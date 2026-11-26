To assess a “warning letter uae labour law” issue, check both the disciplinary ground and the procedure. Article 39 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 lists written notices, written warnings, and other penalties. Executive Regulation Article 24 requires written allegations, an opportunity to respond, and a recorded investigation.

Requirements for a warning letter uae labour law

Article 39 lists seven disciplinary penalties. Written notice and written warning are separate sanctions.

Written notice to take note: No monetary effect

Written warning: No monetary effect

Deduction from wages: Not more than 5 days' wage in a month

Suspension from work: Not more than 14 days, without pay

Loss of the periodic increment: Not more than one year, where the establishment uses periodic increments

Loss of promotion: Not more than two years, where the establishment has a promotion system

Dismissal with gratuity preserved: The worker keeps his end-of-service gratuity

The procedure an employer must follow

A warning and termination raise different procedural questions; see UAE employment termination rules.

The employer must have a penalty regulation that sets out each penalty (Executive Regulation, Article 24(2)). An establishment with 50 or more workers must adopt work regulations that include penalties (Article 14).

Article 24(1) requires a proportionate penalty. Relevant factors include confidentiality, safety, financial impact, reputation, abuse of authority, repetition, and criminal or moral implications.

Before imposing a penalty, notify the worker of the allegation in writing and hear their response. Investigate the defense and record the process in minutes placed in the worker’s file under Article 24(3).

The worker must be told in writing the penalty, its type and amount, the reasons, and the penalty he would face on repeating the violation (Article 24(3)).

A worker cannot be accused of a violation discovered more than 30 days earlier, and a penalty cannot be imposed more than 60 days after the investigation ends (Article 24(4)).

Article 41(2) permits only one disciplinary penalty for each violation. Under Article 41(1), conduct outside the workplace is punishable only when connected with work.

How warnings relate to dismissal

Dismissal without notice for failure to perform basic duties needs a written investigation and two warnings, and the failure must continue (Labor Law, Article 44(4)).

Article 40(1) permits suspension for investigation for up to 30 days, with half pay withheld. Repayment is required if the investigation closes, finds no violation, or results only in a warning.

For the Ministry route, see filing a complaint against an employer.

A deduction from wages as a penalty cannot exceed 5% of the wage under the approved penalty regulation, and all deductions together cannot exceed 50% of the wage (Article 25).

If you receive a warning letter

Read what the letter says the violation is, the date and the penalty.

Check whether you were told in writing of the allegation and heard before the penalty, as Article 24 requires.

Check the 30-day and 60-day time limits.

You can raise a grievance with the employer's management, in writing, and the employer must tell you the result. You are not harmed for raising it (Article 24(5)).

You can also file a labor complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Other post-employment disputes can concern non-compete restrictions and employee rights.

Keep the letter, the minute of the investigation and your reply.

Legal source: Labor Relations Law

Legal source: Labor Law Executive Regulations