The UAE's new labour law is Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relationships, in force from 2 February 2022, as amended in 2022 and 2024. It repealed Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 (Articles 73 and 74). The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation publishes the consolidated text with the executive regulation, Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022.

The law applies to the private sector. Employees of federal and local government entities, the armed forces, police and security, and domestic workers are outside it (Article 3).

Core rules under UAE's new labour law

The law sets minimum rights, and a contract or an employer's programme can give more but not less (Article 65).

Topic What the law says Article Contracts A contract is made in two copies and concluded for a specified period, renewable by agreement. If the parties keep working after expiry without an express agreement, the original contract is treated as implicitly extended on the same terms 7, 8 Work patterns Full-time, part-time, temporary and flexible work, and others the executive regulation sets 7 Probation Up to six months. The employer must give 14 days' written notice to end it. Probation can be used only once with one employer 9 Wages Paid on the due dates under the Ministry's regulations. Deductions are limited to the cases in Article 25, with an overall cap of 50% of the wage 21, 25 Working hours A maximum of 8 hours a day or 48 hours a week, with limits on overtime and a paid weekend of at least one day 17 to 22 Leave Annual leave of 30 days for each year of service, maternity leave of 60 days, sick leave up to 90 days a year after probation, bereavement and parental leave 29 to 32 Notice Either party can end the contract for a legitimate reason on written notice of 30 to 90 days, and a party who does not give notice pays the notice period allowance 43 End of service benefits A full-time foreign worker with a year or more of service receives 21 days' basic wage for each of the first five years and 30 days for each year after, up to two years' wage in total 51 Final payment Wages and other entitlements are paid within 14 days of the end of the contract 53 Non-competition Up to two years, limited by time, place and type of work. It is void if the employer ends the contract in breach of the law 10 Language Contracts are in Arabic, with a second language the worker understands, and the Arabic text prevails 66

What the 2022 to 2024 amendments changed

Two articles carry the amendments most people mean by the new labour law.

Article Current rule Amended by Article 8, contract term A contract is for a specified period, subject to renewal. Contracts with an undefined term concluded under the old law had to be converted to fixed-term contracts (Article 68) Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2022 Article 54, individual disputes A dispute goes first to the Ministry for an amicable settlement. The Ministry can issue a final decision if the claim does not exceed AED 50,000, or if a party does not comply with an amicable settlement, whatever the amount. The decision carries a writ of execution Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024 Article 54(3), challenging a decision Either party can file a lawsuit within 15 working days of notification. The court sets a hearing within 3 working days and decides within 30 working days, and filing suspends the Ministry's decision Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024 Article 54(5), wages during a dispute The Ministry can require the employer to keep paying wages for up to two months if the dispute led to wages being withheld Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024 Article 54(9), limitation Claims under the law are not considered after two years from the termination of the employment relationship Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024 Article 60, penalties A fine of AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000 for violations such as employing without a work permit, misusing a permit, closing without settling dues, and appointing fictitious employees. The fine multiplies with the number of workers, up to AED 10,000,000 Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024; Art 62

For fictitious employment, only the Minister or his representative can start criminal proceedings, and the Ministry can settle at not less than 50% of the minimum fine, with the employer reimbursing any financial incentives received (Article 60).

What employers and employees should do

Employers: use a written fixed-term contract, keep payment records, follow the written procedure for any dismissal, and pay final dues within 14 days . See our guide to employment termination law in the UAE.

. See our guide to employment termination law in the UAE. Employees: keep the contract, payslips and messages, and bring any dispute to the Ministry within two years of the end of the relationship. For the complaint process, read how to file a complaint against an employer in the UAE.

Both: treat the Ministry stage as the first real hearing. A claim up to AED 50,000 can end there with an enforceable decision.

can end there with an enforceable decision. Remember that the Cabinet and the Minister issue resolutions under the law, for example on the minimum wage (Article 27) and on wage payment. Read the current resolution for any figure.

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that most disputes under the labour law turn on documents, namely the written contract, the termination notice and the proof of payment. He explained that since the Ministry can now decide claims up to AED 50,000 with an enforceable decision, both sides should prepare their papers before the Ministry stage, not after it.

If you need advice on a labour dispute or a contract, you can send us the documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about the new labour law

Is there an unlimited contract under the new law?

The law provides that an employment contract is concluded for a specified period, subject to renewal (Article 7(3) and Article 8). Undefined-term contracts under the old law had to be converted (Article 68).

How long do I have to bring a labour claim?

Claims are not considered after two years from the termination of the employment relationship (Article 54(9)).

Can the Ministry decide my case?

Yes, if the claim does not exceed AED 50,000, or if a party does not comply with an amicable settlement. The decision carries a writ of execution, and either party can challenge it by a lawsuit within 15 working days of notification (Article 54).

Are there court fees for a labour claim?

Labour claims are exempt from judicial fees at all stages, and so are requests by workers or their heirs whose amounts do not exceed AED 100,000 (Article 55).