ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
How To Calculate Gratuity In The UAE For 2 Years Of Service: Formula And Worked Examples
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Calculate gratuity in the UAE for 2 years of service using basic wage, with worked examples, unpaid absence adjustments, deductions, and payment deadlines.
For eligible foreign full-time workers, gratuity in the UAE for 2 years of service equals 42 days of basic wage. That is 1.4 times the last monthly basic wage. Article 51 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 provides 21 days for each of the first five years.
Calculating gratuity in the UAE for 2 years of service
The formula has three steps, and Article 67 treats a month as 30 days and a year as 365 days.
- Take the last monthly basic wage (Article 51(5)).
- Divide it by 30 to get the daily basic wage.
- Multiply the daily wage by 21, then by 2 years. This equals the monthly basic wage multiplied by 1.4.
For the calculation method, read about calculating gratuity in the UAE.
- Monthly basic wage AED 3,000: 3,000 ÷ 30 = 100. Then 100 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 4,200.
- Monthly basic wage AED 5,000: 5,000 ÷ 30 = 166.67. Then 166.67 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 7,000.
- Monthly basic wage AED 8,000: 8,000 ÷ 30 = 266.67. Then 266.67 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 11,200.
- Monthly basic wage AED 12,000: 12,000 ÷ 30 = 400. Then 400 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 16,800.
For eligibility issues, see our guide to the validity of end-of-service benefits.
The examples assume exactly 2 years of continuous full-time service, no unpaid absence, and no deductions. Daily wages are displayed rounded; totals use unrounded values.
When the service is not exactly two years
- After one completed year, partial years qualify proportionately (Article 51(3)). At AED 8,000 basic wage for 2.5 years, use (8,000 ÷ 30) × 21 × 2.5. The result is AED 14,000, using the unrounded daily wage.
- Days of absence without pay are not counted in the service period (Article 51(4)). For a worker on AED 6,000 with 730 days of service less 30 days of unpaid absence, the service is 700 days. The gratuity is 200 × 21 × (700 ÷ 365), which is about AED 8,055.
- A worker with less than one year of continuous service is not entitled to gratuity (Article 51(2)).
For recovery procedures, read about enforcing unpaid end-of-service benefits.
- The total cannot exceed two years' wages (Article 51(6)), which a two-year service period does not reach.
Deductions and payment
- The employer can deduct amounts legally due or owed under a judgment, under the conditions in the executive regulation (Article 51(7)).
- The employer must pay all dues within 14 days of the end of the contract (Article 53).
- A claim is not heard after two years from the end of the employment relationship (Article 54).
Legal source: UAE Labour Law and amendments
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.