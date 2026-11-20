Choosing a lawyer for labour court starts with understanding the Ministry stage and the route to a court claim. A labour claim does not start in court. Under Article 54 of the labour law, an individual labour dispute goes first to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for an amicable settlement, and the Ministry itself decides qualifying claims. The competent court hears the dispute after the Ministry refers it, or when a party challenges a Ministry decision.

A lawyer for a labour court case must be listed on the Ministry of Justice's Roll of Practicing Lawyers, because the courts admit a lawyer's representation only on that condition (Article 6 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022).

How a labour claim moves

The route has two stages, and the first one often ends the case.

Stage What the law provides Article The Ministry A dispute under the law is submitted to the Ministry to be resolved amicably. If amicable attempts within the time limit in the implementing regulation do not succeed, and the dispute is not one the Ministry decides itself under Article 54(2), the Ministry refers it to the competent court with a memorandum 54(1), (4) A decision by the Ministry The Ministry can issue a decision on a claim that does not exceed AED 50,000, or where a party does not comply with an amicable settlement, whatever the amount. The decision carries a writ of execution 54 Challenging the decision Either party can file a lawsuit within 15 working days of notification, and the filing suspends the decision 54(3) Wages during the dispute The Ministry can require the employer to keep paying wages for up to two months if the dispute led to wages being withheld 54(5) The court A dispute outside the Ministry's own decision power goes to the competent court when amicable settlement fails. The amount alone does not decide the route: the Ministry decides claims up to AED 50,000 and cases of non-compliance with a settlement decision, whatever the amount 54(4) Limitation Claims are not considered after two years from the end of the employment relationship 54(9) Judicial fees Labour claims are exempt from judicial fees at all stages of litigation and enforcement, as are requests filed by workers or their heirs whose amounts do not exceed AED 100,000. The Cabinet may change that amount 55

Who can represent you

The advocacy law decides who may represent you.

Representative What the advocacy law says Article A lawyer Only lawyers licensed in the State can practise, appear for the persons concerned before the courts and the public prosecution, give legal opinions and draft contracts. The courts admit only a lawyer whose name is on the Roll of Practicing Lawyers 6 The Federal Supreme Court Only lawyers admitted to plead before it can appear in that court 7 A spouse or relative You can authorise your spouse, in-laws or blood relatives up to the fourth degree to appear for you before the courts and judicial committees 8(1) A legal researcher or consultant working at a law firm He works through the law firm and cannot institute or follow up proceedings before the courts or the public prosecution, or represent third parties before rental dispute committees, tax dispute committees or any committee of a judicial mandate 59 An employer's own staff A company's legal representative can be represented by an employee who is a national, holds a law degree and is on the Roll of Non-Practicing Lawyers 8(2)

The law does not say that a worker must have a lawyer for the Ministry stage. A lawyer is most useful where the claim is large, the facts are disputed, the employer is represented, or the case will reach the court.

lawyer for labour court explained

A labour lawyer works at each stage of the claim.

Reviews the contract, the payslips, the termination letter and the messages, and works out what is owed: wages, notice period allowance, end of service benefits and leave.

For the separate calculation of end-of-service entitlements, read our guide to UAE gratuity law.

Files the complaint with the Ministry and negotiates a settlement.

Challenges or defends a Ministry decision within the 15 working days.

Prepares the court case and appears for the worker or the employer, and enforces the judgment.

A lawyer must keep the client informed of any conflict of interest, of the stages of the case and of the dates for appeal (Advocacy Law, Article 32). The retainer agreement must be in writing before the work begins (Article 46).

Steps to take

Collect your contract, payslips, bank statements, the termination or warning letters and any messages. Check the lawyer's name on the Ministry of Justice's roll, and sign a written retainer agreement before the work starts. File the complaint with the Ministry within two years of the end of the employment relationship (Article 54(9)).

For the complaint process before litigation, see how to file a complaint against an employer in the UAE.

If the Ministry decides a claim up to AED 50,000, decide within 15 working days whether to challenge it before the competent court. If the dispute goes to court, give your lawyer a duly attested power of attorney, which the lawyer submits at the first hearing (Advocacy Law, Article 36).

Collect the contract, payslips and termination letter before filing a complaint, because these documents support a labour claim. The period to challenge a Ministry decision is 15 working days. Consider engaging a lawyer before the decision so that the documents and response are ready.

If you need a lawyer for a labour claim, you can send us your documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about labour court lawyers

Does a worker file a labour claim directly in court?

No. The dispute goes to the Ministry first. The competent court hears it if amicable settlement fails in a dispute the Ministry does not decide itself, or if a party challenges a Ministry decision (Article 54).

Do I need a lawyer for the Ministry?

The law does not require one at that stage. You can authorise a spouse or a relative to the fourth degree to appear for you before the courts and judicial committees (Advocacy Law, Article 8).

How long do I have to bring a labour claim?

Claims are not considered after two years from the end of the employment relationship (Article 54(9)).

Are there court fees for a labour case?

Labour claims are exempt from judicial fees at all stages of litigation and enforcement, as are requests filed by workers or their heirs whose amounts do not exceed AED 100,000 (Article 55). A lawyer's fees are set by the retainer agreement.