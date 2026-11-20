This guide explains uae labour law for salary deduction under the federal private-sector framework. The UAE labour law for salary deduction lets an employer deduct from a worker's wage only in the cases listed in Article 25 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021. Each case has its own limit, and the total can never exceed 50% of the wage (Article 25(2)). Read the consolidated law on the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's site.

This guide covers private-sector employees under the federal law. Government employees and domestic workers are outside it (Article 3).

uae labour law for salary deduction explained

Check each line of your payslip against the list below.

Deduction Limit and condition Article 25(1) Recovering a loan the employer gave you Needs your written consent, and no interest can be charged. It must stay within the monthly deduction limits (a) Recovering amounts paid to you in excess of your entitlements No more than 20% of the wage (b) Contributions to bonuses, pensions and insurance As the legislation in force requires (c) Contributions to a savings fund, or loans owed to it The fund must be approved by the Ministry (d) Instalments of a welfare scheme or other benefits Approved by the Ministry, and you must agree in writing to join (e) Penalties for violations Only under a sanction regulation approved by the Ministry, and no more than 5% of the wage (f) A debt under a court judgment No more than a quarter of the wage, except alimony, where more can be deducted (g) Repairing damage you caused through fault or by breaking instructions No more than 5 days' wage per month. More only with court approval (h)

If several deductions apply at once, they can never exceed 50% of the wage (Article 25(2)). The law sets no separate loan cap beyond that, and the 20% limit applies to overpayments, not to loans.

The 50% limit is a ceiling, not a permission. It does not by itself authorise a deduction. A deduction is lawful only if it falls within one of the cases in Article 25(1) and respects the limit that applies to that case.

A worked example

The figures use a monthly wage of AED 12,000 and a 30-day month (Article 67), so one day's wage is AED 400. They are illustrations, not predictions.

Deduction Maximum How it is worked out Recovering an overpayment AED 2,400 20% of 12,000 Penalty under the approved sanction regulation AED 600 5% of 12,000 Repairing damage you caused AED 2,000 5 days at AED 400 A court-ordered debt AED 3,000 A quarter of 12,000 All deductions together AED 6,000 50% of 12,000

Three grounds can look alike. Article 25(1)(h) covers damage the worker caused, Article 25(1)(f) covers a penalty under the approved sanction regulation, and Article 39(1)(c) lists a wage deduction among the disciplinary sanctions. A single violation cannot be punished with more than one disciplinary sanction (Article 41).

What an employer cannot deduct

Four things are never permitted.

Anything outside the list in Article 25. A deduction that the law does not name is not permitted.

Recruitment and employment fees. An employer may not charge them to the worker, directly or indirectly (Article 6).

Amounts based on a waiver. A release or waiver of the worker's rights that breaks the law is null, and so is a contract term that does (Article 65).

Pay for time the employer stopped you working. The employer must enable you to work, or pay the agreed wage (Article 26).

How to check your payslip and challenge a deduction

List every deduction on the payslip, and match each one to a case in the table. Ask the employer in writing for the legal basis, the calculation and any document you signed. Keep your payslips, your contract and your bank statements. Complain to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. A claim up to AED 50,000 can be decided by the Ministry, and either side can challenge the decision before the competent court within 15 working days of notification (Article 54).

For the complaint process and supporting documents, see how to file a complaint against an employer in the UAE.

Bring the claim within two years of the end of the employment relationship (Article 54(9)). Labour claims are exempt from judicial fees at all stages of litigation and enforcement, as are requests filed by workers or their heirs whose amounts do not exceed AED 100,000 (Article 55).

When employment ends, the employer must pay the wages and all other entitlements within 14 days (Article 53). It can deduct from the end-of-service gratuity amounts that are due by law or by a judgment, under the conditions in the Executive Regulation (Article 51).

For the separate end-of-service calculation, read our guide to UAE gratuity law.

A deduction dispute requires identifying which case in Article 25 the employer relies on and whether its limit was respected. Compare each payslip line with the list and keep documents showing the amount, because the Ministry decides small claims on the papers.

If you think your salary is being deducted unlawfully, you can send us your payslips on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about wage deductions

Can my employer deduct a loan without my consent?

No. Recovering a loan needs your written consent, and no interest can be charged (Article 25(1)(a)).

Can my employer fine me for being late?

Only under a sanction regulation approved by the Ministry, and no more than 5% of the wage (Article 25(1)(f)). A fine with no such regulation is not permitted.

Can the employer deduct my visa costs?

No. The employer may not charge recruitment and employment fees to the worker (Article 6).

Can my employer deduct up to half of my wage?

Only if the deductions have a lawful basis under Article 25(1) and stay within each case's own limit. The 50% cap applies to all lawful deductions together and does not authorise a deduction on its own (Article 25(2)).

Is there a loan cap of 10% or 20%?

Article 25 sets no separate cap for loans. The 20% limit applies to recovering overpayments, and the 50% cap applies to all deductions together.