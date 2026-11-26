Article 120 of the UAE labour law belonged to Federal Law No. 8 of 1980, which the new Labour Law (Federal Decree-Law 33/2021) replaced from 2 February 2022. Dismissal without notice is now governed by Article 44 of the current Law. Article 44 lists ten grounds and requires a written investigation before the employer dismisses.

Article 120 of the UAE labour law: what changed

Article 120 listed the cases where an employer could dismiss a worker without notice under the old law. Law firm summaries of the change describe these differences.

Point Old law, Article 120 Current law, Article 44 Where it sits Federal Law 8/1980, now repealed Federal Decree-Law 33/2021, as amended Warnings No requirement of two warning letters Failure to perform basic duties needs a written investigation and two warnings (Art 44(4)) Confidential information Disclosure of secrets, with little detail Disclosure of an industrial or intellectual property secret that caused loss or personal gain (Art 44(5)) Probation Dismissal during probation was dealt with in Art 120(b) Probation is dealt with separately in Article 9 Procedure Not set out in the same way A written investigation and a written, reasoned decision are required New grounds Not listed Using the job position for personal gain (Art 44(9)) and working for another employer without following the rules (Art 44(10))

The grounds in Article 44

Article 44 lists ten grounds.

Ground Article The worker impersonated someone or submitted forged certificates or documents 44(1) An error causing serious material loss, or intentional damage to the employer's property, admitted by the worker and reported to the Ministry within 7 working days 44(2) Breach of written safety rules that were posted and explained to the worker 44(3) Failure to perform basic duties, continuing after a written investigation and two warnings 44(4) Disclosing an industrial or intellectual property secret that caused loss or personal gain 44(5) Being clearly drunk or under drugs during work hours, or an indecent act at the workplace 44(6) Assault on the employer, manager, a superior or a colleague at work 44(7) Absence without a legitimate reason for more than 20 intermittent days in a year or more than 7 consecutive days 44(8) Unlawful use of the job position for personal gain 44(9) Working for another establishment without following the rules 44(10)

The decision must be made after a written investigation, and it must be in writing, give reasons and be delivered to the worker.

What a worker can do after a dismissal

A worker who believes the dismissal was unlawful can file a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and, if it is not settled, the dispute can go to court under Article 54.

A claim is not heard after two years from the end of the employment relationship (Article 54).

Termination because the worker made a serious complaint to the Ministry, or brought a valid case against the employer, is unlawful, and the court can award compensation of up to three months of wages (Article 47).

Faris Raian, Founding Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that anyone still citing Article 120 is quoting a repealed law, so the first step is to check the dismissal against Article 44. He explained that an employer's decision should rest on a written investigation, because Article 44 makes the procedure part of the ground.

If you have been dismissed without notice, you can send us the termination letter on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about Article 120 of the UAE labour law

Is Article 120 of the UAE labour law still valid?

No. It was part of Federal Law 8/1980, which Federal Decree-Law 33/2021 repealed from 2 February 2022.

What replaced Article 120?

Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law 33/2021, which lists the grounds for dismissal without notice.

Can an employer dismiss without notice for any misconduct?

No. Only the grounds listed in Article 44, after a written investigation and with a written, reasoned decision.

Is a dismissal during probation covered by Article 44?

Probation is dealt with separately in Article 9 of the current Law.

How long do I have to claim after dismissal?

A claim is not heard after two years from the end of the employment relationship (Article 54).