For eligible foreign full-time workers, gratuity in the UAE for 2 years of service equals 42 days of basic wage. That is 1.4 times the last monthly basic wage. Article 51 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 provides 21 days for each of the first five years.

Calculating gratuity in the UAE for 2 years of service

The formula has three steps, and Article 67 treats a month as 30 days and a year as 365 days.

Take the last monthly basic wage (Article 51(5)).

Divide it by 30 to get the daily basic wage.

Multiply the daily wage by 21, then by 2 years. This equals the monthly basic wage multiplied by 1.4.

For the calculation method, read about calculating gratuity in the UAE.

Monthly basic wage AED 3,000: 3,000 ÷ 30 = 100. Then 100 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 4,200.

Monthly basic wage AED 5,000: 5,000 ÷ 30 = 166.67. Then 166.67 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 7,000.

Monthly basic wage AED 8,000: 8,000 ÷ 30 = 266.67. Then 266.67 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 11,200.

Monthly basic wage AED 12,000: 12,000 ÷ 30 = 400. Then 400 × 21 × 2. Gratuity: AED 16,800.

For eligibility issues, see our guide to the validity of end-of-service benefits.

The examples assume exactly 2 years of continuous full-time service, no unpaid absence, and no deductions. Daily wages are displayed rounded; totals use unrounded values.

When the service is not exactly two years

After one completed year, partial years qualify proportionately (Article 51(3)). At AED 8,000 basic wage for 2.5 years, use (8,000 ÷ 30) × 21 × 2.5. The result is AED 14,000, using the unrounded daily wage.

Days of absence without pay are not counted in the service period (Article 51(4)). For a worker on AED 6,000 with 730 days of service less 30 days of unpaid absence, the service is 700 days. The gratuity is 200 × 21 × (700 ÷ 365), which is about AED 8,055.

A worker with less than one year of continuous service is not entitled to gratuity (Article 51(2)).

For recovery procedures, read about enforcing unpaid end-of-service benefits.

The total cannot exceed two years' wages (Article 51(6)), which a two-year service period does not reach.

Deductions and payment

The employer can deduct amounts legally due or owed under a judgment, under the conditions in the executive regulation (Article 51(7)).

The employer must pay all dues within 14 days of the end of the contract (Article 53).

A claim is not heard after two years from the end of the employment relationship (Article 54).

Legal source: UAE Labour Law and amendments