measure of specific review activity, not the total number of custody claims or a count of awards to either parent. A care proposal still needs evidence explaining the particular child’s circumstances and the applicable legal conditions.

Divorce lawyers in Dubai can then assess which facts support the applicable statutory conditions, which issues need separate applications and whether urgent relief should be considered. Parents should also check document translation and certification requirements for their court before filing.

Make contact arrangements workable

Article 121 of the 2024 law provides for visits, outings and overnight stays by the parent without custody according to agreement, with the court deciding disagreements in the child's interests. It also addresses transport costs and enforcement.

A workable proposal should specify collection times, handover locations, school holiday arrangements and a method for reporting delays. These details help parents evaluate whether the arrangement can function during an ordinary school week. Travel abroad needs separate attention: permission to spend time with a child should not be treated as unrestricted permission to leave the country. The civil regulations expressly address travel disagreements and court permission.

The most useful preparation combines a clear legal question with a practical account of the child's needs. Bring the documents, identify the decisions requiring resolution and explain how the proposed arrangement would work.

Before signing an agreement, review whether its terms are clear enough to follow and enforce.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a father obtain custody after divorce

Yes. Under Article 114 of the 2024 law, the father follows the mother in the statutory order, and the court may depart from that order for the child's interests. Eligibility still matters. Where the civil regime applies, shared and equal custody is the starting point, subject to the statutory exceptions and court decisions.

2. Can a mother with custody decide educational matters

Article 112 expressly grants educational authority to the mother who has custody, subject to the child's interests. The law provides procedures for educational disputes and for an application to transfer that authority when justified. Responsibility for school fees and the precise terms of any existing order also need review.

3. Does a child decide where to live at 15

Under Article 122 of the 2024 law, a child aged 15 may choose residence with either parent unless the child's interests require otherwise. This qualified rule should not be assumed to govern every family using a different custody regime. Establish the applicable law before relying on the age threshold.

4. How should parents prepare a workable handover proposal

Specify collection times, locations, school holiday arrangements and how delays will be communicated. Explain work commitments, transport and the child’s support needs. Compare the proposal with existing orders and identify which details require agreement or a court decision.

5. What evidence helps explain a change in a child’s care needs

Provide dated school and medical records, existing support arrangements and relevant professional recommendations. Explain what has changed and how it affects the proposed care. Keep observations separate from assumptions and identify the precise decision or variation sought.